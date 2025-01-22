VIP
Jennifer Griffin Reports That ICE Is Already Targeting Illegal Aliens Who Haven't Committed Crimes

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 22, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, border czar Tom Homan said that ICE arrested 308 illegal immigrants on Day 1 and that they were targeting the "worst first" — MS-13 gang members, murder and rape suspects, and a Haitian gang member with 18 convictions. Homan made it clear, though, that if you're here illegally, ICE might be knocking on your door soon, even if you haven't committed a violent crime.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin has passed along a piece from Cal Matters claiming that ICE is already targeting illegal immigrants "who have not committed crimes" and that it may disrupt the nation's food supply.

There are already two proposed Community Notes for Griffin's post. One notes that the Bakersfield raid she's referring to happened on January 7 under President Joe Biden's watch, while another reminds her that it is a federal crime to enter the United States without authorization. So they're not undocumented immigrants, they're illegal aliens.

Yes, she's Fox's chief national security correspondent.

They're probably getting paid sub-minimum wage under the table … someone's got to pick the crops and illegals will work cheap.

Yes, why?

Because otherwise there will be a nationwide shortage of guacamole and orange juice.

***

