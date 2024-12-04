White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup

The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Remember how CNN's Jim Acosta was always grandstanding from the front row of the White House briefing room, as well as wrestling the microphone away from a young White House staffer? Why does CNN always get a front-row seat at the briefings? Here's a seating chart approved by the White House Correspondents Association in 2021:

The Hill reports that the White House press corps is "recoiling" from President-elect Donald Trump's idea to shake up the press room seating chart and bring in some right-wing outlets and even podcasters.

Dominick Mastrangelo reports:

People close to Trump have said in recent days he should dramatically change who gets access to the president, suggesting podcasters, internet personalities and media deemed more friendly to him could replace outlets like the major television networks, The New York Times and The Washington Post in the room’s front rows.

Reporters covering The White House, in conversations with The Hill this week, described a feeling of annoyance, frustration and dread at such an idea.

“It would be a total mess,” one White House reporter told The Hill this week. “I would expect people would probably boycott the briefings, though that would put certain outlets in a tough spot deciding if they want to go along with what the Trump people are trying to pull.”

During President Biden’s administration and Trump’s first term, seat assignments were reviewed and determined by a committee of four members of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) board.

But the White House communications office ultimately decides which reporters from which outlets receive standing credentials or short-term “day passes” to cover the president.

Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
Brett T.
Donald Trump Jr. has said, "If The New York Times has lied, they’ve been averse to everything, they’re functioning as the marketing arm to the Democrat Party … why not open it up to people who have larger viewerships, stronger followings?” He makes a good point.

Anything that ruffles the feathers of the White House Correspondents Association is good with us.

Who would be X's reporter? That's something to ponder.

Agreed. 

***

