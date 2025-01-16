WINNING: FBI Closes Its Diversity Office Before Trump Inauguration

CNN Tries Rearranging Desk Chairs to Save Sinking Flagship Cable ‘News’ Network
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The days of DEI departments in government agencies are numbered. Donald Trump had closed out his first term with an eye on banning DEI training from government departments, and now that corporations like Meta and Amazon are doing away with some of their DEI initiatives, it's clear that DEI is on the chopping block. 

Fox News reports that the FBI is closing its diversity department just a month before Trump is to be inaugurated.

Fox News reports:

The FBI has closed its DEI office, Fox News can confirm. 

"In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024," the agency told Fox News Digital on Thursday. 

Former FBI special agent and Fox News contributor Nicole Parker told Fox News Digital: "I appreciate all forms of diversity. Make no mistake of that. What I do not appreciate is when there is a constant push for social justice weaponization at the FBI whose top priorities are to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution."  

The office's website is still up, describing how it diversity gives the FBI the "ability contribute to more effective decision making, drive innovation, and enhance the employee experience. We know that a more diverse workforce allows us to connect with and maintain the trust of the American people." The trust of the American people? They'd better take that down quickly.

Most people don't trust the FBI — which is not surprising — and wonder where these people will end up.

Hopefully, whistleblowers will feel empowered to come forward the next time the FBI sets up a DEI seminar to tackle the harmfulness of whiteness.

They'll find some busywork for these people with no qualifications to be FBI agents.

