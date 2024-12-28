Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to Death?

As you know, progressives are very angry that Daniel Penny was acquitted in the death of beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely, whom he put in a chokehold after Neely threatened passengers on a subway car. They still believe Penny got away with the murder of a black man, even though if Neely hadn't been black this would never have made the news.

We saw this video cross our timelines on Christmas Day, and we were appalled — by the video, not Libs of TikTok's comment:

I bet this couple wishes Daniel Penny was there pic.twitter.com/xYgTfra2dT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 25, 2024

Plain and simple — you shouldn't have to put up with this behavior on a subway car, and you shouldn't have to expect it either.

Of course, the Neely apologists had to come out of the woodwork, with Briahna Joy Gray suggesting Libs of TikTok was advocating the man be strangled to death.

Is the argument that this man should be strangled to death? https://t.co/iYY5lOtszP — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) December 26, 2024

No. The argument is that people shouldn’t be harassed in public spaces. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) December 26, 2024

No, the argument is that people shouldn’t have to gamble with their lives whether some lunatic getting in their face and stealing their stuff is going to escalate to violence or not.



You want less Jordan Neelys? Fix the system that lets them harass and threaten others unabated. https://t.co/GuAMosWvHc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 27, 2024

No! The argument is people shouldn't have to put up with this nonsense on public transportation. — Jason V. Holmes (@jasonvholmes) December 26, 2024

You mean restrained and still alive and breathing when law enforcement arrives? Are you going to pretend he didn’t die from the drugs he was abusing? — Steve Platt 🎙 (@USMCgatorvet) December 26, 2024

Is your argument that people—women included—should have to deal with unrelenting harassment on public transport? — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) December 26, 2024

He's committing criminal assault. He should be subjected to appropriate defensive force. That might include submitting him with a non-lethal rear naked choke.



If he dies, he dies. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) December 27, 2024

@briebriejoy

At which point do we establish that a person has become a threat?

Before or after they burn someone alive?



Race: that’s all that you see. — subxion (@subxiondan) December 26, 2024

He should be subdued until he is arrested, hauled out of society to jail, then charged with all crimes committed on camera. If he dies of a drug overdose in the process, I don't care, I'd rather have the people he harassed on the train than him. — Jack Conley (@ZJackConley) December 26, 2024

There should be security on the trains if their policy is to continue to let lunatics ride just to harass and intimidate fellow passengers. Instead, all we get is a cell phone video. How many times a day does this happen and we don't see it?

He should at least have the fear of that possibility. — Yehudah Zemel (@YehudahZemel) December 27, 2024

The guy wasn't harassing anyone, he was just one of those enchanting street performers who brighten our otherwise dull commutes.

