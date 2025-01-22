Jennifer Griffin Reports That ICE Is Already Targeting Illegal Aliens Who Haven't Committed Crimes

As Twitchy reported earlier, border czar Tom Homan said that ICE arrested 308 illegal immigrants on Day 1 and that they were targeting the "worst first" — MS-13 gang members, murder and rape suspects, and a Haitian gang member with 18 convictions. Homan made it clear, though, that if you're here illegally, ICE might be knocking on your door soon, even if you haven't committed a violent crime.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin has passed along a piece from Cal Matters claiming that ICE is already targeting illegal immigrants "who have not committed crimes" and that it may disrupt the nation's food supply.

ICE already targeting undocumented immigrants who have not committed crimes…Citrus farmers in California and across the nation warn Trump’s mass deportations will disrupt nation’s food supply, lead to shortages. Here’s what’s happening in Bakersfield, CA. https://t.co/Ed6KQFCqlC — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 22, 2025

There are already two proposed Community Notes for Griffin's post. One notes that the Bakersfield raid she's referring to happened on January 7 under President Joe Biden's watch, while another reminds her that it is a federal crime to enter the United States without authorization. So they're not undocumented immigrants, they're illegal aliens.

Jennifer, crossing the border illegally is a violation of US law.



And aren't you a Pentagon reporter? https://t.co/HqaDOSJk9u — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 22, 2025

Yes, she's Fox's chief national security correspondent.

You're not a serious person. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 22, 2025

If you come into our country illegally, you have committed a crime. Undocumented is illegal. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) January 22, 2025

Their very presence is a violation of the law. 😘 — Jay (@OneFineJay) January 22, 2025

Why don’t they have H-2B visas for seasonal agricultural workers? Our system isn’t broken; these illegal aliens are simply violating our laws. — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) January 22, 2025

You do understand that coming to America without going through the proper process is illegal, correct? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 22, 2025

Anyone who is in the country “undocumented” has committed a crime.



Why is this such a difficult concept? — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) January 22, 2025

Errrm.... illegally crossing the border is a crime. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 22, 2025

Hey @JenGriffinFNC why are you sharing this propaganda piece from January 10?



Do better. — Kimberly “Kim” Wexler MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) January 22, 2025

Entering the U.S. without admission or inspection (sneaking in) is punishable under federal criminal statutes. So, they ALREADY committed a crime. How do you not know that? — IvyWarriorEsq (@IvyMarine1908) January 22, 2025

Slavery ended with the Civil War. Why are we continuing in the tradition? — marla_rides (@marla_rides) January 22, 2025

