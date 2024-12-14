German Can't Understand How Kyle Rittenhouse Could Walk Around With a Gun

This tweet has been floating around for a few days, and it's gone viral. We're always glad to hear from other countries what they think of us, so we can ignore or ridicule them. We're not sure how Kyle Rittenhouse became relevant again unless it was from some clowns conflating Rittenhouse's acquittal with Daniel Penny's.

In short, this German will never understand how Rittenhouse was allowed to walk around on the street carrying a firearm.

As a German I will never understand how on earth this kid can walk on open street with a gun😖 pic.twitter.com/HeGaXcHqJA — Sidney W🇩🇪 (@wahlstedt007) December 10, 2024

I will get a lot of bad comments again. But that doesn't matter😁 — Sidney W🇩🇪 (@wahlstedt007) December 10, 2024

Correction: You'll get a lot of good comments that you're too dense to understand.

That’s why you’re down 0-2 to us at home https://t.co/UbPyRgVxIo — RamLover69 New Account (@GetRammed_69) December 11, 2024

To help with understanding, here’s an image of American kids walking on a street with guns you might be more familiar with https://t.co/kfCqojPpj3 pic.twitter.com/RX6i2ybYkf — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 11, 2024

We'll just add this to the list of things that Germans don't understand:



Air conditioning.

Not starting world wars.

Diminishing returns from renewable energy.

Open carry. https://t.co/BYdaw189je — Ordnance Jay Packard's Yule Log Emporium (@OrdnancePackard) December 11, 2024

So this never happens again. Your fucking welcome https://t.co/XqPRAhjrwQ pic.twitter.com/iRO2SRp8ga — Pepe Silvia Sr. (@FindPepeSilvia) December 10, 2024

If I were an American, I wouldn't entertain gun-related criticism from a German.



In fact, I don't entertain such criticism from a German anyway.



Unless they prove they've learned the right lessons. https://t.co/HZ1LDnihCM pic.twitter.com/gYSDU38LMn — Super Saiyan Starscream (@ArmadaScreamer) December 11, 2024

As a German, we really don't give a shit what you understand.



But if you care to know, it was in response to civil unrest caused by violent leftist agitators and criminals.



Are you even aware of the circumstances? https://t.co/SecXsvkZ7T — Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) December 11, 2024

As Americans, we will never understand why Europeans think their opinions matter.



You let your government cage you for making oFfEnSive cartilage noises with your throat or posting dEroGaToRy squiggly lines on the internet.



Fuck off. https://t.co/D0PPxL2VvM — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) December 11, 2024

As a German, I might stay out of this one. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 11, 2024

If you know your own country’s history, you should absolutely understand why he can. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 10, 2024

Stay in Germany; there's a reason we are much more successful than you. Our Second Amendment is why. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 11, 2024

You're not a real German. You're a cultural Marxist sitting on a rainbow striped BLM butt plug living in a post-WW2 cucked vassal state occupied by 50,000 American troops. You bring shame to your ancestors that fought and died resisting the Communist propaganda that you now spew. — Robert Sepehr (@robertsepehr) December 13, 2024

And with that we'll wrap it up. How many Americans still believe Rittenhouse killed two black men?

But he crossed state lines!

***