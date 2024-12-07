Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO compared to … 'Breaking Bad'?

Full disclosure: This editor has only watched bits and pieces of "Breaking Bad," but he gets the premise and did see the first few episodes. The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson this week made someone think of "Breaking Bad." As Sen. John Fetterman said, there's been "no shortage of s**tty takes" on the murder, but his one is off the charts.

Someone just reminded me that one of the most popular shows of all time is Breaking Bad, the premise being that a high school chemistry teacher can't afford to treat his cancer and turns to cooking meth. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 6, 2024

So instead of turning to cooking meth, Thompson's killer shot and killed him. Did the shooter have cancer? Did he assassinate Thompson on behalf of someone who had cancer? That seems to be what the good people over at Bluesky have decided — the murderer just took the frustrations of those who haven't been covered by insurance and took action.

Maybe if Thompson weren't a millionaire, high school chemistry teachers wouldn't have to cook meth to survive.

I’m aware he later gets a way out but chooses to be a drug dealer anyway. You seem to be missing the point of my tweet, which is that it’s so normal to be threatened financially that it’s the premise of a popular show. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 7, 2024

It's a TV show, you pinhead. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 7, 2024

In like the fifth episode, Walter White is offered a cushy job that would pay for all his cancer treatments — he turns it down because he is driven by ego & resentment. Walt never *needed* to turn to cooking meth — he did it because he *liked it*. That’s what the show is about. https://t.co/hUgEL30jNf — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 7, 2024

Remember that the character turned down the financial assistance from his ultra-wealthy ex business partners over pride?



No? — Distant (@Distant_Warrior) December 7, 2024

His former business partners offered him a job with elite health insurance. He did it because he wanted to, not because he couldn’t afford it. — Drew Shirley Speaks (@realdrewshirley) December 7, 2024

The premise is literally in the title — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) December 7, 2024

We get the premise: a large number of Americans cheered on Walter White, so what's the big deal about cheering on Thompson's murderer? It's just a stupid premise.

Bro did you even watch the show? — Chad Stifflin (@StifflinChad) December 7, 2024

You should watch the show, it’s pretty good — WoofDadddy ❄️ (@woofdadddy) December 7, 2024

I only overheard the show while my husband watched and even I know this isn’t right. — Kim Pearson (@kimmyeugene) December 7, 2024

Same, except it was this editor's wife.

pic.twitter.com/XquFxV17SU — President Camacho - 1st Governor of Greenland (@BrawndoLabs) December 7, 2024

You obviously never watched the show if you believe that that's the premise. It isn't. — The Original Kamala (@KamalaGrapple) December 7, 2024

Walter White was the protagonist, but he wasn't necessarily a good person. As this editor understands it, he started cooking meth to make money to leave to his family and ended up enjoying becoming a drug lord (and destroying his family).

When we heard about the murder, "Breaking Bad" never crossed our minds. It was cold-blooded murder.

