Joe Biden, a Small and Petty Man
Harry Sisson Warns Us Incompetent Nominees Won’t Make Us Safer

Brett T.  |  8:45 PM on January 02, 2025
Twitter

We've already talked about Democrat influencer Harry Sisson, who certainly isn't being paid through his agency by the DNC to post to social media, dropping by the White House (again) Thursday for a photo with President Joe Biden. We wanted to touch back with Sisson, though, because he dropped some more of that youthful wisdom that made him so close with the White House.

Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz posted Thursday, after the New Orleans terror attack and the Las Vegas bombing, that President-elect Trump needs his national security team to be fully operational when he takes office.

Sisson pointed out the flaw in his logic, though:

Yeah, we've learned that over the past four years. It's this editor's continuing challenge to name one single member of the Biden-Harris administration who's competent. DHS Secretary Alejandro "The Border Is Secure" Mayorkas? FBI Director Christopher Wray, who put together a special FBI task force at the behest of Attorney General Merrick Garland to surveil school board meetings?

These attacks happened under Joe Biden. We know it's easy to forget he's still president.

Sisson's going to have a tough four years.

