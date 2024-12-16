Commie Professor Notes You're More Likely to Be Killed by a CEO Than an Illegal

So this guy is an Ivy League professor who teaches at Columbia University, with his field of speciality being "Human Behavior in the Social Environment, Addictions and an intensive course on Trauma." According to his X bio, he's a trauma expert and "commie" who "voted against genocide." He's serious about the commie thing; his X background photo is graffiti reading "No War But Class War" next to an anarchy symbol.

Advertisement

You know who's experienced trauma recently? The wife and kids of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Any sympathy for them?

Anyway, Anthony Zenkus says you're more likely to be killed by a CEO than an illegal immigrant. We don't believe him.

A CEO is more likely to kill you than an immigrant is. — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) December 15, 2024

Just had to screen capture this perfect example of Progressive Fascist idiocy: https://t.co/y1o1xo34VV pic.twitter.com/J3xhdCSEF7 — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) December 16, 2024

this is the most idiotic idea i’ve ever heard. https://t.co/OW0lroSMgp — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) December 16, 2024

So is he crediting Luigi Mangione for saving lives? It sure sounds like it. You can shoot a CEO in the back but don't even think about deporting illegal criminals.

Anti violence pro assassination dipshit shares opinions.... — Blue Collar Executive (@A_Sober_Drunk) December 16, 2024

Yeah, he also has "anti-violence" in his bio.

Can you please provide an example? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 16, 2024

Source ? — Rekkr 🇺🇸 (@Rekkr95) December 16, 2024

Show your work. — MAGGIE マギー 🕊️ 📿 (@MaggieAustenx) December 16, 2024

Got any stats that you’re basing that off of or? — kferrSea (@kferrDC) December 16, 2024

I would definitely like to see the math on this equation. 🤨 — Rex Locum (Skeptical/Suspicious) (@LocumRex) December 16, 2024

Dumbest post on X today. 🙄 https://t.co/8LjXWn6g1Q — Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ Lawless And Loud (@LawlessAndLoud) December 16, 2024

Self-proclaimed commie demonstrates that commies are enemies of civilization. Imagine this guy teaching young, impressionable people. A sane society wouldn't allow this. https://t.co/j0t0JvIslr — A Cerbic (@a_cerbic) December 16, 2024

Imagine this maniac teaching your child https://t.co/ZajHzlpTdu — Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) December 16, 2024

Of course that isn’t even close to true — Frogo (@Dubflip) December 16, 2024

Objectively untrue — Dr. Smeggman (@Smeggman32) December 16, 2024

When is it open season on CEOs, just asking for an angry nation... — Zack Kahn (@ZackKahn1) December 16, 2024

Hey now, as we said, his bio says he's anti-violence.

Advertisement

Classic batshit insane leftism — Adam Crawford (@adammcrawford) December 16, 2024

Cite your sources. — Mike (@Kelly4LibertyCT) December 16, 2024

What about the trauma of those who've had loved ones raped and killed by illegal immigrants. Our own Amy Curtis just wrote a VIP post about a 7-year-old girl killed by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant who was driving drunk.

You have to be a credentialed intellectual to be this stupid. — Woody Chipper (@woodyHchipper) December 16, 2024

There have been a lot of bad takes on the murder of Thompson, but this is among the stupidest.

***