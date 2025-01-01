Elon Musk Confirms Cybertruck Explosion Was Related to Very Large Fireworks or a Bomb

When we'd heard that a Tesla Cybertruck had exploded in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas, it seemed awfully suspicious. We've heard of EVs catching fire before, but this was a large explosion, not a fire. Elon Musk is confirming that there were very large fireworks or a bomb in the vehicle — the explosion was not related to the Cybertruck.

We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself.



All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion. https://t.co/HRjb87YbaJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

How was this confirmed? — Maile (@MaileOnX) January 1, 2025

Tesla vehicles transmit their state of health continuously — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

The media wants you to think there is an issue with the Cybertruck but this is not at all the case. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 1, 2025

What if the FBI was this competent and communicated this quickly and clearly? — James Dugan (@Christo7884249) January 1, 2025





Interesting bit of information that it was rented. Makes it even more obvious it was to send a message. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 1, 2025

Thanks for confirming this. Transparency like this helps curtail gaslighting by the media. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 1, 2025

Yeah, this definitely wasn't a battery fire.

Occam’s Razor especially with everything happening — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) January 1, 2025

Computer logs retrieved.



All systems were nominal. — Joe (@jsmith68abq) January 1, 2025

Now we need to know if there was any coordination between the terrorist attack in New Orleans and this explosion in Las Vegas. An ISIS flag was found in the pickup truck used to ram a New Year's crown on Bourbon Street; this seems meant to have sent a different message. Wait and find out, we guess.

