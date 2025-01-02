Harry Sisson Warns Us Incompetent Nominees Won’t Make Us Safer

We've already talked about Democrat influencer Harry Sisson, who certainly isn't being paid through his agency by the DNC to post to social media, dropping by the White House (again) Thursday for a photo with President Joe Biden. We wanted to touch back with Sisson, though, because he dropped some more of that youthful wisdom that made him so close with the White House.

Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz posted Thursday, after the New Orleans terror attack and the Las Vegas bombing, that President-elect Trump needs his national security team to be fully operational when he takes office.

President Trump needs his national security team to be fully operational on day one. The Senate should expedite the confirmation process for these appointees immediately—there is no time to waste! — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) January 2, 2025

Sisson pointed out the flaw in his logic, though:

We don’t become safer by having incompetent people running our defense agencies. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 2, 2025

Yeah, we've learned that over the past four years. It's this editor's continuing challenge to name one single member of the Biden-Harris administration who's competent. DHS Secretary Alejandro "The Border Is Secure" Mayorkas? FBI Director Christopher Wray, who put together a special FBI task force at the behest of Attorney General Merrick Garland to surveil school board meetings?

Yes , that’s why we’ll be putting competent people in Jan. 20th Harry. — Daniel Mitchell (@Daniel086945641) January 2, 2025

Biden hired people based on identity, not merit. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 2, 2025

Yeah just ask this guy pic.twitter.com/zxKGwrFVhV — Emica (@emica_forever) January 2, 2025

That's why Trump needs to fire all the DEI hires Biden appointed. — the Amish Beard (@Beards4MAGA) January 2, 2025

Which is exactly why January 20, 2025 cannot come soon enough. — lmh (@HJL72220) January 2, 2025

Last four years have certainly proven that — roomba mifi (@roombamifi) January 2, 2025

Have you seen the current admin? — kennayyy 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@kennaayyy) January 2, 2025

Correct. That's why Trump and company will dismantle them. — Matthew Nelson 🇺🇸 (@MatthewUSAF) January 2, 2025

Can't get more incompetent than what we already have. — N2 Rotation (@BlisteredSkies) January 2, 2025

We know, that’s currently the situation — jeremy krosky (@Famvaules1) January 2, 2025

Correct. Remind me who's currently in charge? Thank you. Now sit down little boy. — SKMIA (@shawn_kouri) January 2, 2025

That’s kind of the whole point of replacing them you androgynous daddy chasing dwarf hamster — Oregier Benavente Stans Peanut 🐊🐿️ (@publiclaw637) January 2, 2025

Exactly. Proof is the last 48 hours. — Garbage AF (@mcbasedface) January 2, 2025

These attacks happened under Joe Biden. We know it's easy to forget he's still president.

This might be the dumbest post ever considering some of the people he has running security. Fuck, he couldn’t even find his defense secretary for 4 days you moron — BoilerGrad (@Boilers32) January 2, 2025

Sisson's going to have a tough four years.

