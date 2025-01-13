WATCH: '60 Minutes' Defends Hamas With SLIMY Interview of CAIR-Related State Department Official

With everything else that's going on in the world -- the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans, the Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Vegas, and the raging wildfires in L.A. -- coverage of the ongoing war in between Israel and Hamas/Hezbollah took a backseat.

Advertisement

But '60 Minutes' brought the story back to the forefront with an interview featuring Hala Rharrit, a former State Department official and diplomat.

Rharrit said ongoing support for longtime American ally Israel has 'put a target on America’s back.'

Watch:

Sounds kinda blackmail-ish to us, no?

It didn't take long for X users to point out some of Rharrit's interesting ties:

@60Minutes provided the public a CAIR headline tonight:



“U.S. support for the war in Gaza should put a target on America’s back, says Hala Rharrit, a former State Department official.”



Spoken like a Hamasnik.🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/R8IVKwdbfh — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) January 13, 2025

Oh.

Look at that.

She's in an ideological bed with the terror apologists over at CAIR. And she worked at the State Department.

People say the US is only at war with Islamists because of Israel. The current US Navy was created in order to fight Islamists 150 years before Israel was established. America's first foreign war was against Muslims who kidnapped Americans and held them hostage. Sounds familiar? — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) January 13, 2025

There's a history there.

There has been a target on America’s back for decades, this is the most braindead report I have ever seen. This woman has no clue what she is talking about. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 13, 2025

Exactly this. We weren't backing a war in Israel when Islamists flew planes into the World Trade Center.

Exactly. Spare us. She has no authority here.

PATHETIC STORY

SHAME ON @60Minutes — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 13, 2025

But it gets even worse.

(Content warning: there are images of the war in Gaza, so viewer discretion advised)

Former U.S. diplomat Hala Rharrit said she documented images coming out of Gaza for the State Department – “fragments of U.S. bombs next to massacres of mostly children.”



Warning: This clip contains graphic images from the war in Gaza. https://t.co/pz2AaVoPnl pic.twitter.com/ZGIYPSCMaf — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 13, 2025

But there are some images she said she wasn't allowed to show.

“Yes, I would show images of children that were starved to death…I was berated… ‘don’t put that image in there, we don’t want to see that the children are starving to death’”



Those images don’t exist. She’s lying. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 13, 2025

Advertisement

Of course she is.

To protect a recognized terror organization that killed over a thousand Israelis -- including babies -- on October 7, 2023.

And she was part of the State Department.

So 60 Minutes is doing Gaza propaganda now? https://t.co/jqibxAKjKq — RBe (@RBPundit) January 13, 2025

Sure appears that way.

You don't really expect Hydra to be an actual thing embedded at the State Department and yet Baroness Von Hamas here goes out of her way to prove it https://t.co/uNxgojOJ73 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2025

Baroness Von Hamas.

Well done.

Career officials at our own state department actively undermining U.S. foreign policy



The rot runs deep https://t.co/0GgUcGnlbd — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 13, 2025

Very, very deep.