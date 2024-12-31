Stacey Abrams Tries to Minimize Trump’s Election: ‘No Seismic Shift’

PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It would appear that Stacey Abrams, Georgia governor and President of United Earth, isn't denying the 2024 presidential election. We were expecting her to cite all of the new "Jim Crow 2.0" voter suppression laws passed since 2020, like Kamala Harris voters collapsing from dehydration in line to vote because campaigns weren't allowed to hand out free water bottles and food.

But talking to MSNBC's Chris Hayes this week, Abrams came right out and said it: "Donald Trump won the election." She tried to minimize his victory however she could, even though Trump won all seven battleground states in a clean sweep.

When Abrams talks to Hayes, we listen. And according to The Hill, this is what she had to say:

“Donald Trump won the election, but it wasn’t a landslide,” Abrams, who lost two election bids for governor in the Peach State, said in an interview Monday with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “It was an evenly divided nation. He got more people, but this was not the seismic shift where 57, 58 percent of America said no.”

“It was less than 50 percent of the electorate who said this is what we want,” she added.

It was fewer than 50 percent of the electorate who voted for Trump … it was only 49.8 percent.

Probably the biggest takeaways from this story are 1) Stacey Abrams is still around, 2) Chris Hayes still has a show, and 3) it's New Year's Eve and they're still talking about the election. 

Not one county in America flipped from red to blue.

It was quite the seismic shift taking into account Joe Biden's historic "81 million" vote victory just four years ago.

And yes, there were plenty of replies about Abrams knowing about seismic shifts.

Remember when the Washington Post did their glamour shoot of Abrams with her backlit in a diaphanous gown with the fog machine turned up to full blast? Good times.

***

