SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These...
CORRUPT: International Criminal Court Ignores Venezuela Growing Human Rights Offenses to A...
Mike Lee Slams the Brakes on Unelected Bureaucrats' New Car Seat Seatbelt Warning...
'Sharp as a Tack': X Users Suggest Alternative PolitiFact ‘Lie of the Year’
WOMP WOMP! Gerry Connolly Beats AOC for Ranking Democrat on House Oversight Committee...
Finger on the Pulse: Amy Klobuchar Passes Vital Legislation to Make the Bald...
Just a Handful, Right? FOURTEEN Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in Aurora, CO Armed...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of...
Nigel Farage's Milkshake Attacker Brings Injustice to Scotland Yard
'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Thin...
She's a Joke! Audience LAUGHS at Kamala Harris' Latest Stuart Smalley Word Salad...
Young Democrat Worried Jeff Bezos WIll Bring Efficient, Cost-Effective Management to Priva...
Senator Karen AKA Elizabeth Warren Sent Trump a Letter Tattling on Elon Musk...

Biden Administration Looking to Hire Up to 1,200 DEI Bureaucrats

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on December 17, 2024
derooshh

It looks as though President Joe Biden is doing everything he can to thwart President-elect Donald Trump's agenda or hamstring him on his way out of the Oval Office. Even during his first term, President Trump was trying to root out all DEI programs from federal agencies and federal contractors. Bringing Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy on board as the Department of Government Efficiency is certain to put thousands of DEI jobs at risk. So The Daily Wire's Luke Rosiak is reporting that the Biden-Harris administration is trying to hire up to 1,200 DEI bureaucrats.

Advertisement

Recommended

SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Rosiak writes:

The jobs have annual salaries of up to $310,000, and could add up to total salary payouts of $160 million a year. Thirty-three DEI jobs were posted in the 10 days immediately following the election of Donald Trump, and the hiring window closes before he takes office.

If the hires are completed, taxpayers will be paying people who the Trump administration had no say in selecting, to advocate for DEI policies the Trump administration does not support. From October 24 through 28, the Federal Aviation Administration fielded applications for a specialist in its “affirmative employment” unit, at a salary of $192,000.

No.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The people voted against exactly this.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proved it can be done by stripping the funding for the DEI departments in all state universities. It just needs to be expanded to a national scale.

***

Tags: JOBS JOE BIDEN DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile
Amy Curtis
JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of WHOOP-A*S on Would-Be Thief (Video)
Sam J.
Mike Lee Slams the Brakes on Unelected Bureaucrats' New Car Seat Seatbelt Warning Chime Rules
Amy Curtis
'Sharp as a Tack': X Users Suggest Alternative PolitiFact ‘Lie of the Year’
Brett T.
WHOA: BOMBSHELL IG Report Includes Dem Staffer Whistleblower Who Gave Up 2 PROMINENT Dems As Leakers
Sam J.
'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Things Really Were
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile Amy Curtis
Advertisement