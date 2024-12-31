VIP
Report: Mexico Sending Hundreds of Lawyers to US to Assist Illegals

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

We haven't confirmed it, but Leading Report is saying that the Mexican government is sending hundreds of lawyers to the United States to assist illegal immigrants. If true, we don't know why they're bothering, as every blue state governor and blue city mayor has already pledged to resist any effort by the Trump administration to deport illegals. We're curious what percentage of illegal immigrants who've come through President Joe Biden's porous border are Mexican — the first caravans were from Central America and just passing through Mexico. Since then, the entire world has gotten in on the act — we've even seen Chinese nationals coming across the border illegally with rolling suitcases in tow. The world knows: you just need to get to Mexico and then you can just walk across America's Southern border.

Sen. Mike Lee asks a good question:

We're assured that there are plenty of U.S. lawyers sponsored by government-funded NGOs ready and waiting to fight any deportation orders for their clients.

That seems much more likely.

As we said above, there will be plenty of American lawyers doing whatever they can to thwart President Trump's deportation plans.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS MEXICO MIKE LEE

