Fani Willis Ordered to Release Communications With Jack Smith and the J6 Committee

We haven't written about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for a while. But according to Judicial Watch, a Georgia court has ordered Willis to release all communications with Special Counsel Jack Smith and the January 6 Select Committee. Could they have been collaborating to take down Donald Trump?

Judicial Watch reports:

“Fani Willis is something else. We’ve been doing this work for 30 years, and this is the first time in our experience a government official has been found in default for not showing up in court to answer an open records lawsuit.,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “Judicial Watch looks forward to getting any documents from the Fani Willis operation about collusion with the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s Congress on her unprecedented and compromised ‘get-Trump’ prosecution.”

Willis has five business days to search for and release documents to Judicial Watch, which brought the suit.

We'll check back with Judicial Watch in a week to see what comes of this.

