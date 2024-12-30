Broadway Actress and Star of TV's 1970s Sitcom 'Alice' Linda Lavin Dead at...
‘Banality of Evil:’ J.K. Rowling Roasts a Paper on Transgender Ideology Trumping Medical...
'She's Not Real Smart': Tom Homan Responds to Jasmine Crockett's Claim He Doesn't...
'My Wish Is That We All Find Our Light': Gal Gadot Reveals Harrowing...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? Meta to Add A.I.-Generated Users to Facebook and...
Ezra Klein Apparently Wakes Up from Coma, Shocked to Discover Biden's Presidency Was...
Taliban Continue Being 'Responsible Global Citizens' by Banning Women From Being Seen in...
Thomas Massie Says History Won't Give Us a 'Do Over', Says He's Not...
Rob 'The Gronk' Gronkowski Pleads for an IRS Tax Code Simpler Than His...
Victory Lap FAIL! Kamala Harris DRAGGED for Bragging About Her Tie-Breaking Inflation Redu...
Official Ford Motor Twitter Account Apparently Hacked by Anti-Semitic Troll
2024 in Review: Part Two
AP Reports Biden Admin 'Working Quickly to Spend All the Money It Has...
Trump Makes Huge Announcement for Speaker of the House!

Lesley Stahl: Jimmy Carter Most Proud of Four Years of Peace

Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/File

President Jimmy Carter was 100 years old and in hospice care, so it's no surprise to hear of his passing over the weekend. The mainstream media have had their eulogies ready to go, and "60 Minutes" wasted no time posting theirs Sunday. Leslie Stahl noted some of Carter's greatest achievements: putting solar panels on the White House roof; giving away the Panama Canal; passing more legislation in one term than most presidents do in two — but he was most proud of presiding over four years of peace.

Advertisement

Maybe we didn't fire a single bullet. He ordered Operation Eagle Claw, which sent the U.S. Air Force to attempt to rescue American embassy staff held hostage in Iran. Perhaps a shot or two might have been fired if that operation hadn't been a complete failure.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Very well said.


This editor lived through his presidency and never felt at peace.

We don't remember hostages being held 444 as "peace" between the United States and Iran. But as Stahl said, Carter eventually freed them all.

Advertisement

Also, what's so great about passing legislation?

They've had this hagiography ready to roll for years now. We wonder if Donald Trump will receive the same sort of remembrance when he passes if "60 Minutes" is still around.

***

Tags: AFGHANISTAN HOSTAGES INVASION IRAN JIMMY CARTER RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
‘Banality of Evil:’ J.K. Rowling Roasts a Paper on Transgender Ideology Trumping Medical Ethics
Aaron Walker
'She's Not Real Smart': Tom Homan Responds to Jasmine Crockett's Claim He Doesn't Know What He's Doing
Amy Curtis
Ezra Klein Apparently Wakes Up from Coma, Shocked to Discover Biden's Presidency Was a Flop
justmindy
Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Just WOW
Sam J.
Broadway Actress and Star of TV's 1970s Sitcom 'Alice' Linda Lavin Dead at 87
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement