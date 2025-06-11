Karen Bass Says Chasing People Through Home Depot Parking Lots Does Not Make LA Safer

Dem TDS Accounts Insist This Video Proves Trump Was 'Booed Mercilessly' at the...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Karen Bass has said that as mayor of Los Angeles, it is her job to protect all Angelenos — even the ones who are here criminally. They're not her constituents yet, but she certainly hopes they will be soon, and she's doing all she can to shield them from deportation.

Yahoo Finance reports that ICE agents recently targeted a Home Depot parking lot in L.A.:

On June 6, federal agents targeted a Home Depot in the Westlake area, along with other sites like Ambiance Apparel in downtown L.A., resulting in dozens of arrests. The arrests near The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) involved day laborers hired by the store’s customers, such as homeowners and contractors who often rely on undocumented workers for home repairs and construction.

Bass wants everyone to know that chasing people through a Home Depot parking lot doesn't make anyone safer.

There are a couple of proposed Community Notes that confuse the situation. On June 8, the Los Angeles Times reported on "what actually happened at the Paramount Home Depot ("There was never a raid at Home Depot), and on June 9, the Los Angeles Times reported that Home Depot was in the crosshairs of the immigration raids. 

Anyway, let's be clear: chasing illegal aliens through Home Depot parking lots does not make Los Angeles safer.

Here's Sen. Mike Lee:

What leadership? All she does is make excuses for doing nothing. Is she the worst mayor in America?

***

