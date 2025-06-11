Karen Bass Says Chasing People Through Home Depot Parking Lots Does Not Make LA Safer

Karen Bass has said that as mayor of Los Angeles, it is her job to protect all Angelenos — even the ones who are here criminally. They're not her constituents yet, but she certainly hopes they will be soon, and she's doing all she can to shield them from deportation.

Yahoo Finance reports that ICE agents recently targeted a Home Depot parking lot in L.A.:

On June 6, federal agents targeted a Home Depot in the Westlake area, along with other sites like Ambiance Apparel in downtown L.A., resulting in dozens of arrests. The arrests near The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) involved day laborers hired by the store’s customers, such as homeowners and contractors who often rely on undocumented workers for home repairs and construction.

Bass wants everyone to know that chasing people through a Home Depot parking lot doesn't make anyone safer.

Let me be clear — chasing people through a Home Depot parking lot does not make Los Angeles safer. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 11, 2025

There are a couple of proposed Community Notes that confuse the situation. On June 8, the Los Angeles Times reported on "what actually happened at the Paramount Home Depot ("There was never a raid at Home Depot), and on June 9, the Los Angeles Times reported that Home Depot was in the crosshairs of the immigration raids.

Anyway, let's be clear: chasing illegal aliens through Home Depot parking lots does not make Los Angeles safer.

yes it does https://t.co/n3hJV01GPa — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 11, 2025

Especially if you catch them — Shep Casey (@shep_casey) June 11, 2025

Home Depot is a safe zone for criminals? — uncommonsense (@uncommonsens3) June 11, 2025

help me out here, if I commit a crime and you try to arrest me while I'm at Home Depot, does rule of law no longer apply because... I'm at Home Depot? — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 11, 2025

So what you’re saying is that as long as they’re within the confines of a Home Depot, criminals are immune from arrest? — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) June 11, 2025

So if you rob a bank but run into a Home Depot parking lot it's a safe zone? — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) June 11, 2025

Mayor Bass declares Home Depot sanctuary parking lots — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2025

Would you rather we chase them at other places?



I'm sure ICE would be more than happy to expand the aperture.



Be careful of what you wish for. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 11, 2025

Here's Sen. Mike Lee:

Did being a sanctuary city make Los Angeles safer? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 11, 2025

I’m going to go with NO on that one. — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) June 11, 2025

Not even for the illegals aliens it tries to protect. — ChemistNobody. (@NobodyChemist) June 11, 2025

She still doesn’t get it — JB (@Bennett33Jeff) June 11, 2025

Did letting Pacific Palisades burn to the ground make LA safer? — AbortTheLeft (@Abort_The_Left_) June 11, 2025

Let me be clear: Mayor Karen Bass’ leadership does not make LA safer. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 11, 2025

What leadership? All she does is make excuses for doing nothing. Is she the worst mayor in America?

"The same federal immigration laws that exist everywhere else in the country don’t suddenly stop the moment you’re on Home Depot property. It’s not the Continental Hotel in the John Wick universe."https://t.co/zPtX4NCBys https://t.co/V6f3wzrnJz — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 11, 2025

***