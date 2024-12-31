Report: Mexico Sending Hundreds of Lawyers to US to Assist Illegals

We haven't confirmed it, but Leading Report is saying that the Mexican government is sending hundreds of lawyers to the United States to assist illegal immigrants. If true, we don't know why they're bothering, as every blue state governor and blue city mayor has already pledged to resist any effort by the Trump administration to deport illegals. We're curious what percentage of illegal immigrants who've come through President Joe Biden's porous border are Mexican — the first caravans were from Central America and just passing through Mexico. Since then, the entire world has gotten in on the act — we've even seen Chinese nationals coming across the border illegally with rolling suitcases in tow. The world knows: you just need to get to Mexico and then you can just walk across America's Southern border.

BREAKING: Mexican government is sending hundreds of lawyers to the U.S. to assist illegal migrants currently residing in the country. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 31, 2024

Sen. Mike Lee asks a good question:

If Mexico is sending hundreds of lawyers to help illegal aliens remain in the U.S., why are we letting them in? https://t.co/tX6oIwqgh5 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

Are they even allowed to practice law here? — Wib Gridley (@jarmaug) December 31, 2024

I didn’t think so! — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

We're assured that there are plenty of U.S. lawyers sponsored by government-funded NGOs ready and waiting to fight any deportation orders for their clients.

Deport the lawyers together with the illegals

Also, since we get a Mexican lawyer represent an illegal alien in a United States court? — 𝓐𝓡𝓞𝓝 𝓕𝓡𝓘𝓔𝓓𝓜𝓐𝓝 (@AronPolitidoxy) December 31, 2024

Certainly they couldn’t do that



But perhaps they’re here to advise?



Either way, it’s absurd — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

Because the current administration wants it to happen. Pretty simple. — Don Miller Jr | eXp Realty Maryland (@RealDonMillerJr) December 31, 2024

True fact — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 31, 2024

It’s insane.



Under what immigration program do these Mexican lawyers come in to help illegal aliens game our laws?



Tourist visas? That is immigration fraud too. Disgraceful. — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) December 31, 2024

They’re probably hiring American lawyers. — Hopalong Ginsberg 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@HopalongAsks) December 31, 2024

My understanding is they are hiring AMERICAN lawyers. — Jack Maxey (@JackMaxey1) December 31, 2024

That seems much more likely.

Unless they are licensed to practice in the US, it doesn't matter who they send. — Roger (@Roger247_) December 31, 2024

As we said above, there will be plenty of American lawyers doing whatever they can to thwart President Trump's deportation plans.

Trump will nix this with a shrug of his shoulders. — Jeff (@jeff_4_ever) December 31, 2024

***