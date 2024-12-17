Biden Administration Looking to Hire Up to 1,200 DEI Bureaucrats

It looks as though President Joe Biden is doing everything he can to thwart President-elect Donald Trump's agenda or hamstring him on his way out of the Oval Office. Even during his first term, President Trump was trying to root out all DEI programs from federal agencies and federal contractors. Bringing Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy on board as the Department of Government Efficiency is certain to put thousands of DEI jobs at risk. So The Daily Wire's Luke Rosiak is reporting that the Biden-Harris administration is trying to hire up to 1,200 DEI bureaucrats.

Advertisement

The Biden admin is in the process of hiring up to 1,200 DEI bureaucrats, who could be embedded in the permanent civil service, according to a @realdailywire analysis of federal job ads.



The jobs have annual salaries of up to $310,000. 33 were posted days after the election. pic.twitter.com/WmKS0BXvZv — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 17, 2024

On November 15, for example,HHS advertised for a Deputy Assistant Secretary for Minority Health, to “promote health equity” at a salary of up to $221,900.

The candidate “serves as the principal advisor to the Secretary … on minority health issues.” pic.twitter.com/hVVfjQfDA3 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 17, 2024

The Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC) is preparing to extend job offers for two separate $310,000 positions, both of which can work from home three days a week and will be paid to "advocate" for DEI. pic.twitter.com/LIfdwW8N5H — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 17, 2024

These people are paid far higher than the median American income for low-quality work. The Secret Service, which bungled its job of preventing assassinations, has a DEI department that wants an "editer" [sic]. pic.twitter.com/TUIBcZScpl — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 17, 2024

The Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute is hiring someone for $113,000 to work from home making one social media post per day like this: pic.twitter.com/xeo7Q5YFJB — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 17, 2024

You can sort and search all the DEI jobs for which the federal government is currently in the process of hiring at the below link. pic.twitter.com/qc6Z7YiHfw — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) December 17, 2024

Rosiak writes:

The jobs have annual salaries of up to $310,000, and could add up to total salary payouts of $160 million a year. Thirty-three DEI jobs were posted in the 10 days immediately following the election of Donald Trump, and the hiring window closes before he takes office. … If the hires are completed, taxpayers will be paying people who the Trump administration had no say in selecting, to advocate for DEI policies the Trump administration does not support. From October 24 through 28, the Federal Aviation Administration fielded applications for a specialist in its “affirmative employment” unit, at a salary of $192,000.

No.

1200 folks to be fired on January 20th — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) December 17, 2024

More people to fire!



Huzzah! — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙂𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙨 𝙋𝙤𝙙𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩 (@wbuppert) December 17, 2024

Advertisement

Congress can dissolve positions, regardless of their status in the civil service. And doing so would be part of reconciliation (as a cost saving), so insusceptible to filibuster. These folks will be “on the clock” from the moment they go on the payroll. — Dan Morenoff (@MorenoffDan) December 17, 2024

Straight to the @DOGE list — David S. (@DavidSo38149834) December 17, 2024

Trump needs to come out and say they will be fired or fail during their probationary period — Don Pace (@confusedrv) December 17, 2024

Stop this silliness. They'll be fired on Jan 20. — DenverGooner (@TheBlueMask1964) December 17, 2024

If they have to keep these people, mandate that they do nothing at work. Nothing. Don’t allow them to have a computer or computer access. No phones and no access to any form of human contact. Take away every angle of communication. Silence them completely. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) December 17, 2024

Of course they are . Biden is attempting to sabotage the incoming administration. There should be a moratorium on all actions carried out until the new administration takes over. The American people deserve better. The people of this country deserve better. — H.R. Beebe (@Soaringhawke59) December 17, 2024

Advertisement

The people voted against exactly this.

I'll say it again: When the incumbent party loses an election all executive new business should be halted or at least be suspended pending the new administration's approval. — RAmmer (@AnnesLimo) December 17, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proved it can be done by stripping the funding for the DEI departments in all state universities. It just needs to be expanded to a national scale.

***