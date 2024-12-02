‘MyGender Dolls’ Allow Kids to Swap Genitals

If you have kids or ever were a kid yourself, you know that Barbie and G.I. Joe don't have genitalia. But wouldn't it be great if you could slap a penis on Barbie? The University of Minnesota is working with transgender and gender-diverse artists to make that possible with their line of "MyGender Dolls." They're very inclusive: they come in all skin tones and body types, along with lots and lots of clothing options. The university is looking to expand the program, as they explain in the fundraising video below:

BREAKING: @UMNews is rolling out a project called “MyGender Dolls” as a “therapeutic” tool for kids to express their “gender identity.”



The project allows kids to swap different g*nitals and internal organs with their dolls, as well as pick what clothes they wear.



— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 2, 2024

"They want to groom your children. Parents beware!"

According to the medical school's website:

The dolls consist of bodies that vary in age, shape, and skin color, so all kids can see themselves represented. In addition to the bodies, kids will have a choice of genitals and internal reproductive organs to show that their gender identity is valid no matter what parts they have. Clothing options: each clothing item is drawn several times so that any outfit will fit any body. With over 100 different clothing, accessory, and hair options, kids will have a lot of choices for self-expression through their doll. Although the project is still in its infancy, it has already started gaining attention. Aside from being presented at the 2019 United States Professional Association for Transgender Health (USPATH; the U.S. division of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health) symposium, the dolls also made an appearance in the University of Minnesota’s Discovery Magazine in March 2020. As we move forward, the plan is to create more bodies, clothing, and accessories by hiring more transgender and gender diverse identified artists, and to get this tool into the hands of gender therapists who support kids with their gender exploration.

"Bodies are amazing, and there are so many different kinds." The dolls also include internal organs, so children can make a doll with a uterus and a penis in their gender exploration.

These kids need therapy from people who arent mentally ill themselves — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) December 2, 2024

This is about pushing an ideological agenda, not helping kids. Parents need to protect their children from this indoctrination. — HumanDilemma (@HumanDilemma_) December 2, 2024

This is bad. It will lead to confusion and distress, and it should be strongly opposed. — Sam Saraguy (@Sam_Saraguy) December 2, 2024

Now kids can play with pretend sex-change surgeries before getting ones themselves.

I would buy these to keep as a relic of this bizarro era — just like I relieved public restrooms, elevators, and entryways of COVID-related warning and social distancing signs — to show my disbelieving grandkids someday.



Historical iconography of the Neo-Dark Age. — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) December 2, 2024

Why did it take them so long to put pants on the first kid? They prioritized hair and socks. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iaNccFiFVa — Dancing Sammich (@DancingSammich) December 2, 2024

Sorry, that's nasty and disgusting — Dave Stevens (@RiversZen) December 2, 2024

In this whole commercial they never once explain “gender identity”. It’s somehow related to genitalia and clothes, but not even the transgender designers seem to understand the concept they are selling to kids. — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) December 2, 2024

We had them when I was a kid. We just called them Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head! 😂 — Crystal Marull (@crystalmarull) December 2, 2024

It's Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head with genitals.

I’m so glad my kids are grown. I feel for all of the parents who have to worry about this and the people already ruined by this ideology. — Kelly K (@FlyinClover) December 2, 2024

This is End Stage Republic stuff right here — Bill Harman (@Bharm36) December 2, 2024

We like the idea above of preserving these dolls as evidence of how messed up children's medine was in the 2020s.

