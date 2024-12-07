Taylor Lorenz Says People Are Celebrating CEO's Murder Because ’It Feels Like a...
Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO compared to … 'Breaking Bad'?

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/AMC, Frank Ockenfels

Full disclosure: This editor has only watched bits and pieces of "Breaking Bad," but he gets the premise and did see the first few episodes. The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson this week made someone think of "Breaking Bad." As Sen. John Fetterman said, there's been "no shortage of s**tty takes" on the murder, but his one is off the charts.

So instead of turning to cooking meth, Thompson's killer shot and killed him. Did the shooter have cancer? Did he assassinate Thompson on behalf of someone who had cancer? That seems to be what the good people over at Bluesky have decided — the murderer just took the frustrations of those who haven't been covered by insurance and took action.

Maybe if Thompson weren't a millionaire, high school chemistry teachers wouldn't have to cook meth to survive.

We get the premise: a large number of Americans cheered on Walter White, so what's the big deal about cheering on Thompson's murderer? It's just a stupid premise.

Same, except it was this editor's wife.

Walter White was the protagonist, but he wasn't necessarily a good person. As this editor understands it, he started cooking meth to make money to leave to his family and ended up enjoying becoming a drug lord (and destroying his family).

When we heard about the murder, "Breaking Bad" never crossed our minds. It was cold-blooded murder.

***

