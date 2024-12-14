Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Retweets the Usual Suspects on the Left
German Can't Understand How Kyle Rittenhouse Could Walk Around With a Gun

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on December 14, 2024
Twitchy

This tweet has been floating around for a few days, and it's gone viral. We're always glad to hear from other countries what they think of us, so we can ignore or ridicule them. We're not sure how Kyle Rittenhouse became relevant again unless it was from some clowns conflating Rittenhouse's acquittal with Daniel Penny's.

In short, this German will never understand how Rittenhouse was allowed to walk around on the street carrying a firearm.

Correction: You'll get a lot of good comments that you're too dense to understand.

And with that we'll wrap it up. How many Americans still believe Rittenhouse killed two black men?

But he crossed state lines!

***

Tags: GERMANY GUNS SECOND AMENDMENT KYLE RITTENHOUSE

