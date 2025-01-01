FBI Announces It Has Found IEDs Planted in the French Quarter

Fair Winds and Following Seas: Pearl Harbor Survivor Harry Chandler Dies at 103
Brett T.  |  4:55 PM on January 01, 2025
AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

As Twitchy reported earlier, a man named Shamsud Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Year's on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. An FBI agent earlier dismissed that it was a terrorist attack, and yet they found an ISIS flag inside the truck, along with IEDs.

The Associated Press is now reporting that surveillance video caught three men and a woman placing explosives in the French Quarter.

The AP reports:

Guns and pipe bombs were also found in the vehicle, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by The Associated Press. The devices, which were concealed within coolers, were wired for remote detonation, the bulletin said, and a corresponding remote control was discovered inside the vehicle.

The FBI said other potential explosive devices were also located in the French Quarter. According to the intelligence bulletin, surveillance footage captured three men and a woman placing one of multiple improvised explosive devices.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said at a news conference.

This wasn't just terrorism; it was a coordinated attack by several people.

