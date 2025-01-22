When the Going Gets Tough for Gov't DEI Workers, the Tough Try to...
Tom Homan Says 308 Criminal Illegals Were Arrested on Day One
Rumors Swirl a Former President and His Wife May Be Headed for the...
WHAT Were They ThinKKKing? Australian Cruise Staff Picks the WORST Outfits for Christmas...
Here Are the Types of People ICE Is Rounding Up for Deportation (Who...
John Harwood Asks When Trump Is Bringing Back Segregated Water Fountains
Deport Them All! CNN SHOCKED Americans Don’t Love Illegal Aliens as Much as...
Bloomberg Shredded for Downplaying What Those 50-Plus Ex Intel Officials Did for Biden...
Contents of Biden's Letter to Trump Revealed (It's Almost Like They Never Believed...
NYT’s Tourism and Avocado Advocacy: ‘Won’t Somebody Think of the Poor Terrorist Drug...
Reporters in Full Panic Mode: Sparks Fly at Trump's First Press Conference!
Daily Wire Reporter Peels into the Fray, Only to Mash into Brian 'Tater'...
Only in America: Mike Johnson Shares Video of J.D. Vance Entering the Oval...
Jim Acosta Earns ALL the Eye Rolls After Reminding GOP Rep That No...

News: Two Students Shot Day After Trump Shut Down Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on January 22, 2025
Journalism meme

Back when this editor was teaching freshman English, he'd spend a couple of days on logical fallacies. One was the appeal to authority, which runs rampant in the mainstream media with every "experts say" story they run. Another one was post hoc ergo propter hoc, meaning that because something happened before something else, it must have been the cause. A good example of this comes to us from WKRN, an ABC affiliate in Nashville, which reported on a school shooting Wednesday.

Advertisement

The broadcast is fine, but we wonder who came up with the text for the post:

Yes, that's what did it. The student was holding off on shooting two other students until the White House Office of Gun Violence Protection was shut down.

And yet …

Recommended

Rumors Swirl a Former President and His Wife May Be Headed for the Big D and We Don't Mean Dallas
justmindy
Advertisement

Obviously, whoever runs the social media account of WKRN has an agenda and decided to use this tragedy to run with it.

***

Tags: GUN VIOLENCE SCHOOL SHOOTING WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rumors Swirl a Former President and His Wife May Be Headed for the Big D and We Don't Mean Dallas
justmindy
WHAT Were They ThinKKKing? Australian Cruise Staff Picks the WORST Outfits for Christmas Event
Grateful Calvin
Here Are the Types of People ICE Is Rounding Up for Deportation (Who Dems Want to Protect)
Doug P.
Tom Homan Says 308 Criminal Illegals Were Arrested on Day One
Brett T.
Deport Them All! CNN SHOCKED Americans Don’t Love Illegal Aliens as Much as They Do
Warren Squire
John Harwood Asks When Trump Is Bringing Back Segregated Water Fountains
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rumors Swirl a Former President and His Wife May Be Headed for the Big D and We Don't Mean Dallas justmindy
Advertisement