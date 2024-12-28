Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to Death?

As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale

As you know, progressives are very angry that Daniel Penny was acquitted in the death of beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely, whom he put in a chokehold after Neely threatened passengers on a subway car. They still believe Penny got away with the murder of a black man, even though if Neely hadn't been black this would never have made the news.

We saw this video cross our timelines on Christmas Day, and we were appalled — by the video, not Libs of TikTok's comment:

Plain and simple — you shouldn't have to put up with this behavior on a subway car, and you shouldn't have to expect it either. 

Of course, the Neely apologists had to come out of the woodwork, with Briahna Joy Gray suggesting Libs of TikTok was advocating the man be strangled to death.

There should be security on the trains if their policy is to continue to let lunatics ride just to harass and intimidate fellow passengers. Instead, all we get is a cell phone video. How many times a day does this happen and we don't see it?

The guy wasn't harassing anyone, he was just one of those enchanting street performers who brighten our otherwise dull commutes.

***

