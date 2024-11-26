Sharon Stone Says America Is in Its Ignorant, Arrogant Adolescence (And Trashes Men Too)

We haven't heard from actor Sharon Stone in quite a while, although we've heard from plenty of celebrities since Donald Trump won the election. We managed to get Eva Longoria and Ellen DeGeneres to leave the country, as so many have threatened to do. This summer, Stone was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy, and told the press she was considering moving to Italy because she'd never "actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

Stone returned to Italy this week to attend the Turin Film Festival and trash America. She said that she knew Italy had experienced fascism, and blamed America's uneducated population for being ignorant and arrogant.

JUST IN: American Actress Sharon Stone says Americans elected Donald Trump because they are dumb and don't travel enough.



The comments were made at the Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy.



Stone appeared to compare Trump to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.



"My country is… pic.twitter.com/unuHO2k7HJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 26, 2024

"… "My country is in the midst of adolescence. Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything." "Adolescence is naive and ignorant and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence." "We haven’t seen this before in our country. So Americans who don’t travel, who 80% don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivete."

Stone certainly isn't in her adolescence anymore. Good for her that she is educated and has a passport and can afford to travel around the world to film festivals to collect awards.

She also had a message for men: They cannot continue to pretend their friends are good men when they are not good men, but rather dangerous and violent and need to be kept away from their daughters, wives, and girlfriends.

“Adolescence thinks it knows everything."



Says the woman who thinks she knows everything. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) November 26, 2024

Feel free to stay in Italy Miss Stone. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 26, 2024

Maybe she will.

Most Americans don’t have the means to travel because of inflation and the economy over the last four years. — Hasty Media (Music & Bible Based) (@StevenHasty1) November 26, 2024

“Sharon Stone’s out-of-touch Hollywood elitism is exactly why Americans voted for Trump—he stood up for everyday people ignored by these self-proclaimed experts.” — Gabriel🪽 (@TheGabriel72) November 26, 2024

The irony of Stone is that her judgment on America might reflect more her own elitist world. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) November 26, 2024

This is on the heels of Alec Baldwin calling American voters dumb and ignorant.



Hollywood STILL doesn’t get it! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 26, 2024

Au contraire...we selected him because many of us actually have traveled.



We've seen socialist sh*tholes of Europe and Latin America.



And not from some luxury suite in the Sofitel. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) November 26, 2024

The two continents I haven't visited are South America and Antarctica. I lived in Asia for four years. And have two university degrees! And love the USA 🇺🇸 all the more since those travels, some lavish. If she's voting Democrat, she's the one voting out of ignorance. — Laura (@laura_f15515) November 26, 2024

She can revoke her US citizenship at any time. She's a hypocrite not to. — Michael Salvo 🇺🇲 (@salvo4tx) November 26, 2024

She should. America is in its adolescence, and she's far beyond that. She's too mature for the United States. Let her stay in Italy.

