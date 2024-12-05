Will Cain: Trump Wins, Senate Republicans Start Handing Him Losses

Pete Hegseth's colleague at Fox News, Will Cain, is pointing out what so many of us have experienced: Republicans don't know how to win. Even when they have the majority, they capitulate to Democrats. It's like they want to lose. You certainly never see that from the Democrats, who march in lockstep.

Advertisement

Donald Trump's definitive "too big to rig" election victory should give Republican lawmakers a clue that people want the conservative agenda put into action. But as Cain says, they're now trying to sink Trump's cabinet nominees.

I’m curious. Help me understand something.



How does @realDonaldTrump lead Republicans (who over the previous decade had found new and inventive ways to lose) to an overwhelming win.



And the first thing they do is start denying his cabinet picks? They start handing him losses? — Will Cain (@willcain) December 5, 2024

Rep. Mike Collins gets it.

In what world should Lloyd Austin get 93 votes for confirmation, and Hegseth not get 50. Step up, Senate GOP. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 5, 2024

See? The Democrats fall in line without fail.

Let me get this straight. These 14 active Republican Senators voted to confirm MERRICK GARLAND for AG. But have concerns about Hegseth? Says A LOT. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Hs3AHBI8qV — Will Cain (@willcain) December 5, 2024

What a shock. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney voted with the Democrats.

And as Collins said, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin got 93 votes for confirmation and then went missing for days without telling anyone where he was.

The Deep State protects itself. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 5, 2024

Many Republicans in power hate President Trump and his supporters. They want the old go along, get along Republican party that loses and rolls over to Democrat demands. — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) December 5, 2024

They run for election, but then when they're in power, they're afraid of winning.

It's impossible to measure the amount of disdain we have for these feckless, spineless Republicans. We have to replace all of them. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 5, 2024

Because “Republicans” are the enemy disguised in friendly trappings.



We are sick of this garbage.



MAGA is coming for you, RINOs — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) December 5, 2024

The republicans have been losers ever since Reagan. Trump gave them a new vision and a way to win but the old guard dies hard. — Neil Johnson (@NeilEJohnson) December 5, 2024

The last MAGA battle is with the GOP in Congress. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 5, 2024

We see the real problem. They are telling us they are in charge and don’t care what we want. They act like we work for them. 2026 we need to show them again who THEY work for. — Melissa (@MelissaUSAIs1) December 5, 2024

Elon Musk has pledged to donate millions of dollars to primary these RINOs.

The Uniparty on full display. — Michael Stepakoff (@StepakoffM) December 5, 2024

Why are so many Senate Republicans determined to hand Trump a loss when the American people gave him a mandate?

***