Commie Professor Notes You're More Likely to Be Killed by a CEO Than an Illegal

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on December 16, 2024
Twitchy

So this guy is an Ivy League professor who teaches at Columbia University, with his field of speciality being "Human Behavior in the Social Environment, Addictions and an intensive course on Trauma." According to his X bio, he's a trauma expert and "commie" who "voted against genocide." He's serious about the commie thing; his X background photo is graffiti reading "No War But Class War" next to an anarchy symbol.

You know who's experienced trauma recently? The wife and kids of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Any sympathy for them?

Anyway, Anthony Zenkus says you're more likely to be killed by a CEO than an illegal immigrant. We don't believe him. 

So is he crediting Luigi Mangione for saving lives? It sure sounds like it. You can shoot a CEO in the back but don't even think about deporting illegal criminals.

Yeah, he also has "anti-violence" in his bio.

Hey now, as we said, his bio says he's anti-violence.

What about the trauma of those who've had loved ones raped and killed by illegal immigrants. Our own Amy Curtis just wrote a VIP post about a 7-year-old girl killed by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant who was driving drunk.

There have been a lot of bad takes on the murder of Thompson, but this is among the stupidest.

***

