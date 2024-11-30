Gen. Michael Hayden Passes Along an Obvious Troll Meme

So a meme account posted the new White House logo for the Trump transition team. Look closely … yes, it says "The Whites House." Get it?

Former CIA director Gen. Michael Hayden decided to play dumb so he could repost it on his account:

Advertisement

The Whites House???



?? https://t.co/nb0aoJo3F7 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) November 25, 2024

Gen. Mike Hayden (@GenMHayden) — former CIA Director & signer of the bullshit Hunter Biden laptop letter — is sharing obviously fake photoshopped nonsense in an effort to attack Trump. No wonder he signed the laptop letter — if it is anti-Trump, he is on board no matter how dumb. pic.twitter.com/Pv2GyXNewN — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 30, 2024

Social media has helped us understand how utterly stupid and gullible some of the people who used to run US intelligence are, and it helps explain so much https://t.co/20vLs7QHaA — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 30, 2024

And partisan. He (said he) believed Hunter Biden's laptop was a Russian plant, so who knows what he'll fall for?

Not the brightest bulb. And that’s even comparing him to the other dim bulbs who signed the laptop letter. — Eric CIAramella’s Dirty Whistle (@TheAndersPaul) November 30, 2024

I scanned his timeline. That guy is an embarassment to his rank, service and country. — Peeved Guy (@PeevedGuy) November 30, 2024

And people have the nerve to suggest that the CIA was weaponized against President Trump. Where would they get that idea?

You'd think this guy would lay low considering the Trump team is just itching to charge some of these guys with treason once they get in. — Believe On Jesus Christ (@TheLastDon222) November 30, 2024

All these people do is reinforce negative stereotypes. These are our government leaders? — Rich M (@MM967449) November 30, 2024

Can not wait until they all lose their Security Clearances. — Average American (@Elvis_went_home) November 30, 2024

He's intentionally deceiving the people who trust him. He see that as his job. — Dobby the House Elf (@Dobbyth35804981) November 30, 2024

Look forward to your move to bluesky and your security clearance being revoked. — LIbertyForward (@GmeLibtyorgmDth) November 30, 2024

He's already set up his Bluesky account. You can get the URL from his X bio.

This guy has serious TDS. Never seen anything like it in an official. Yep, his clearance should be pulled. — Photogater (@photogater) November 30, 2024

He should probably be recalled to active duty along with Milley for a proper investigation into their conduct. — Walker Percy Gryce (@percy_gryce) November 30, 2024

That would be sweet. Recall him to active duty and then court-martial him along with Mark Milley and the rest.

This is why we're perfectly fine that Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense isn't a general.

His timeline is nothing but TDS:

Hunter Biden laptop letter signer is begging Jack Smith to release a report on Trump. https://t.co/c6ABo0JxVU — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 30, 2024





***