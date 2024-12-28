Guardian: President Biden Regrets Withdrawing From Race, Would Have Beaten Trump

Governor Hochul's Master Plan: Skyrocket Gas Prices Until New Yorkers Rediscover the Joys...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on December 28, 2024
Twitter

The Guardian informed us in early November that it was taking its ball and going home, vowing never to post to "toxic" X again. That's fine with us … people can just take screenshots of The Guardian's worst headlines and post them, without The Guardian enjoying any additional clicks. 

Advertisement

The latest from The Guardian is that President Joe Biden actually does have a regret from his presidency, and it's not the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that got 13 service members killed. His regret is reportedly — drum roll — dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

We don't even believe that Biden "dropped out" of the presidential race as much as he was forced out by the DNC elites. He's said just a few days previous that he'd be on the November ballot unless he was hit by a train. And he was hit by a train — the debate with Donald Trump — and the Democrat elite couldn't dump the guy fast enough for the simple reason that they knew he couldn't win.

But Biden reportedly believes he would have won if he'd stayed in the race. Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden do seem to have been trolling Kamala Harris over the past few weeks for losing so badly.

Is there any truth to this or is it just Biden's dementia talking? They pressured him to drop out solely for one reason: they knew he couldn't beat Trump in his current condition.

What blackmail did Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama have to convince Biden to "drop out"?

We think he would have lost anyway, but not quite as badly as Harris-Walz.

Advertisement

He was withdrawn.

And accepted Harris with no primary.

