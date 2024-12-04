White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup

Remember how CNN's Jim Acosta was always grandstanding from the front row of the White House briefing room, as well as wrestling the microphone away from a young White House staffer? Why does CNN always get a front-row seat at the briefings? Here's a seating chart approved by the White House Correspondents Association in 2021:

White House Briefing Room Seating Chart needs some serious updating. Way too many liberal org that nobody watches or reads accredited. Who do you think should be dropped or added? Or perhaps dropped back a row or 2 pic.twitter.com/2x3OctTeYR — Tony C (@topcat1460) November 27, 2024

The Hill reports that the White House press corps is "recoiling" from President-elect Donald Trump's idea to shake up the press room seating chart and bring in some right-wing outlets and even podcasters.

The White House press corps recoils at Donald Trump’s threat to shake up briefing room https://t.co/V6S26xL2Le — The Hill (@thehill) December 4, 2024

Dominick Mastrangelo reports:

People close to Trump have said in recent days he should dramatically change who gets access to the president, suggesting podcasters, internet personalities and media deemed more friendly to him could replace outlets like the major television networks, The New York Times and The Washington Post in the room’s front rows. Reporters covering The White House, in conversations with The Hill this week, described a feeling of annoyance, frustration and dread at such an idea. … “It would be a total mess,” one White House reporter told The Hill this week. “I would expect people would probably boycott the briefings, though that would put certain outlets in a tough spot deciding if they want to go along with what the Trump people are trying to pull.” … During President Biden’s administration and Trump’s first term, seat assignments were reviewed and determined by a committee of four members of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) board. But the White House communications office ultimately decides which reporters from which outlets receive standing credentials or short-term “day passes” to cover the president.

Donald Trump Jr. has said, "If The New York Times has lied, they’ve been averse to everything, they’re functioning as the marketing arm to the Democrat Party … why not open it up to people who have larger viewerships, stronger followings?” He makes a good point.

Anything that ruffles the feathers of the White House Correspondents Association is good with us.

Few people understand how the White House Correspondents Association holds control over WH press access & the briefing room & assigned seating.



That's why @OANN & @NEWSMAX had SEATS IN THE BACK in 1st Trump admin.



It's time for @karolineleavitt to end the WHCA. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) December 3, 2024

Totally support this. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 3, 2024

In the meantime, Trump can simply stand in the back of the room and ask questions from there. Just move the podium to where the real journalists are. — Danny Carlton (@DannyWCarlton) December 3, 2024

I agree. I hear that access will be given to independent journalists. That would strike at the heart of the corrupt MSM. — Ron Rickwald 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RRRickwald) December 3, 2024

The reporter for "X" gets the front row — Sir Damon Eric (@RealSirDamon) December 3, 2024

Who would be X's reporter? That's something to ponder.

Journalists having temper tantrums like spoiled brats. It’s time these propagandists get purged from the briefing room. — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) December 4, 2024

Their networks are currently spreading false stories about cabinet nominees being alcoholics and the military being dispatched into Democrat states to target American citizens.



Why should any of their reporters be allowed into the briefing room? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 4, 2024

MSM is extinct!



Time to bring in independent journalists and social media influencers! — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) December 4, 2024

Citizen journalists are the new media. Corporate journalists have lost all credibility. — Ultra MAGA Extremist Steve (@stew_oneill) December 4, 2024

“Horse and Buggy Union recoils at introduction of Horseless Carriage” — TheNimbleHamburgler (@hamburgler_the) December 4, 2024

This is the way. It needs shaking up. Looking forward to it. — Scion of the Southland 🐝 (@TNYellowJacket) December 4, 2024

They are no longer the media. — Megaphire (@megaphire) December 4, 2024

Recoil? Oh the drama.



Maybe if they stopped using words like that... — Gloria Kaley (@GloKaley) December 4, 2024

I'm happy whenever the White House press corps is unhappy. — Miguel Maruso (@miggymaru) December 4, 2024

Agreed.

