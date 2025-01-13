Former State Dept. Official Thinks Israel Should Have Done Nothing in Response to October 7

Deportations Hurt the Economy? Border Czar Tom Homan Says There’s No Price on...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Meet Josh Paul. He is a former State Department official who resigned over the United States' role in Israel's war with Hamas. He talked with "60 Minutes" Sunday night about how he thinks Israel should have responded to the slaughter of 1,200 innocents on October 7 by Hamas terrorists. He apparently thinks Israel should have done nothing but soak up the international goodwill it received immediately in the aftermath of the attack. 

Thankfully, he's a former director of the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. He's a Hamas sympathizer who had no business being there. Of course "60 Minutes" gave him the requisite tongue-bath.

Listen to this clown:

Israel should have done nothing but let the world feel sorry for it. And what about the hostages? Why doesn't Hamas return the hostages (including the handful still alive) and surrender if it started a war it can't win?

And, as we reported earlier, "60 Minutes" also had on as a guest another former State Department dissenter who does speaking engagements as fundraisers for CAIR.

***

