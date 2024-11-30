Four NYT Columnists Opine on ‘Wicked’ and Its Antifascism Message: ‘Women Deserve Rage’
We Despise the Government: Mike Lee Asks How Federal Intrusion Makes Lives Harder,...
Cyber Monday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Media Who've Been on Vacation for Four Years Now 'Exhausted' Over Having to...
Flee Speech: Is Dem Party’s Solution to Debate and Dissension a Big Blue...
Rashida Tlaib Remembers the Freedom Fighters in Palestine This Thanksgiving
ZERO Self-Awareness: Andrew Cuomo's Tone Deaf Thanksgiving Wish Gets ROASTED Like a Holida...
Unmerry Metaphor: Dem Crafts Hollow Hate-Filled Christmas Ornaments for MAGA Relatives
Intifada So Tender and Mild! Pro-Hamas Goons Take to NYC Streets to Protest...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tells MSNBC Doesn't Think Mass Deportations Will Happen
Snobby Failed VP Candidate Tim Kaine Insults Elon Musk to Defend Traitorous Vindmans
Worth a Thousand Words: Biden Pictured Carrying Book by Rabid Anti-Israel Obama Bro...
Lefties at The Economist Finally Want to Cut Spending (of Veteran's Disability Benefits,...
FAIL: Tom Elliott Flashes Back to Dems & Hack Media Predictions After Elon...

Gen. Michael Hayden Passes Along an Obvious Troll Meme

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File

So a meme account posted the new White House logo for the Trump transition team. Look closely … yes, it says "The Whites House." Get it?

Former CIA director Gen. Michael Hayden decided to play dumb so he could repost it on his account:

Advertisement

And partisan. He (said he) believed Hunter Biden's laptop was a Russian plant, so who knows what he'll fall for?

And people have the nerve to suggest that the CIA was weaponized against President Trump. Where would they get that idea?

Recommended

We Despise the Government: Mike Lee Asks How Federal Intrusion Makes Lives Harder, Gets ALL the Answers
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He's already set up his Bluesky account. You can get the URL from his X bio.

That would be sweet. Recall him to active duty and then court-martial him along with Mark Milley and the rest.

This is why we're perfectly fine that Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense isn't a general.

His timeline is nothing but TDS:


***

Tags: CIA MEME WHITE HOUSE TDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Despise the Government: Mike Lee Asks How Federal Intrusion Makes Lives Harder, Gets ALL the Answers
Amy Curtis
Unmerry Metaphor: Dem Crafts Hollow Hate-Filled Christmas Ornaments for MAGA Relatives
Warren Squire
Media Who've Been on Vacation for Four Years Now 'Exhausted' Over Having to Do Their Jobs Covering Trump
Amy Curtis
Flee Speech: Is Dem Party’s Solution to Debate and Dissension a Big Blue Bubble?
Warren Squire
ZERO Self-Awareness: Andrew Cuomo's Tone Deaf Thanksgiving Wish Gets ROASTED Like a Holiday Turkey
Amy Curtis
Karol Markowicz DROPS Keith Olbermann for Calling Her 'Fascism's PR Person' and We LOVE IT
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Despise the Government: Mike Lee Asks How Federal Intrusion Makes Lives Harder, Gets ALL the Answers Amy Curtis
Advertisement