Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Retweets the Usual Suspects on the Left

The fans of alleged murderer Luigi Mangione are still trying to come up with a name for themselves, like Taylor Swift has her Swifties and Beyoncé has her Beyhive. Mangione has been charged with second-degree murder for shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO in the back on a Manhattan sidewalk.

Mangione has lawyered up, and what a lawyer he's picked: Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

NEWS: Luigi Mangione has retained a high-powered New York attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, to represent him in New York, I've learned. She's a vet of the Manhattan D.A.'s office with deep experience in New York's criminal justice system. https://t.co/fBrRcVYDHk — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 14, 2024

Wealthy family of shooter is spending top dollar for a lawyer who retweets JoJofromJerz and MuellerReport, lol. https://t.co/D1Lf4i2oUs — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) December 14, 2024

We checked out Agnifilo's X timeline, and sure enough, she's quick to repost wisdom from all of the biggest names on the DNC roster: JoJoFromJerz, Mueller, She Wrote, BrooklynDad_Defiant!, Victor Shi, Meidas Touch, Joe Walsh, and Ron Filipkowski, to name just a few that popped up right away on her timeline.

It appears the domestic terrorist who murdered a healthcare executive in cold blood has hired an insane person as his lawyer. pic.twitter.com/9BeBokhY04 — Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) December 14, 2024

It appears the domestic terrorist who murdered a healthcare executive in cold blood has hired an insane person as his lawyer. pic.twitter.com/9BeBokhY04 — Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) December 14, 2024

That reads, "While trying to voice type "MAGA", my phone autocorrected to "maggot". I now love autocorrect."

How is this a real person? pic.twitter.com/x0rDAWJv91 — Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) December 14, 2024

CNN's Kaitlin Collins assures us she's a high-powered New York attorney with deep experience in New York's criminal justice system. That last part we can believe.

Having now seen these absolutely demented takes, that CNN framed this lunatic (and former CNN contributor) as a “high-powered New York attorney” is legitimately hilarious. pic.twitter.com/6JLDusc3X3 — Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) December 14, 2024

True. I hear she also loves Taylor Lorenz. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) December 14, 2024

He’s in poor hands then. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 14, 2024

Judge probably going to let him plead insanity now. — Useless Tree (@_Useless_Tree_) December 14, 2024

She's a psychopath. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 14, 2024

He picked a corrupt NY lawyer. No surprise here — America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) December 14, 2024

He picked an attorney that’s so far left that she’ll probably blame Trump for the assassınation lmao — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 14, 2024

That could really happen.

Former CNN analyst — George (@Rhomai0n) December 14, 2024

Of course he hired a Karen. — David C (@beegjuan1) December 14, 2024

Let me guess, she thinks he was justified. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) December 14, 2024

No way!

Does she think he's innocent? That's just crazy. — JCjcJC (@CamNCharliesMOM) December 14, 2024

Those credentials are disqualifying in the rest of America. — Doc Holliday (@realjhholliday) December 14, 2024

At least CNN does disclose in its story that she used to work for CNN:

“She’s got as much experience as any human being, especially in the state court,” one longtime New York prosecutor told CNN. “She knows every corridor, every judge, every clerk in the courthouse.” Friedman Agnifilo, who previously served as a CNN legal analyst, declined to comment.

