We Elected Him to Do the Opposite: Watch As Biden Says Trump Should...
EMTs Treat Sen. Mitch McConnell After Fall at Senate Lunch
Do the Pevensie Kids Form a Band? Producer Says Netflix Narnia Series Is...
Democrats 'Ignored the Needs of My Community': Florida State Rep Susan Valdes Joins...
CEO Shooting Suspect Says His Arrest Is an Insult to Americans' 'Lived Experience'
Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ...
J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining...
New York AG Letitia James to Host Buyback of Guns Government Didn't Sell...
Tom Homan Explains Point-By-Point What Will Happen for Illegals Come Jan. 21, 2025...
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card...
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party...
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding...
WACKO E. Jean Carroll's BIZARRE Post About Trump Does NOT Sound Like Something...
VIP
What Is WRONG with Taylor Lorenz? Really. Sane People Don't Giggle and Express...

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Know Why He Still Has Hope for White People

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on December 10, 2024
Twitter

You know you're in for a treat when Rep. Jamaal Bowman kicks off a thread with, "Dear White People." It seems this is Bowman's response to Daniel Penny's acquittal of criminally negligent homicide in the death of beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely. Bowman doesn't even know why he even feels the need to keep talking to white people. In short: He doesn't.

Advertisement

Bowman will have plenty of time to fight white supremacy since he lost his reelection bid.

This is a really long thread; we might skip around a bit.

"Countless incidents." He's talking here about "brutal police violence" so maybe it's not about Penny.

Anyone, Bowman goes on to namecheck Eric Garner ("All he was doing was trying to sell a few cigarettes to survive an economy that failed him"); Philando Castile; Trayvon Martin; Breonna Taylor; George Floyd (I cried. And couldn’t stop crying"); and Jordan Neely. Neely had been arrested 42 times, but we'd never heard of police being violent with him.

Recommended

Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Again, Penny's not a cop. Maybe if police were properly funded and supported, there would have been an office on that subway. And telling people you're going to kill them makes you a threat.

Another hundred instances? Really? How many times have we seen a white man killed in cold blood on camera in our newsfeeds? Not often — those incidents don't make the news. "How many times have you even heard about this?" is telling.

Once again, Penny wasn't a cop. 

Advertisement

You're damn right Kyle Rittenhouse is free. And by the way, he didn't kill any black people despite the common perception.

Maybe worry less about "white supremacy" and more about black-on-black violence, which is the real killer.

Advertisement

We're certainly relieved that as non-black people we don't have Bowman representing us in Congress … he only seems concerned about "the community."

***

Tags: RACISM JORDAN NEELY JAMAAL BOWMAN DANIEL PENNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny
Sam J.
J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining About 'Finding Out'
Sam J.
Can Run but She Can't HIDE: Another BOMBSHELL Drops About Fani Willis Colluding With J6 to 'GET Trump'
Sam J.
Brianna Wu Has Moment of Clarity About Daniel Penny and the Democrat Party in General and Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
Do the Pevensie Kids Form a Band? Producer Says Netflix Narnia Series Is 'All About Rock 'N Roll'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is Amy Curtis
Advertisement