NYT Says to Prepare for Guacamole to Become a Luxury Item

Brett T.  |  10:15 PM on December 12, 2024
Twitter

Last month, David Corn posted, "I hope Trump voters won’t mind paying more for guacamole." This was after President-elect Donald Trump threatened a 25 percent tariff on Mexican goods unless the country managed to get control of the fentanyl coming across the border from Mexican drug cartels. And because the tariff was Trump's idea, it was ripe for ridicule from the Left.

Now the New York Times is saying the same thing, publishing an opinion piece on preparing for guacamole to be a luxury item.

Same. Besides, California grows avocados. And Florida.

You pay extra, right?

Isn't it? Trump proposes tariffs and suddenly the Left thinks you should be concerned about the price of avocados of all things. What will hipsters put on their toast?

They are now. We should have elected Kamala Harris who would have put Soviet-style price controls on groceries.

Same here. Trump needs to back down or else the price of guacamole could go up slightly.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK TIMES TARIFFS

