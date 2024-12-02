Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin
Ho Ho NO: Jill Biden Reveals 2024 White House Christmas Decor
RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage...
IRRELEVANT: New York Times Now Targeting Rumble for Being Better at Journalism Than...
Tom 'Expert' Nichols Thinks Cleaning Up the FBI Is 'Slow Mo' Authoritarian Takeover...
See a Doctor About That TDS, Hon: S.E. Cupp Claims It's Trump's Fault...
David Frum Thinks the Incoming Trump Admin Is on Track for a 'Constitutional...
Decency Is on the Ballot! Jill Biden Approves of the Hunter Biden Pardon
VIP
'Republicans Pounce': The Single Phrase That Captures the Desperation of the Dead Legacy...
The Look on Rep. Goldman's Face Watching Video of Himself Denying There'd Be...
Sour Grapes: Watch As Neil Degrasse Tyson Dumps on Elon Musk's Plan to...
Here's Adam Schiff Saying a President Pardoning His Son COULD Be an Attempt...
Cyber Monday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Morally BANKRUPT: Denver Spends $356 MILLION on Illegal Immigrants

‘MyGender Dolls’ Allow Kids to Swap Genitals

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on December 02, 2024
University of Minnesota

If you have kids or ever were a kid yourself, you know that Barbie and G.I. Joe don't have genitalia. But wouldn't it be great if you could slap a penis on Barbie? The University of Minnesota is working with transgender and gender-diverse artists to make that possible with their line of "MyGender Dolls." They're very inclusive: they come in all skin tones and body types, along with lots and lots of clothing options. The university is looking to expand the program, as they explain in the fundraising video below:

Advertisement

"They want to groom your children. Parents beware!"

According to the medical school's website:

The dolls consist of bodies that vary in age, shape, and skin color, so all kids can see themselves represented. In addition to the bodies, kids will have a choice of genitals and internal reproductive organs to show that their gender identity is valid no matter what parts they have. Clothing options: each clothing item is drawn several times so that any outfit will fit any body. With over 100 different clothing, accessory, and hair options, kids will have a lot of choices for self-expression through their doll.

Although the project is still in its infancy, it has already started gaining attention. Aside from being presented at the 2019 United States Professional Association for Transgender Health (USPATH; the U.S. division of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health) symposium, the dolls also made an appearance in the University of Minnesota’s Discovery Magazine in March 2020. As we move forward, the plan is to create more bodies, clothing, and accessories by hiring more transgender and gender diverse identified artists, and to get this tool into the hands of gender therapists who support kids with their gender exploration.

Recommended

RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

"Bodies are amazing, and there are so many different kinds." The dolls also include internal organs, so children can make a doll with a uterus and a penis in their gender exploration.

Now kids can play with pretend sex-change surgeries before getting ones themselves.

Advertisement

It's Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head with genitals.

We like the idea above of preserving these dolls as evidence of how messed up children's medine was in the 2020s.

***

Tags: CHILDREN TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum
Grateful Calvin
Ho Ho NO: Jill Biden Reveals 2024 White House Christmas Decor
Amy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
See a Doctor About That TDS, Hon: S.E. Cupp Claims It's Trump's Fault Joe Biden Pardoned Hunter
Grateful Calvin
The Look on Rep. Goldman's Face Watching Video of Himself Denying There'd Be a Hunter Pardon Is GOLD
Doug P.
WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum Grateful Calvin
Advertisement