It's Math: If You Deport All the Migrants the Crime Rate Will Increase

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 14, 2024
Defenders of illegal immigration, when faced with something like the brutal rape and murder of Laken Riley, will often tell you that migrants commit crimes less often than American citizens. That might be true, but if they weren't allowed to live here illegally, those crimes wouldn't have happened. Remember when President Joe Biden went on MSNBC after his State of the Union speech and apologized for calling Riley's murderer, a Venezuelan national, an "illegal"? "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country," Biden claimed. Yes, illegal immigrants who jumped the border in 2021 built this country. He also described illegal immigrants as "model citizens."

Our Amy Curtis will have more on this in a VIP post later, but The Daily Mail Online is reporting that a Venezuelan migrant killed a 7-year-old girl in Texas in a drunk driving accident.

Gary Koepnick, who has "America just lost. Don’t get over it" in his X bio, quickly came to the defense of illegal immigrants.

He says they're not illegals if they came here seeking asylum. 

"Is it the math or the fact migrants commit crime at a lower rate that you can’t accept?"

Let's just focus on this one illegal immigrant. The Daily Mail reports:

A Venezuelan migrant that could have been deported over two months ago was charged with a late-night drunk driving crash in Texas that killed a young girl.

Chacin, 41, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter, a felony punishable by at least two years in prison, for the December 1 crash in north Houston that killed seven-year-old Ivory Smith.

However, this was not the illegal migrant's first run-in with the law; Chacin had already spent 113 days in jail earlier this year for assaulting a family member. 

Chacin was arrested for that assault in June and when he was released on September 24, he was put on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold, court records showed.

However, those records also shockingly indicate that the ICE hold was lifted for some reason, allowing him to walk free - and then allegedly drive drunk.

He was just here seeking asylum. Who gave him a driver's license anyway, Texas?

Just quit demonizing migrants who came here seeking asylum.

***

