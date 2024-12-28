Guardian: President Biden Regrets Withdrawing From Race, Would Have Beaten Trump

The Guardian informed us in early November that it was taking its ball and going home, vowing never to post to "toxic" X again. That's fine with us … people can just take screenshots of The Guardian's worst headlines and post them, without The Guardian enjoying any additional clicks.

The latest from The Guardian is that President Joe Biden actually does have a regret from his presidency, and it's not the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that got 13 service members killed. His regret is reportedly — drum roll — dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Joe Biden is mentally shot. pic.twitter.com/gfOPRWpnD1 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 28, 2024

We don't even believe that Biden "dropped out" of the presidential race as much as he was forced out by the DNC elites. He's said just a few days previous that he'd be on the November ballot unless he was hit by a train. And he was hit by a train — the debate with Donald Trump — and the Democrat elite couldn't dump the guy fast enough for the simple reason that they knew he couldn't win.

But Biden reportedly believes he would have won if he'd stayed in the race. Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden do seem to have been trolling Kamala Harris over the past few weeks for losing so badly.

Is there any truth to this or is it just Biden's dementia talking? They pressured him to drop out solely for one reason: they knew he couldn't beat Trump in his current condition.

🚨 JUST IN: President Biden regrets withdrawing from the race, says he would've defeated Trump in the 2024 election - The Guardian pic.twitter.com/y7dm1v7sAp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 28, 2024

Lol, well no he wouldn't have but he is obviously bitter for having his nomination stolen! — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 28, 2024

Bold enough for him to pretend it was his decision — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) December 28, 2024

What blackmail did Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama have to convince Biden to "drop out"?

His internals had him down 15% to Trump. If he stayed in the race it would have got so bad for him. He wouldn’t have been able to make it all the way. He basically disappeared the entire election. — David Suslenskiy 🇺🇸 (@DavidSuslenskiy) December 28, 2024

No, he wouldn't have, but it is possible he wouldn't have lost as badly.



But that would've required the Democrat/media complex to gaslight and pretend his June debate performance wasn't a disaster. The moment they all piled on, he couldn't possibly remain as the nominee. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 28, 2024

We think he would have lost anyway, but not quite as badly as Harris-Walz.

There is always 2028 — Apple Bull (@Abecrombietrade) December 28, 2024

Yes, he's actually delusional. It happens and grows more irrational as many humans age. He's a perfect example of an afflicted elder that just doesn't think in reality of the current world. — Dee Bedo (@dee_bedo) December 28, 2024

HE didn't withdraw. — Life Lessons Academy (@LifeLessonsAcad) December 28, 2024

He was withdrawn.

I wish he didn’t drop out either. Shame. — PhillyGenX (@PhillyGenx) December 28, 2024

Trump would still have won by a landslide. — Griffin W. Rains (@GriffinRains89) December 28, 2024

Nah, the cheat machine wouldn't have been strong enough this time around. — MLee (@MLee201788) December 28, 2024

It's amazing that absolutely no reason was given for his withdrawal and everyone just accepted it. — Muscles McSexington (@MusclesMcSexy) December 28, 2024

And accepted Harris with no primary.