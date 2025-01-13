Peter Doocy Makes KJP Stammer One Final Time With Question About the Dem...
WATCH: '60 Minutes' Defends Hamas With SLIMY Interview of CAIR-Related State Department Official

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 13, 2025
ImgFlip

With everything else that's going on in the world -- the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans, the Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Vegas, and the raging wildfires in L.A. -- coverage of the ongoing war in between Israel and Hamas/Hezbollah took a backseat.

But '60 Minutes' brought the story back to the forefront with an interview featuring Hala Rharrit, a former State Department official and diplomat.

Rharrit said ongoing support for longtime American ally Israel has 'put a target on America’s back.'

Watch:

Sounds kinda blackmail-ish to us, no?

It didn't take long for X users to point out some of Rharrit's interesting ties:

Oh.

Look at that.

She's in an ideological bed with the terror apologists over at CAIR. And she worked at the State Department.

There's a history there.

Exactly this. We weren't backing a war in Israel when Islamists flew planes into the World Trade Center.

Exactly. Spare us. She has no authority here.

But it gets even worse.

(Content warning: there are images of the war in Gaza, so viewer discretion advised)

But there are some images she said she wasn't allowed to show.

Of course she is.

To protect a recognized terror organization that killed over a thousand Israelis -- including babies -- on October 7, 2023.

And she was part of the State Department.

Sure appears that way.

Baroness Von Hamas.

Well done.

Very, very deep.

Tags: 60 MINUTES CAIR GAZA HAMAS ISLAM ISRAEL

