Chinese TikTok Alternative Showing Americans That China Is the New World

Kim Iversen says that banning TikTok in the U.S. is "going to massively backfire." We're not sure why she's worried about TikTok; it was the Biden administration that set up a deadline (one day before the end of Biden's term) for TikTok to be sold to American interests or banned. President-elect Donald Trump will have TikTok CEO Shou Chew at his inauguration on Monday, and the two met last month at Mar-a-Lago.

Still, there's some fear that the Chinese-owned social media app will go dark on Sunday. Meanwhile, the technorati — like Taylor Lorenz — have been setting up accounts on RedNote, which is also Chinese-owned.

This is America's revenge against China for Covid pic.twitter.com/Dvjd7tkGX5 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 16, 2025

"The hottest new social app in America!" She may be 50, but she sounds like a squealing pre-teen.

Anyway, Iversen adds that RedNote is opening up Americans' eyes to the wonder of China.

Just downloaded the Xiaohongshu app. Banning Tik Tok is going to massively backfire. This app is showing Americans a completely different view of China. It’s obvious China is the new world. — Kim Iversen 🇺🇸 (@KimIversenShow) January 16, 2025

You also agreed to the Chinese constitution in the terms of service 🤣 — Faxan (@FaxanFM) January 16, 2025

Xiaohongshu's Terms of Service reflect strict compliance with Chinese laws, emphasizing socialism and CCP leadership.



Content must align with state-approved narratives, banning anything undermining sovereignty, spreading rumors, or disrupting social order. — Faxan (@FaxanFM) January 16, 2025

Like Twitter 1.0, before Elon Musk purchased it and ruined it.

You're really stupid. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 16, 2025

Did the CCP pay you to post this? — Jon Elder | Amazon Growth | Private Label (@BlackLabelAdvsr) January 16, 2025

An app controlled by the party shows a filtered view of what china wants seen. — Flyguy (@swolling_flyguy) January 16, 2025

Exactly. The CCP bans any content that would make China look bad.

The marks for CCP propaganda being proud is a plot twist — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) January 16, 2025

Maybe this was the grand master plan all along?



“China doesn’t seem bad at all.” — Carole Mac (@HerbsandDirt) January 16, 2025

What happened to Bluesky? We thought that was the hottest app in America?

