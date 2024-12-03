Fani Willis Ordered to Release Communications With Jack Smith and the J6 Committee

We haven't written about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for a while. But according to Judicial Watch, a Georgia court has ordered Willis to release all communications with Special Counsel Jack Smith and the January 6 Select Committee. Could they have been collaborating to take down Donald Trump?
BREAKING: Georgia court orders Fani Willis to release all communications with Jack Smith and the January 6th committee.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 3, 2024
Judicial Watch reports:
“Fani Willis is something else. We’ve been doing this work for 30 years, and this is the first time in our experience a government official has been found in default for not showing up in court to answer an open records lawsuit.,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “Judicial Watch looks forward to getting any documents from the Fani Willis operation about collusion with the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s Congress on her unprecedented and compromised ‘get-Trump’ prosecution.”
Willis has five business days to search for and release documents to Judicial Watch, which brought the suit.
Hopefully, some accountability is coming.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 3, 2024
First time in 30 years a DA gets hit with default judgment for dodging records requests.— Zach (@wyos_zach) December 3, 2024
When you’re hiding something this hard, it usually means there’s something to find.
Fani Willis likely destroyed much of that communication. Or she won't comply and nothing will happen to her.— Brandon Sandall (@Nodnarb1129) December 3, 2024
Will Fani Willis comply? Will she release everything or will records be destroyed?— Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) December 3, 2024
I think she’s in trouble
This could reveal a lot. Transparency in legal processes is crucial.— Chesterchy (@chesterchy1) December 3, 2024
BUSTED!— Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) December 3, 2024
Break out the popcorn 🍿— Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) December 3, 2024
This is going to get good 🔥
Don’t think anything will come of this and I hope I’m wrong.— Jester (@Jester_Posts) December 3, 2024
Yeah, we're keeping our expectations in check.
The real question is will anything be done?— Eric (@DopeChefFood) December 3, 2024
I don't know if I trust her to do anything.— SamD (@Sam5Char) December 3, 2024
She's probably already destroyed most of these documents.
It’s about to get interesting in Georgia— L Train (@LTRAINUSA) December 3, 2024
We'll check back with Judicial Watch in a week to see what comes of this.
