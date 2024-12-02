MSNBC Draws Smallest Weekday Audience in 20 Years in 25-54 Demographic

MSNBC is still for sale, and it's going for cheap considering the ratings it's bringing in. The audience for "Morning Joe" dropped 15 percent after hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski visited with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to keep the lines of communication open, despite the fact that he was literally Hitler before the election.

🚨 BREAKING: MSNBC HITS 20-YEAR RATINGS LOW



MSNBC pulled just 38,000 viewers in the key 24-54 demo last week—fewer people than a Kamala rally after Beyoncé left the stage...



To put that in perspective, more people accidentally join the wrong Zoom meeting every day.



Even… pic.twitter.com/3ZJIoOs6Op — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 2, 2024

Even MySpace Tom is chuckling. Honestly, their audience might be smaller than the number of pigeons in Central Park. At this rate, they’d have better luck airing cat videos or live-streaming paint drying. More viewers probably tuned in to watch the Weather Channel’s coverage of light drizzle. MSNBC is proving that you really can out-bore C-SPAN 3. With numbers this low, their breaking news might just be announcing when they’ll officially shut off the lights. Source: Variety

Fox News' Brian Flood reports:

MSNBC had one of its worst days in two decades last week as the liberal network continues to struggle on the heels of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. On November 26, MSNBC had the lowest-rated, non-holiday weekday among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54 in 20 years. MSNBC managed only 38,000 average demo viewers, its smallest non-holiday audience among the critical viewers since July 19, 2004. … A variety of MSNBC programs hit all-time lows on Tuesday, as "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle" and "Jose Diaz Balart Reports" had their smallest audiences ever among total viewers and "Chris Jansing Reports," "Deadline: White House" and "Katy Tur Reports" had their worst days ever among the demo. Multiple MSNBC programs have lost more than half their audience since Election Day when comparing demo viewership to 2024 averages. "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle," "All In with Chris Hayes," "Chris Jansing Reports," "Inside with Jen Psaki," "The Rachel Maddow Show" and Joy Reid’s "ReidOut" all shed at least 50% of its audience among adults age 25-54 since Trump’s victory.

You'd think Donald Trump's reelection would have drawn more distraught viewers looking for comforting voices.

Time to buy, Elon. pic.twitter.com/Fv9wp2tz6c — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 2, 2024

How much is their Cyber Monday discount price? — Italo Osorio (@mritaloosorio) December 2, 2024





Talk about the bottom falling out of an already non-existent viewed network. I see bankruptcy in MSNBC's near future.



But, by all means keep throwing out the same woke DEI hosts and contributors. — Leo The Lion (@LeoTheLion1964) December 2, 2024

MSNBC is reaping what it sowed. Years of pushing narratives and spinning stories have finally caught up with them. People are fed up with the lies and the bias, and it shows. If they want viewers back, maybe they should try reporting the truth for a change. — Daniel Gabai (@DanielGabai_) December 2, 2024

The 38k are probably us mocking them. We should stop. Remember that game as a kid, when we ignore someone like they didn’t exist? We should do that. — AshleyK🇺🇸🫡 (@Justice4allAK) December 2, 2024

MSNBC posted pretty good ratings on Election Day, with conservatives tuning in to watch the hosts melt down as the results came in. But that was only fun for a day.

How does MSNBC continue paying the outrageous overhead, with no hope in sight of ‘better days’ ahead?

I get more 24-54 viewers on my X posts than that. — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) December 2, 2024

Trump's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast was viewed at least 50 million times.

Given the lack of viewership, MSNBC should be able to be purchased for a song, right, @ElonMusk? — Just Terry (@Just_Terry17) December 2, 2024

Hmmm… 38,000 is less than this post. 🤷🏼‍♂️



Pretty darn Sad! — Wayne Martin (@WayCharMar) December 2, 2024

I have a feeling that a lot of the viewers are just watching to fuel outrage and find ridiculous clips to post for likes. Stop talking about them, stop watching for shits and giggles. Just ignore until they go away. — Jo Ransing (@JoRansing80929) December 2, 2024

MSNBC needs to be off air already, or have a serious overhaul of personnel from top to bottom. — Ben (@TheSportsVetran) December 2, 2024

How great would it be for Elon Musk to purchase MSNBC? He could replace Rachel Maddow with Joe Rogan and draw millions of viewers.

