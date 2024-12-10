Rep. Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Know Why He Still Has Hope for White People

You know you're in for a treat when Rep. Jamaal Bowman kicks off a thread with, "Dear White People." It seems this is Bowman's response to Daniel Penny's acquittal of criminally negligent homicide in the death of beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely. Bowman doesn't even know why he even feels the need to keep talking to white people. In short: He doesn't.

Advertisement

Dear White People,



I don’t know why I feel the need to keep talking to you. I don’t know why part of me still has hope for you and for us. Some of you are too far gone. But maybe enough of you aren’t and will join us in fighting to end white supremacy. — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 10, 2024

Bowman will have plenty of time to fight white supremacy since he lost his reelection bid.

This is a really long thread; we might skip around a bit.

I just wanna call out the hypocrisy and evil of it all and just continue to hope. I won’t rely completely on you because I know what’s most important is to work with my community and other like minded allies in the fight for justice. But I guess I’ll just offer this: — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 10, 2024

I am 48 years old and I have seen countless incidents of brutal police violence and killings in my lifetime. The first Black man I saw violently attacked on camera was Rodney King. Those officers were acquitted. — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 10, 2024

"Countless incidents." He's talking here about "brutal police violence" so maybe it's not about Penny.

Anyone, Bowman goes on to namecheck Eric Garner ("All he was doing was trying to sell a few cigarettes to survive an economy that failed him"); Philando Castile; Trayvon Martin; Breonna Taylor; George Floyd (I cried. And couldn’t stop crying"); and Jordan Neely. Neely had been arrested 42 times, but we'd never heard of police being violent with him.

Jordan Neely is the latest. He was sick. He was not a threat. He was subdued. Still not a threat. Daniel Penny choked him for 6 minutes. And killed him. We all watched it on camera, and he was still acquitted. — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 10, 2024

Again, Penny's not a cop. Maybe if police were properly funded and supported, there would have been an office on that subway. And telling people you're going to kill them makes you a threat.

I’ve left out probably another hundred instances of this trauma in my life. For comparison, I ask white people, how many times have you seen a white man killed in cold blood on camera on your newsfeed? How many times have you even heard about this? — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 10, 2024

Another hundred instances? Really? How many times have we seen a white man killed in cold blood on camera in our newsfeeds? Not often — those incidents don't make the news. "How many times have you even heard about this?" is telling.

The answer is never. You never have. And whenever you feel discomfort from your whiteness, Black people are harmed or killed. And there is never accountability or justice. This is the evil of white supremacy. It spans across geography and political parties and sickens us all. — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 10, 2024

Once again, Penny wasn't a cop.

I wish I didn’t have to live with all of this trauma deep in my bones. I wish I could just be free to be me. I marvel at the beauty and greatness of my people in spite of white supremacy. It’s extraordinary. That is what I will continue to lean on. — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 10, 2024

Advertisement

RIP Jordan Neely. The justice system failed you. Kyle Ritenhouse and Daniel Penny are free. You’re gone. We must still fight. — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 10, 2024

You're damn right Kyle Rittenhouse is free. And by the way, he didn't kill any black people despite the common perception.

Dear Jamaal,



We're good with you not talking to us. https://t.co/3DhzlZUIkq — Stanley Ku-Brick (Dr Strangetweet) (@lone_rides) December 10, 2024

“I don’t know why I feel the need to keep talking to you.”



Trust me, we keep asking the same question. — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) December 10, 2024

Maybe worry less about "white supremacy" and more about black-on-black violence, which is the real killer.

And here I thought you would be doing some reflection after losing your seat…. I see nothing changed. You’re still the broken brained race baiting loser. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 10, 2024

Shouldn’t you be off fraudulently pulling fire alarms? Shut up and go away. No one cares. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 10, 2024

This is a U.S. congressman in the modern Democrat Party addressing this hate-filled message to “Dear White People.” Seriously. — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) December 10, 2024

Dear Jamaal,



It's not 2020 anymore. Nobody is falling for your stupid make-whitey-feel-guilty routine. And don't forget to take the "Rep." out of your bio in a few weeks.



Sincerely,

Christopher — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2024

Advertisement

Thank you for pulling the alarm on this important issue, Senator Fire Drill — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 10, 2024

You are a race baiting POS and deserve the unemployment line. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 10, 2024

Jordan Neely was a drugged-out lunatic who threatened to k*ll people unless he was given soda.



Yet, here you are acting like he was an innocent little child.



Clown. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

Dear @LatimerforNY,



Thank you for saving us from this huge racist. Looking forward to you representing the good people of Westchester in ALL colors and creeds and faiths starting in January — Trish "the Plate" (@TrishtheSkeptic) December 10, 2024

We're certainly relieved that as non-black people we don't have Bowman representing us in Congress … he only seems concerned about "the community."

***