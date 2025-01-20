Lefty Organization Has Already Launched a Campaign for an Impeachment Inquiry

David Hogg Assures Us a Democrat Will Be Inaugurated Four Years From Now
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 20, 2025
Twitchy

We were foolishly hoping that progressives had seen the amount of red on the electoral map and decided to give President Donald Trump a chance. If the people voted for him, he must represent policies they support. 

Less than an hour after Trump was inaugurated, though, attorney John Bonifaz, co-founder and president of Free Speech For People, said he'd already begun campaigning for an impeachment inquiry against Trump for offenses he'd committed in that first hour after being sworn in. He even has a cool website: impeachtrumpagain.org.

We're looking for just one supportive reply, but we haven't found one yet.

We're tempted to visit this tool's website to see what Trump is already guilty of, but we don't want to give him the click.

Someone has suggested a Community Note based on an article from Brown University's alumni magazine:

John Bonifaz's credibility is questioned due to his activism at Brown University and his unsuccessful 2006 MA election run, criticized for Green Party ties. Early Trump impeachment efforts suggest political vendetta over legal accountability.

The people already rejected the lawfare; in fact, it probably helped Trump get reelected. 

We are awfully curious what impeachable offenses Trump committed before even leaving the Rotunda.

***

