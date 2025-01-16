Chinese TikTok Alternative Showing Americans That China Is the New World

Oligarchy Malarkey: Kevin O’Leary Silences CNN’s Biden Apologists with Truth About Biden’s...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 16, 2025
Twitter

Kim Iversen says that banning TikTok in the U.S. is "going to massively backfire." We're not sure why she's worried about TikTok; it was the Biden administration that set up a deadline (one day before the end of Biden's term) for TikTok to be sold to American interests or banned. President-elect Donald Trump will have TikTok CEO Shou Chew at his inauguration on Monday, and the two met last month at Mar-a-Lago. 

Still, there's some fear that the Chinese-owned social media app will go dark on Sunday. Meanwhile, the technorati — like Taylor Lorenz — have been setting up accounts on RedNote, which is also Chinese-owned.

"The hottest new social app in America!" She may be 50, but she sounds like a squealing pre-teen.

Anyway, Iversen adds that RedNote is opening up Americans' eyes to the wonder of China.

Like Twitter 1.0, before Elon Musk purchased it and ruined it.

Exactly. The CCP bans any content that would make China look bad.

What happened to Bluesky? We thought that was the hottest app in America?

***

