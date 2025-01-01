FBI Announces It Has Found IEDs Planted in the French Quarter

As Twitchy reported earlier, a man named Shamsud Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Year's on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. An FBI agent earlier dismissed that it was a terrorist attack, and yet they found an ISIS flag inside the truck, along with IEDs.

The Associated Press is now reporting that surveillance video caught three men and a woman placing explosives in the French Quarter.

BREAKING: Investigators have reviewed video of three men and a woman placing explosives in connection with the deadly car attack in New Orleans’s French Quarter. The FBI said it does not believe the driver acted alone. https://t.co/UztJqA4o8x — The Associated Press (@AP) January 1, 2025

The AP reports:

Guns and pipe bombs were also found in the vehicle, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by The Associated Press. The devices, which were concealed within coolers, were wired for remote detonation, the bulletin said, and a corresponding remote control was discovered inside the vehicle. The FBI said other potential explosive devices were also located in the French Quarter. According to the intelligence bulletin, surveillance footage captured three men and a woman placing one of multiple improvised explosive devices. … “We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said at a news conference.

This wasn't just terrorism; it was a coordinated attack by several people.

🚨UPDATE: Three men and one woman were seen planting IEDs around New Orleans. Three improvised pipe bombs were found in the French Quarter and one in the driver's truck. Two of the IEDs were homemade with nails hidden in blue coolers around town. This is in connection with ISIS. pic.twitter.com/AEuKvP4yrS — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 1, 2025

The FBI announces that they found IEDs both in the car and in other locations in the French Quarter.



They also announce that they don’t believe that he acted alone, but had accomplices. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2025





Do they have any identification on these other individuals? — K. L. Johnson (@realdivergents) January 1, 2025

They should share the footage — Брэндон (@acethefucccup) January 1, 2025

so a terrorist cell — David Sides (@DWS1402) January 1, 2025

Someone activated a terror cell of at least 5 people then… that seems less than ideal. — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) January 1, 2025

The manhunt will be as big as it was for the Boston Marathon bombers — Bob Sacamano (@BetFakeMarkets) January 1, 2025

Oh great! The FBI has an excellent track record in finding people who plant pipe bombs. 😑 — Winston (@moarliberaltea1) January 1, 2025

***