Woman Who Wrote Book on the ERA Says It’s Part of the Constitution, Full Stop

As Twitchy reported, plenty of women in government, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Sens. Karen Gillibrand and Tammy Duckworth, are entertaining President Joe Biden's fantasy that he's just amended the U.S. Constitution with a post "declaring" that the Equal Rights Amendment is now the official law of the land. It isn't.

The archivist has said the amendment cannot be certified because three-quarters of state legislatures did not ratify it before a deadline set by Congress. https://t.co/zBU9vCkjkC — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 18, 2025

The woman who literally wrote the book on the Equal Rights Amendment, Kate Kelly, says there's a lot of confusion about the 28th Amendment online but insists that yes, it really is fully part of the U.S. Constitution, full stop.

I’m seeing a lot of confusion about the Equal Rights Amendment online.



I've been working on the ERA for 13 years & literally wrote a book about it.



So, let me help answer some questions.



1) Yes, it really is a real amendment & fully part of the U.S. Constitution. Full stop. pic.twitter.com/OjFIbt0jMP — Kate Kelly (@Kate_Kelly_Esq) January 17, 2025

Her saying "full stop" holds as much legal sway as Biden saying "I declare." Biden decided to embarrass himself further on the way out the door, and women are joining in his delusion.

She actually has a lengthy thread explaining how it's a real amendment, citing such sources as Laurence Tribe's piece in Jennifer Rubin's new publication, The Contrarian.

You failed elementary school civics, you insane bint. Studying the ERA apparently taught you nothing — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 18, 2025

It is not. Full stop. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 18, 2025

That is FACTUALLY incorrect. It missed the timeline for ratification. — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸✝️ (@LKiedrowski) January 17, 2025

People who use “full stop” are almost always wrong. It’s a condescending move meant to somehow convey authority. If you must resort to that, it means you are trying to morph a “hope” into a reality. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) January 17, 2025

I mean, name one time when Laurence Tribe has ever been wrong about anything — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) January 18, 2025

By the extended deadline of June 30, 1982, only 35 states had ratified the Equal Rights Amendment. That’s not 3/4ths of the States. A president cannot simply override what Congress did in their original deadline and their one and only extension. The law is pretty clear. — stevemur (@stevemur) January 18, 2025

The Community Notes on her post are pretty clear.

If you really are an attorney then you need to demand whatever law school you went to return your tuition, because they taught you nothing. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) January 18, 2025

Dude - anyone can write a book - doesn't make it true — SupplyGuy (@SupplyGuy66) January 18, 2025

If not properly ratified, it is NOT an amendment. I feel bad for your clients if they use you for anything other than a tax write off — John Martinlives (@JohnMar05239136) January 18, 2025

You literally wrote a book about it? Wow, that must mean everything you say is true. — jc73 (@jcochran73) January 18, 2025

This seems incredibly embarrassing to be wrong about after writing a book about it. The arguments to the contrary are pretty strong, can you counter them? I see two: 1) the ERA had a deadline assigned by congress 2) the courts have already ruled the deadline was legally binding. — realRandomUser (@realRandomUser) January 18, 2025

We like that her book remembers to credit the queer people who helped shape the Equal Rights Amendment.

Your book should be in the fiction section. — carl claws (@carl_claw) January 18, 2025

No it’s not, liar. And if you’re an attorney, you need to be disbarred for lying. — Ratio_Disputati (@Ratio_Disputati) January 18, 2025

It's not part of the Constitution, and since you style yourself "esquire", I suspect that asserting publically otherwise constitutes legal malpractice.



It is most certainly unethical. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) January 18, 2025

You seem to have forgotten everything you learned in law school except how to wear problem glasses. — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) January 18, 2025

Ultra Mega 6000 Level Karen pic.twitter.com/MMuKXkdBT8 — Space Oddity🇺🇸⚓⚡🪶⚛️ (@Space_Sausages) January 17, 2025

You look exactly the way AI would draw the person who writes such annoying tweets. — DiscoMephisto (@DiscoMephisto) January 18, 2025

Even without the Community Note, anyone that uses "full stop" is lying and scared of being challenged. — Luckiest Man Alive (@MrVeryCurious) January 18, 2025

There's no confusion. There are only people knowingly lying about this.

