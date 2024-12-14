Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Retweets the Usual Suspects on the Left

Upload of Qrap: Kamala Harris, JD Vance and the Emerging TikTok ‘Qamala’ Cult
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 14, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The fans of alleged murderer Luigi Mangione are still trying to come up with a name for themselves, like Taylor Swift has her Swifties and Beyoncé has her Beyhive. Mangione has been charged with second-degree murder for shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO in the back on a Manhattan sidewalk.

Mangione has lawyered up, and what a lawyer he's picked: Karen Friedman Agnifilo. 

We checked out Agnifilo's X timeline, and sure enough, she's quick to repost wisdom from all of the biggest names on the DNC roster: JoJoFromJerz, Mueller, She Wrote, BrooklynDad_Defiant!, Victor Shi, Meidas Touch, Joe Walsh, and Ron Filipkowski, to name just a few that popped up right away on her timeline.

Obviously an insane person.

That reads, "While trying to voice type "MAGA", my phone autocorrected to "maggot". I now love autocorrect."

CNN's Kaitlin Collins assures us she's a high-powered New York attorney with deep experience in New York's criminal justice system. That last part we can believe.

That could really happen.

No way!

At least CNN does disclose in its story that she used to work for CNN:

“She’s got as much experience as any human being, especially in the state court,” one longtime New York prosecutor told CNN. “She knows every corridor, every judge, every clerk in the courthouse.”

Friedman Agnifilo, who previously served as a CNN legal analyst, declined to comment.

***

 

