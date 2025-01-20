Lefty Organization Has Already Launched a Campaign for an Impeachment Inquiry

We were foolishly hoping that progressives had seen the amount of red on the electoral map and decided to give President Donald Trump a chance. If the people voted for him, he must represent policies they support.

Less than an hour after Trump was inaugurated, though, attorney John Bonifaz, co-founder and president of Free Speech For People, said he'd already begun campaigning for an impeachment inquiry against Trump for offenses he'd committed in that first hour after being sworn in. He even has a cool website: impeachtrumpagain.org.

BREAKING: We have just launched a new campaign calling for an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump for offenses he has already committed upon taking the oath. You can access the grounds for this call at https://t.co/0yptXjqySq. Join us in this fight for our democracy. @FSFP — John Bonifaz (@JohnBonifaz) January 20, 2025

Fundraising scam 101 — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) January 20, 2025

How many times are you gonna step on the rake that's gonna smack you right inna nuts before you learn? — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) January 21, 2025

You silly. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 20, 2025

Yes, Democrats, this guy will make it happen so for sure give him a bunch of your money. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) January 21, 2025

You're a little too far past your zenith but good luck anyway. 😂 — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 20, 2025

You just want to keep adding Trump to the history books, don’t you?



His face is already going to show up twice in the list of Presidents… didn’t you idiots learn last time?



All you have to do is STFU & ride out the next 4 years. That’s it. It’s what the rest of us had to do. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) January 20, 2025

Dude give it up. This is so 2017 — Sun Tzu (@SunTzusWar) January 20, 2025

We're looking for just one supportive reply, but we haven't found one yet.

This is exactly what time and money should be spent on right now, you sniveling vagina. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 20, 2025

We're tempted to visit this tool's website to see what Trump is already guilty of, but we don't want to give him the click.

Stopped by for the comments, and they absolutely 💯 did not disappoint 😅 — Tonya (@TMommadukes) January 20, 2025

Fuck all the way off. You're not doing this shit again. — Buchstäblich eine Katze (@MAppleday) January 20, 2025

Campaign away John. It’s a waste of time. Those levers of power are being rescinded as we speak. The people are back in charge. If you want to succeed you need a true majority! — DWCT (@DWCT4EVR) January 21, 2025

Because constant lawfare has made Democrats so popular these past 8 years. — Mark Poling (@markpoling) January 20, 2025

I seriously thought this was parody. — Krystal (@TheRealKrystalX) January 20, 2025

Someone has suggested a Community Note based on an article from Brown University's alumni magazine:

John Bonifaz's credibility is questioned due to his activism at Brown University and his unsuccessful 2006 MA election run, criticized for Green Party ties. Early Trump impeachment efforts suggest political vendetta over legal accountability.

With all due respect, please stop. This is not helpful. — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) January 21, 2025

The people already rejected the lawfare; in fact, it probably helped Trump get reelected.

We are awfully curious what impeachable offenses Trump committed before even leaving the Rotunda.

