Elon Musk Confirms Cybertruck Explosion Was Related to Very Large Fireworks or a Bomb

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on January 01, 2025
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

When we'd heard that a Tesla Cybertruck had exploded in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas, it seemed awfully suspicious. We've heard of EVs catching fire before, but this was a large explosion, not a fire. Elon Musk is confirming that there were very large fireworks or a bomb in the vehicle — the explosion was not related to the Cybertruck.

Yeah, this definitely wasn't a battery fire.

Now we need to know if there was any coordination between the terrorist attack in New Orleans and this explosion in Las Vegas. An ISIS flag was found in the pickup truck used to ram a New Year's crown on Bourbon Street; this seems meant to have sent a different message. Wait and find out, we guess.

***

