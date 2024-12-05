Restaurant Resurrection: Chi-Chi’s Mounts Comeback but Was Its Return Foretold in Project...
Sen. Joni Ernst Tells Fox Why She’s Not a ‘Yes’ on Pete Hegseth

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

As you'll read in an upcoming post, Will Cain asked for the logic of Donald Trump achieving a huge win and then Republican senators trying to hand him a loss first thing. Republicans love to lose. Democrats vote in lockstep, always. There's never any dissent.

There are some doubts that Pete Hegseth will be confirmed by the Senate, which the Republicans would then control. But then there are the usual suspects — Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell — who seem determined to scuttle Hegseth's nomination. 

Perhaps the biggest holdout is Rep. Joni Ernst. She met with Hegseth yesterday morning and had a very thorough discussion, but she's still not convinced to support him. Ernst appeared on Fox News to explain:

Of course, she happily voted for Lloyd Austin, who received 93 votes for confirmation. Republicans will always happily roll over and vote with the Democrats — they have no concept of winning. The people elected Donald Trump to make choices like these, but these senators don't seem to care.

He drank a few beers on St. Patrick's Day after work.


And if she is primaried, Elon Musk will spend $100 million to get her opponent elected.

… hired drag queens to recruit soldiers and perform on bases, teaches servicemembers about pronoun usage and CRT trash, pays for s*x change surgeries, labeled pro-life organizations t*rrorists, and the list goes on and on.

Our military is woke. Our military has become a laughingstock. Senator Ernst apparently doesn’t see a problem.

It would be nice if she listened to her constituents and stood with Trump. Instead, she's holding Hegseth's confirmation hostage, but for what?

… but on a lot of her votes in the past. This is bringing down a spotlight on her record and what it’s revealing is not a senator who is truly in line with her very red state. For the life of me, I don’t know why she would do that to herself with a primary coming up, and there will be a primary challenge if she doesn’t get it together and get on the team.

Again, she can be a hero or she can be a zero. Colonel, you need to choose wisely.

***

