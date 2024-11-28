New York Times: Maureen Dowd's Brother Is Doing the Trump Dance

VIP
Give Thanks for Beauty
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 28, 2024
Twitchy

You might be shocked to learn that New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd has decided to make Thanksgiving about U.S. politics. The title of her latest column, "My Brother Is Doing the Trump Dance" is great clickbait. As we've reported, everyone is doing the "Trump-tusi," including members of the NFL doing their celebration dances in the end zone.

Her brother sounds like a wise man. In fact, Dowd turned over her column to her brother Kevin Dowd, whom she assures us is real. (She'll still get paid, though.) 

Kevin Dowd writes:

Somehow this racist dictator was able to assemble a new coalition of Black, Hispanic, middle-class and working-class voters. Maybe it's because nobody wants to live in the kind of country that the Biden-Harris administration and its leftist bedfellows were creating. Voters rejected the lax border measures championed by Joe Biden and the incompetent man supposedly in charge of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas. Turns out even people in blue America don't like it when their groceries cost more and they feel less safe.

Kevin is a much better writer than his sister with more political savvy.

That's pretty much it. We gave Joe Biden four years and he used them to destroy the country … and then the Democrats swapped him out in an un-democratic coup with his even dumber vice president who couldn't think of anything she'd do differently when asked on "The View."

Now that's a New York Times reader. Every word he wrote is dead on. And it's not a cult — your candidate just sucked. But please, keep refusing to learn why you lost in such spectacular fashion to a sexual abuser, convicted felon, and insurrectionist.

Over in the utopia that is Bluesky, they're not taking a differing opinion any better:

This stand-up comedian sounds full of joy:

NYT’s Maureen Dowd column was such a giant middle finger to readers it almost beggars belief. Nobody wants to hear from your idiot MAGA brother. Gave a treasure trove of pull quotes for Trump to use in midterms tho. It’s all such a scam. I always hated that she followed me on X. Trash.

Happy Thanksgiving!

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MAUREEN DOWD NEW YORK TIMES THANKSGIVING MAGA

