Lesley Stahl: Jimmy Carter Most Proud of Four Years of Peace

President Jimmy Carter was 100 years old and in hospice care, so it's no surprise to hear of his passing over the weekend. The mainstream media have had their eulogies ready to go, and "60 Minutes" wasted no time posting theirs Sunday. Leslie Stahl noted some of Carter's greatest achievements: putting solar panels on the White House roof; giving away the Panama Canal; passing more legislation in one term than most presidents do in two — but he was most proud of presiding over four years of peace.

Advertisement

Peanut farmer turned president, Jimmy Carter passed more legislation in one term than most presidents do in two. Lesley Stahl said he was most proud that "there was peace for the four years that he was president." He died today at the age of 100. pic.twitter.com/PUarLyGyUs — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 29, 2024

Maybe we didn't fire a single bullet. He ordered Operation Eagle Claw, which sent the U.S. Air Force to attempt to rescue American embassy staff held hostage in Iran. Perhaps a shot or two might have been fired if that operation hadn't been a complete failure.

During his presidency the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan & the Ayatollah toppled the Shah, founded his regime, & kidnapped dozens of Americans & held them hostage for 444 days. Hardly what I would consider to be “peace” — and most Americans didn’t think it was back then either. https://t.co/upXwJansjF — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 30, 2024

Peace? We had 52 hostages taken by Iran for 444 days and the weakness shown over that time emboldened the Soviets to invade Afghanistan. He had a great post-presidency but his 4 years were disastrous both domestically (inflation and the "malaise" he spoke of) and internationally. — David Pooley (@Poolio1960) December 30, 2024

During his presidency the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan & the Ayatollah toppled the Shah, founded his regime, & kidnapped dozens of Americans & held them hostage for 444 days. Hardly what I would consider to be “peace” and most Americans didn’t think it was back then either. — Janett Scamardi (@ThatJanett) December 30, 2024

There wasn't peace, we just didn't shoot back.



Americans were held hostage by Iran for 444 days. — William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) December 30, 2024

Very well said.

The kind of peace that held hostages for 444 days and the failed operation to rescue them that cost service members their lives? Remarkable statesman. — Ronald Santa (@rpsanta2579) December 30, 2024





"Peace" = security. It does not mean the mere absence of violence. Few Americans felt secure during Carter's presidency. — Kam Fong as Chin Ho (@youtwitface) December 30, 2024

This editor lived through his presidency and never felt at peace.

This is the part where ignoring history feeds into the revisionist history about Jimmy Carter that we've been hearing about for the last 24 hours.



Who could forget 444 days of Ted Koppel's show "America Held Hostage"?



Which spawned "Nightline" which ran for many years. — Cletus Roscoe (@CletusRoscoe1) December 30, 2024

Peace except for the hostages, right? — 🌟Lite Brite🌟 (@LiteBriteLite) December 30, 2024

Didn’t feel like we were at peace, especially in his final year, when there seemed to be one foreign crisis after another. The intense Cold War with the Soviet Union, including the mistake of boycotting the Moscow Olympics. The hostages held by Iran felt like a daily act of war. — Kay Brooks (@kaybrooks41) December 30, 2024

We don't remember hostages being held 444 as "peace" between the United States and Iran. But as Stahl said, Carter eventually freed them all.

Advertisement

Also, what's so great about passing legislation?

Why does “more legislation” mean a good thing? — Auburn Fan (@auburn_alum06) December 30, 2024

Every piece of legislation restricts someone’s freedom in some way, small or large but always restricts freedom. Name me one law that increased freedom. — Gary Sylvia (@00field) December 30, 2024

There's eulogizing, and then there's propaganda. 60 Minutes is in the propaganda business. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) December 30, 2024

They've had this hagiography ready to roll for years now. We wonder if Donald Trump will receive the same sort of remembrance when he passes if "60 Minutes" is still around.

***