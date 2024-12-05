Republican Calls DOGE Two People Who Know Nothing About How Government Works and Will Be a Disaster

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who will head up the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, were on Capitol Hill Thursday meeting with Republican lawmakers to drum up support for their cost-cutting measures. Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News reported on the meetings and spoke to a senior Republican aide who predicted DOGE would be a "disaster."

“Two people who know nothing about how the government works pretending they can cut a trillion dollars, both with decent pulpits to preach from, and the ear of an unpredictable president? Disaster. The only good thing is that at some point they’ll… https://t.co/kbniFE4Aab — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 5, 2024

… at some point they’ll overpromise and get bounced by Trump. But until then … disaster.”

We'd certainly like to know the name of that senior Republican aide. Americans overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump precisely for initiatives like DOGE. Musk has proven he knows how to get things done — look at the massive cuts he made at Twitter, and the service is still up and running. We think Musk and Ramaswamy know quite a bit about how government works, and that's why they're there.

Ahhhh yes, because billions going to empty buildings, foreign countries & shrimps on treadmills is such a needed expense I see how you & that “Republican secretly speaking from the bathroom stall” are much smarter than Elon & Vivek…… said no one — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 5, 2024

Here me out: anonymous "senior Republican aides" are actually among the most obnoxiously self-important, mid-tier talent people in the world https://t.co/socy3Ouc4d — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) December 5, 2024

Cheering for the bureaucracy to kill the country instead of working with people to help improve the federal government is really despicable, anonymous Republican Senate aide. https://t.co/29yfrTrqKr — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 5, 2024

Maybe what is needed are people who "don't know how government works" like our founders intended. The government was NEVER intended to be a faceless behemoth operating on its own.



You see "DISASTER" but disaster to what Jake? Your perceived normal order. Millions of us see… — Rob Eno (@Robeno) December 5, 2024

… Millions of us see "normal order" as a perversion of constitutional governance. Let's slice this government in 1/2 or more and nobody will notice a difference but the lifetime bureaucrats holding sinecures and not actually working.

Also, the assumption is that Vivek and Elon aren’t communicating with many people who do know federal budgets and agency operations. They’d be very wrong. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) December 5, 2024

This take would carry some weight if the government was a well-oiled machine. Instead, it's a heavily-bloated waste of taxpayer money that requires a near complete overhaul. — Rob D'Oria (@robdoria) December 5, 2024

They really don't need to know how government works.



We spend $2 trillion more than we take in every year and it's getting worse.



They know how math works. — Astral Defense (@Astral_Defense) December 5, 2024

The last bastion of the Establishment. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 5, 2024

This is exactly what America needs to resolve this crisis. Someone not affiliated with the government and someone who has managed profitable companies. #ProveMeWrong — Capt. Steve (@letmeserveyou) December 5, 2024

Everything that’s wrong with Washington all summed up here. — Darrell Brock (@DarrellBrockJr) December 5, 2024

Never heard of this guy. Compare that to Elon and Vivek….names most have heard of and associate with success. I have confidence they will find many areas for efficiency. Heck we can all see the waste! — TF❤️JC (@TFlovesJC) December 5, 2024

Luckily with the new Supreme Court rulings there is a ton of stuff Trump, Musk, and Vivek can do without any input from the RINO Senators. That's why they are criticizing, otherwise they would just pay lip service and go about swamp business. — X Ghosted (@_UserEx_) December 5, 2024

"How the government works" is the precisely the problem. It needs to be efficiently run, and "two people" with sparkling business records are precisely what is needed. — Bob (@RudyBayguh) December 5, 2024

Exactly. We've all seen how the government works. That's why it has to be dismantled. This senior aide sounds like he knows Musk and Ramaswamy will quickly learn exactly how the government works and is afraid for his job.

