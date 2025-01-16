WINNING: FBI Closes Its Diversity Office Before Trump Inauguration

The days of DEI departments in government agencies are numbered. Donald Trump had closed out his first term with an eye on banning DEI training from government departments, and now that corporations like Meta and Amazon are doing away with some of their DEI initiatives, it's clear that DEI is on the chopping block.

Fox News reports that the FBI is closing its diversity department just a month before Trump is to be inaugurated.

BREAKING: FBI closes diversity office days before Trump inauguration https://t.co/LV4zY1KHoy — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 16, 2025

Fox News reports:

The FBI has closed its DEI office, Fox News can confirm. "In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024," the agency told Fox News Digital on Thursday. … Former FBI special agent and Fox News contributor Nicole Parker told Fox News Digital: "I appreciate all forms of diversity. Make no mistake of that. What I do not appreciate is when there is a constant push for social justice weaponization at the FBI whose top priorities are to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution."

The office's website is still up, describing how it diversity gives the FBI the "ability contribute to more effective decision making, drive innovation, and enhance the employee experience. We know that a more diverse workforce allows us to connect with and maintain the trust of the American people." The trust of the American people? They'd better take that down quickly.

We are starting to win before it has even begun https://t.co/rb08OYXCl6 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 16, 2025

When hollow ideologies like DEI crumble, real progress begins. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 16, 2025

They don't want to give Kash the opportunity to fire everyone. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) January 16, 2025

They might be hiding something, closing before Trump's people can have a look. — John Paul Harmon (@johnpaulharmon) January 16, 2025

Most people don't trust the FBI — which is not surprising — and wonder where these people will end up.

This isn’t winning. This is trying to disperse and hide it — Tim in 🇺🇸 (@MrNOVApolitico) January 16, 2025

Where are the FBI diversity officers going to end up. Will they/have they created another office under another name that will continue to push the diversity agenda? — Keith (@KeithArbitrary1) January 16, 2025

Hopefully, whistleblowers will feel empowered to come forward the next time the FBI sets up a DEI seminar to tackle the harmfulness of whiteness.

I don’t trust them. They’re just hiding the DEI staff deep in the FBI. — Dory Beutel 🇺🇸✌🏼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) January 16, 2025

Track where these people are reassigned. — Judy Heinken (@JudyHeinken) January 16, 2025

Hopefully they keep the records of who worked in that office so they can be fired. — Grey Area (@gcugrey_area) January 16, 2025

They’re probably just changing the name. I wouldn’t declare victory yet. — Winston Smith (@Withheld1984) January 16, 2025

Absolutely they shifted those personnel around and they are still doing the same work, just not under an office. Ask me how I know. — Tom Fenn (@TomFenn24) January 16, 2025

They'll find some busywork for these people with no qualifications to be FBI agents.

***