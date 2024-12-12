NYT Says to Prepare for Guacamole to Become a Luxury Item

Last month, David Corn posted, "I hope Trump voters won’t mind paying more for guacamole." This was after President-elect Donald Trump threatened a 25 percent tariff on Mexican goods unless the country managed to get control of the fentanyl coming across the border from Mexican drug cartels. And because the tariff was Trump's idea, it was ripe for ridicule from the Left.

Now the New York Times is saying the same thing, publishing an opinion piece on preparing for guacamole to be a luxury item.

I promise I’m fine never eating an avocado again if I can have a real country pic.twitter.com/rjSXM7wQqu — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 12, 2024

Same. Besides, California grows avocados. And Florida.

It also turns out you can just grow avocado in Florida if you really need to..... — The Black Horse (@TheBlackHorse65) December 12, 2024

In fact my neighbor has a tree in their backyard — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 12, 2024

I love avocado and guacamole, but I love my country and my fellow citizens much more. — Melissa B 🏃‍♀️💪🏋️‍♀️ (@InaudibleNoise) December 12, 2024

I always leave the table if anybody orders tableside guacamole. I'm cheering for this. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 12, 2024

According to Chipotle, guacamole was always a luxury item. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) December 12, 2024

You pay extra, right?

I live in CA. Avocados are grown in abundance here. Are we about to be nuked off the planet or something? — The Scofflaw (@tangyoj) December 13, 2024

We grow our own. Bring it on. — Dustin E.J. D'Entremont (@HouseDEntremont) December 12, 2024

I checked the local Tex Mex place I love.



With tax and 20% tip, an order of guacamole has already risen to $17.89.



If the restaurant's produce wholesaler has to pay 25% more for just the avocados, the new cost of my guacamole might rise to $18.50!



Maybe even $18.99! 😱😱 — Sean Kelly 🪓 (@skenzyme) December 12, 2024

I went the entire first half of my life not knowing wtf an avocado was, I’ll be okay — Lady J (@LadyJ__AllDay) December 12, 2024

Easiest “would you rather” scenario ever. — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) December 12, 2024

This is really hilarious that avocados is their main argument and nothing else



They hold such distain of voters — David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) December 12, 2024

Isn't it? Trump proposes tariffs and suddenly the Left thinks you should be concerned about the price of avocados of all things. What will hipsters put on their toast?

Never mind the hollowing out of the middle class over the past few decades, what is really concerning is the guacamole price. — ParanoidIOS (@Pissedoffpesca) December 12, 2024

Groceries are already a luxury item. — Nick Mac (@thecospaiacat) December 12, 2024

They are now. We should have elected Kamala Harris who would have put Soviet-style price controls on groceries.

Of all the things that don’t matter, this is among the least. — Ash Collector (@1488ovens) December 12, 2024

Im amazed that this argument works on anybody. — jesus jones jr (@mexillentJunior) December 12, 2024

Same here. Trump needs to back down or else the price of guacamole could go up slightly.

