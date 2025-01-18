John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's...
With 48 Hours Left in His Presidency, Tinpot Dictator Joe Biden Eyes More...
The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse
VIP
US Military Sure Like Posting Videos to China's REDNote App
LAWLESS ADMINISTRATION: Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Files Suit Against Biden's Proposed Wate...
Christopher Wray Gives Merrick Garland a Tommy Gun as a Going Away Gift
The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans...
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Celebrates Major Victory for Women With the ERA
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! 'Trans Woman' Busted Exposing Himself in GIRL's...
Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers
Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration
JUUUUST a Bit Outside! Alex Rodriguez's Tribute to Sportscaster Bob Uecker Strikes Out
Apparently She Believes in Nations 'Share-ity' ... Air Force Pilot Posting on Chinese...
Don Lemon Has Thoughts About Trump Moving the Inauguration Indoors

Woman Who Wrote Book on the ERA Says It’s Part of the Constitution, Full Stop

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 18, 2025
AngieArtist

As Twitchy reported, plenty of women in government, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Sens. Karen Gillibrand and Tammy Duckworth, are entertaining President Joe Biden's fantasy that he's just amended the U.S. Constitution with a post "declaring" that the Equal Rights Amendment is now the official law of the land. It isn't.

Advertisement

The woman who literally wrote the book on the Equal Rights Amendment, Kate Kelly, says there's a lot of confusion about the 28th Amendment online but insists that yes, it really is fully part of the U.S. Constitution, full stop.

Her saying "full stop" holds as much legal sway as Biden saying "I declare." Biden decided to embarrass himself further on the way out the door, and women are joining in his delusion.

She actually has a lengthy thread explaining how it's a real amendment, citing such sources as Laurence Tribe's piece in Jennifer Rubin's new publication, The Contrarian.

Recommended

John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's Done to Energy Sector
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The Community Notes on her post are pretty clear.

Advertisement

We like that her book remembers to credit the queer people who helped shape the Equal Rights Amendment.

Advertisement

There's no confusion. There are only people knowingly lying about this.

***

 

Tags: WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's Done to Energy Sector
Amy Curtis
The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse
Brett T.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Celebrates Major Victory for Women With the ERA
Brett T.
Christopher Wray Gives Merrick Garland a Tommy Gun as a Going Away Gift
Brett T.
Apparently She Believes in Nations 'Share-ity' ... Air Force Pilot Posting on Chinese Data Gathering App
justmindy
With 48 Hours Left in His Presidency, Tinpot Dictator Joe Biden Eyes More Alaska Drilling Restrictions
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's Done to Energy Sector Amy Curtis
Advertisement