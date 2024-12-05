Will Cain: Trump Wins, Senate Republicans Start Handing Him Losses

Michelle Goldberg Tells Biden to ‘Just Pardon All of Them’
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 05, 2024
Artist Angie

Pete Hegseth's colleague at Fox News, Will Cain, is pointing out what so many of us have experienced: Republicans don't know how to win. Even when they have the majority, they capitulate to Democrats. It's like they want to lose. You certainly never see that from the Democrats, who march in lockstep.

Donald Trump's definitive "too big to rig" election victory should give Republican lawmakers a clue that people want the conservative agenda put into action. But as Cain says, they're now trying to sink Trump's cabinet nominees. 

Rep. Mike Collins gets it.

See? The Democrats fall in line without fail.

What a shock. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney voted with the Democrats.

And as Collins said, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin got 93 votes for confirmation and then went missing for days without telling anyone where he was.

They run for election, but then when they're in power, they're afraid of winning.

Elon Musk has pledged to donate millions of dollars to primary these RINOs.

Why are so many Senate Republicans determined to hand Trump a loss when the American people gave him a mandate?

***

