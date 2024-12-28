Patti Davis Writes on the Unfair Blaming of President Joe Biden

Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to...
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

There have been a lot of pieces recently regarding the legacy of the Biden-Harris administration. It's not a good one, and we don't know if we can fully blame Joe Biden since he's stopped acting like the president for a while now — he's currently at the home of a billionaire donor in the U.S. Virgin Islands, on vacation, as he's been for 40 percent of his presidency. Perhaps it's correct not to blame Biden for the dumpster fire in which he's left the country; it might be better to blame the people who've actually been running the country.

Patti Davis, daughter of former President Ronald Reagan, who left behind an incredible legacy, thinks her experience with her father's Alzheimer’s gives her a special perspective on Biden. The New York Times has published her op-ed, "The Blaming of Joe Biden."

Davis writes:

Of course, the situation Mr. Biden found himself in this year is among the most serious that any elderly Americans and their families have ever faced: Mr. Biden is the president, and grappling with his abilities to govern and lead is far more serious and complex than simply taking the keys away. But as I’ve watched the president in recent months and heard the anger and recriminations directed at him, I am mindful of those years with my caregiver support group. As we reckon with our feelings and memories of Mr. Biden and our final judgments about his advisers and family, maybe we should consider, too, that those in the White House, who saw diminishment in the president at certain times, wanted to look instead at the times when he was fully present and on his game. They cared about him, and that’s what you do when you care: You reach for what you want to be true.

Maybe we should consider that rather than orchestrating some diabolical plan to deceive America, the people surrounding the president — family and staff members — were just being achingly human.

But there was a diabolical plan to deceive America — the Biden White House sent out anyone and everyone to explain how Biden was "sharp as a tack" behind closed doors and always the smartest person in the room. He — and they — assured us he was perfectly capable of serving a second term until age 86.

"Achingly human." What a bunch of crap. "The best version of Biden we've ever had!"

The thing is, even if his mental acuity were 100 percent, he'd still have sucked as a president. He's worse than Jimmy Carter — that's his legacy.

He wasn't suffering from dementia in that photo.

He's sharp as a tack behind closed doors … isn't what that the administration told us to believe? And we're supposed to feel bad that they lied about it while he let the country go to hell?

***

