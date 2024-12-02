Andrew McCabe Afraid ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Might Arise From Hunter’s Sweeping Pardon
MSNBC Draws Smallest Weekday Audience in 20 Years in 25-54 Demographic

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on December 02, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

MSNBC is still for sale, and it's going for cheap considering the ratings it's bringing in. The audience for "Morning Joe" dropped 15 percent after hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski visited with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to keep the lines of communication open, despite the fact that he was literally Hitler before the election.

Even MySpace Tom is chuckling.

Honestly, their audience might be smaller than the number of pigeons in Central Park. 

At this rate, they’d have better luck airing cat videos or live-streaming paint drying. 

More viewers probably tuned in to watch the Weather Channel’s coverage of light drizzle.

MSNBC is proving that you really can out-bore C-SPAN 3. 

With numbers this low, their breaking news might just be announcing when they’ll officially shut off the lights.

Source: Variety

Fox News' Brian Flood reports:

MSNBC had one of its worst days in two decades last week as the liberal network continues to struggle on the heels of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

On November 26, MSNBC had the lowest-rated, non-holiday weekday among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54 in 20 years. MSNBC managed only 38,000 average demo viewers, its smallest non-holiday audience among the critical viewers since July 19, 2004. 

A variety of MSNBC programs hit all-time lows on Tuesday, as "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle" and "Jose Diaz Balart Reports" had their smallest audiences ever among total viewers and "Chris Jansing Reports," "Deadline: White House" and "Katy Tur Reports" had their worst days ever among the demo. 

Multiple MSNBC programs have lost more than half their audience since Election Day when comparing demo viewership to 2024 averages. 

"The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle," "All In with Chris Hayes," "Chris Jansing Reports," "Inside with Jen Psaki," "The Rachel Maddow Show" and Joy Reid’s "ReidOut" all shed at least 50% of its audience among adults age 25-54 since Trump’s victory.

RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum
Grateful Calvin
You'd think Donald Trump's reelection would have drawn more distraught viewers looking for comforting voices.


MSNBC posted pretty good ratings on Election Day, with conservatives tuning in to watch the hosts melt down as the results came in. But that was only fun for a day.

Trump's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast was viewed at least 50 million times.

How great would it be for Elon Musk to purchase MSNBC? He could replace Rachel Maddow with Joe Rogan and draw millions of viewers.

***

