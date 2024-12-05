Sen. Joni Ernst Tells Fox Why She’s Not a ‘Yes’ on Pete Hegseth
VIP
In Boldest Move Yet, Leftists Prove Their Moral Superiority by Dancing on Insurance...
Jeff Bezos Wants to Convince Trump the Press Is Not the Enemy of...
Truth HURTS: UNRWA Says Israel Labeling It a 'Terrorist Organization' Is Hate Speech
'I'm Embarrassed': Francis Ford Coppola Apologizes for 'Godfather II' Starting 'Sequel Tre...
As Jury Deliberations Continue, Jordan Neely's Father Sues Daniel Penny
New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear
Beer Banshees: ‘Journos’ Shriek Over Pete Hegseth Drinking Alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day
How Convenient: Amnesty International Changes Definition of 'Genocide' to Attack Israel
We Got Nothin': Guess What Justice Sotomayor Says Is Comparable to 'Gender Affirming'...
Unanimous: Boston City Council Votes 13-0 to Reaffirm Sanctuary City Status
CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit...
A Tale of Two Presidents: NYT ‘Journos’ Churn Out Pro-Dem Prose for Biden’s...
*EYE ROLL* Decoding Fox News' BIG GOTCHA on Pete Hegseth Drinking Whiskey at...

Republican Calls DOGE Two People Who Know Nothing About How Government Works and Will Be a Disaster

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who will head up the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, were on Capitol Hill Thursday meeting with Republican lawmakers to drum up support for their cost-cutting measures. Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News reported on the meetings and spoke to a senior Republican aide who predicted DOGE would be a "disaster."

Advertisement

… at some point they’ll overpromise and get bounced by Trump. But until then … disaster.”

We'd certainly like to know the name of that senior Republican aide. Americans overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump precisely for initiatives like DOGE. Musk has proven he knows how to get things done — look at the massive cuts he made at Twitter, and the service is still up and running. We think Musk and Ramaswamy know quite a bit about how government works, and that's why they're there.

Recommended

New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear
Brett T.
Advertisement

… Millions of us see "normal order" as a perversion of constitutional governance. Let's slice this government in 1/2 or more and nobody will notice a difference but the lifetime bureaucrats holding sinecures and not actually working.

Advertisement

Exactly. We've all seen how the government works. That's why it has to be dismantled. This senior aide sounds like he knows Musk and Ramaswamy will quickly learn exactly how the government works and is afraid for his job.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK VIVEK RAMASWAMY DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear
Brett T.
*EYE ROLL* Decoding Fox News' BIG GOTCHA on Pete Hegseth Drinking Whiskey at Work Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Truth HURTS: UNRWA Says Israel Labeling It a 'Terrorist Organization' Is Hate Speech
Amy Curtis
As Jury Deliberations Continue, Jordan Neely's Father Sues Daniel Penny
Amy Curtis
Jeff Bezos Wants to Convince Trump the Press Is Not the Enemy of the People
Brett T.
CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit from Lefty Women
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Scandal: Pete Hegseth Visited the 9/11 Memorial in His Underwear Brett T.
Advertisement