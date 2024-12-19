SHUT IT DOWN: New Continuing Resolution Fails to Pass

House Republicans have voted down the new continuing resolution.
🚨 BREAKING: The Continuing Resolution spending bill fails in the House with more than 30 Republicans voting ‘NO.’ pic.twitter.com/WMWHGoHoIW— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 19, 2024
Nearly every House Democrat just voted against:— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2024
- Disaster relief
- Aid for farmers
- Keeping the government open
- Pay for the military
And they did it because it doesn’t contain 1,000+ pages of pork. pic.twitter.com/Q8H4EW9Hl4
Annnd the new spending bill fails.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 20, 2024
38 Republicans voted against it.
😂😂😂
I just have to laugh.
GOOD. Now is the time we see who is serious about a Milei-style reduction of gov't and spending and who isn't. This is a good sign. pic.twitter.com/JI2vD8fbR8— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 20, 2024
SHUT DOWN THE GOVERNMENT.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 19, 2024
BREAKING: The CR fails to pass the House. 30 Republicans voted NO. pic.twitter.com/C4kpwO0DlS— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 19, 2024
Time to shut it down.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 19, 2024
The government will be shutting down.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 19, 2024
Hell yeah, I'm fully ok with a shut down. Best Christmas present ever!— Anonymous (@4N0NYM0U5_5H311) December 20, 2024
Get back to work folks… slim it down more!— 6531Marine (@6531_Marine) December 19, 2024
December 19, 2024
December 20, 2024
They’re gonna try to blame the shutdown on Republicans.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 20, 2024
Nearly every single Democrat just voted against keeping the Government open because the CR didn’t include 1,400 pages of pork. pic.twitter.com/rLOYuDRykt
Obviously what we need is a new CR half the size of the current one, and when they vote no on that, cut it in half again. Keep cutting in half and until they vote yes.— fbastiat (@ax123man) December 20, 2024
Keep trimming the fat.
