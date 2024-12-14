It's Math: If You Deport All the Migrants the Crime Rate Will Increase

Defenders of illegal immigration, when faced with something like the brutal rape and murder of Laken Riley, will often tell you that migrants commit crimes less often than American citizens. That might be true, but if they weren't allowed to live here illegally, those crimes wouldn't have happened. Remember when President Joe Biden went on MSNBC after his State of the Union speech and apologized for calling Riley's murderer, a Venezuelan national, an "illegal"? "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country," Biden claimed. Yes, illegal immigrants who jumped the border in 2021 built this country. He also described illegal immigrants as "model citizens."

Our Amy Curtis will have more on this in a VIP post later, but The Daily Mail Online is reporting that a Venezuelan migrant killed a 7-year-old girl in Texas in a drunk driving accident.

Adorable seven-year-old girl 'killed by migrant' two months after he was released from jail https://t.co/5CjbtQZGIs pic.twitter.com/Pdp0vhkpU2 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 12, 2024

Gary Koepnick, who has "America just lost. Don’t get over it" in his X bio, quickly came to the defense of illegal immigrants.

You do realize migrants commit crime at a lower rate right?



So if you deport all the migrants the crime rate will increase. — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) December 13, 2024

What a comfort to her parents. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 14, 2024

Your statistical understanding is bad and your math is bad, but what's even more disgusting is your response to a real vehicular homicide is "muh rates," go tell that to her mom who's also gravely injured. — Jay (@OneFineJay) December 13, 2024

Gary?



Yeah.



Hi.



You suck. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 13, 2024

You do realize that if this "migrant" was deported or still incarcerated, this little gorgeous girl would be going to a friend's birthday party tomorrow after her parents kiss her goodnight before bed tonight? You are a sick pup. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) December 13, 2024

Legal migrants commit far less crime. Illegal migrants commit more. That's the whole point of selective immigration. — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) December 14, 2024

Hahaha! That is the best example of leftist math I have ever seen.



You do realize that little girl would be alive if illegals were not released into our country right? — Ginny (@ginkates) December 13, 2024

He says they're not illegals if they came here seeking asylum.

My god, you don't understand the difference between absolute numbers and relative rate. If a group of people is deported, there will be less overall crime, but within the group that's left there will be a higher rate. Crime will not have gone up, it will have gone down. — John Madziarczyk (@MadziJ) December 13, 2024

This is a fundamental misunderstanding of statistics/disinformation. Yes, technically, the crime rate per capita would go up but the actual occurance would go down. Meaning this crime wouldn’t have happened to begin with even if a lot of it didn’t come with it. — Coundiqa (@coundiqaq) December 13, 2024

It’s called math



Where’s the misunderstanding ?



If you remove one group that is committing crime at a lower rate than the rest of the population then the rate of crime for the remaining population will increase.



Is it the math or the fact migrants commit crime at a lower rate… — Gary Koepnick (@garykoepnick) December 13, 2024

"Is it the math or the fact migrants commit crime at a lower rate that you can’t accept?"

Let's just focus on this one illegal immigrant. The Daily Mail reports:

A Venezuelan migrant that could have been deported over two months ago was charged with a late-night drunk driving crash in Texas that killed a young girl. Chacin, 41, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter, a felony punishable by at least two years in prison, for the December 1 crash in north Houston that killed seven-year-old Ivory Smith. However, this was not the illegal migrant's first run-in with the law; Chacin had already spent 113 days in jail earlier this year for assaulting a family member. … Chacin was arrested for that assault in June and when he was released on September 24, he was put on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold, court records showed. However, those records also shockingly indicate that the ICE hold was lifted for some reason, allowing him to walk free - and then allegedly drive drunk.

He was just here seeking asylum. Who gave him a driver's license anyway, Texas?

What about this is difficult for you to understand?



Yes, "the rate would go up"...but the number of actual incidents would go down.



Wouldn't you prefer less crimes committed? I would. — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) December 14, 2024

Just quit demonizing migrants who came here seeking asylum.

