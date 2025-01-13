Former State Dept. Official Thinks Israel Should Have Done Nothing in Response to October 7

Meet Josh Paul. He is a former State Department official who resigned over the United States' role in Israel's war with Hamas. He talked with "60 Minutes" Sunday night about how he thinks Israel should have responded to the slaughter of 1,200 innocents on October 7 by Hamas terrorists. He apparently thinks Israel should have done nothing but soak up the international goodwill it received immediately in the aftermath of the attack.

The U.S. provides Israel with most of the bombs and all of its fighter jets, says Josh Paul, a former director in the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. He’s one of the more than a dozen government officials who have resigned over the U.S. role in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/DjTfnx4CnE — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 13, 2025

Thankfully, he's a former director of the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. He's a Hamas sympathizer who had no business being there. Of course "60 Minutes" gave him the requisite tongue-bath.

Former government officials tell 60 Minutes their concerns about how the Biden administration handled the Israel-Hamas war as the Gaza death toll rises. https://t.co/Q3izMEwnlF — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 13, 2025

Listen to this clown:

Unbelievable that these were Biden's officials: He suggests that Israel 🇮🇱 should have offered H×mas a state immediately after October 7 👇



January 20th can't come soon enough...pic.twitter.com/Yvekbkj845 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 13, 2025

Weak weak weak — lidia heard (@HotshotFDG) January 13, 2025

We should send more bombs. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 13, 2025

Y’all went into Gaza with cameras… and recorded everything you saw…



Why didn’t you go into the tunnels?



Why didn’t you go and record the hostages?



Why are you literally doing the work of terrorists?



This isn’t journalism, this is propaganda. This is yellow journalism — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) January 13, 2025

Why does 60 Minutes not care about bringing the American hostages home? — Robert Kelner (@robkelner) January 13, 2025

60 Minutes been going crazy with the propaganda lately — Kosher🎗🧡 (@koshercockney) January 13, 2025

Translation: Josh Paul supports Hamas? — The Garbage Collection (@leap_garbage) January 13, 2025

May there be many more resignations. Anyone at state taking the side of our enemies instead of our allies should go work for them not us — x2da4 (@x2da4) January 13, 2025

Sounds like we need many more to resign to me. — Kerry Miller (@KerryMi34737041) January 13, 2025

This is why everyone rightfully hates our press and considers them not just an enemy of the people, but enemies of the human race. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) January 13, 2025

More than a dozen out of how many employed at the State Department? — 📟🎗️איפה כפיר ואריאל🇮🇱🧡 (@jk006d) January 13, 2025

The quoted Lancet’s death toll estimates do not match the demographics of the Hamas released list of names, likely because both are fabricated in different ways.



You also “forgot” to mention 600 additional Israelis killed in the war after the 1200 killed in October 7 — Liran Sharir (@lsharir) January 13, 2025

60 Minutes doing the hard-lifting for...



...murdering rapists who still hold American hostages. — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) January 13, 2025

Remember this family, all murdered in cold blood by Hamas terrorists on October 7th pic.twitter.com/6QOL6kEybz — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) January 13, 2025

Israel should have done nothing but let the world feel sorry for it. And what about the hostages? Why doesn't Hamas return the hostages (including the handful still alive) and surrender if it started a war it can't win?

He also said that October 7th created an opportunity for peace.



He is a clown. — Evan Ross (@MrEvanRoss) January 13, 2025

Stop supporting Hamas. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) January 13, 2025

This is the most insane level of bullsh!t that is SO UNFORGIVABLE. In the past, 60 Minutes had their liberal callousness but there was SOME integrity. But now? This was unbelievable to watch. — Roma (@RomaB) January 13, 2025

And, as we reported earlier, "60 Minutes" also had on as a guest another former State Department dissenter who does speaking engagements as fundraisers for CAIR.

