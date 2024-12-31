Stacey Abrams Tries to Minimize Trump’s Election: ‘No Seismic Shift’

It would appear that Stacey Abrams, Georgia governor and President of United Earth, isn't denying the 2024 presidential election. We were expecting her to cite all of the new "Jim Crow 2.0" voter suppression laws passed since 2020, like Kamala Harris voters collapsing from dehydration in line to vote because campaigns weren't allowed to hand out free water bottles and food.

Advertisement

But talking to MSNBC's Chris Hayes this week, Abrams came right out and said it: "Donald Trump won the election." She tried to minimize his victory however she could, even though Trump won all seven battleground states in a clean sweep.

Stacey Abrams says Donald Trump election wasn't a "seismic shift" https://t.co/wGE6PJF7hx — The Hill (@thehill) December 31, 2024

When Abrams talks to Hayes, we listen. And according to The Hill, this is what she had to say:

“Donald Trump won the election, but it wasn’t a landslide,” Abrams, who lost two election bids for governor in the Peach State, said in an interview Monday with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “It was an evenly divided nation. He got more people, but this was not the seismic shift where 57, 58 percent of America said no.” “It was less than 50 percent of the electorate who said this is what we want,” she added.

It was fewer than 50 percent of the electorate who voted for Trump … it was only 49.8 percent.

Probably the biggest takeaways from this story are 1) Stacey Abrams is still around, 2) Chris Hayes still has a show, and 3) it's New Year's Eve and they're still talking about the election.

Disagreeing about the election being a mandate, a seismic shift, or a landslide is all they have at this point.



We might as well let them believe it, since they are going to be quite miserable for at least the next 4 years. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 31, 2024

And yet every county in the country moved right. An ACTUAL shift. Hhhhmmm. — ReXUnderTheRadarNews (@redonblueisland) December 31, 2024

Not one county in America flipped from red to blue.

Most unsurprising hot take of the day, so far — Dave (@daveKrempel) December 31, 2024

Noted elections expert Stacey Abrams weighs in — Diego Vega (@diegovegany) December 31, 2024

Denial is a powerful thing. — Lisa85138☕️ (@Lisa98354) December 31, 2024

Really? If 2016 wasn't a seismic shift, then what exactly would be? This downplays the magnitude of Trump's impact on the political landscape. — California Frenchies (@Calipupslink) December 31, 2024

How does it feel to be irrelevant? — Irwin Mann (@irwinmannyahoo1) December 31, 2024

Over 89 counties in the U.S. shifted towards Trump! She is full of s—t! He won the overall popular vote as well as all swing states! She can deny it all she wants! The longer the democrats fail to see that their policies are rejected, the more red the country will become!! — satine5E (@Satine5E) December 31, 2024

All 7 swing states, popular vote, electoral college, house and senate... yeah it was a seismic shift, overwhelmingly victory, mandate. When has she even won an election? 🤣 — Shawn (@shawnmccc) December 31, 2024

Advertisement

It was quite the seismic shift taking into account Joe Biden's historic "81 million" vote victory just four years ago.

And yes, there were plenty of replies about Abrams knowing about seismic shifts.

She's walking right into that one. — Kevin S. (@LapstrakeNYS) December 31, 2024

Yeah we know. A “seismic shift” occurs when she rolls over in bed — NumisBit🇺🇸 (@Btully41Tully) December 31, 2024

MAHA has her worried, I see. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 31, 2024

Remember when the Washington Post did their glamour shoot of Abrams with her backlit in a diaphanous gown with the fog machine turned up to full blast? Good times.

***