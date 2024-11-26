Sharon Stone Says America Is in Its Ignorant, Arrogant Adolescence (And Trashes Men Too)

How Well Would a Nikki Haley/Mitt Romney Ticket Have Performed?
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File

We haven't heard from actor Sharon Stone in quite a while, although we've heard from plenty of celebrities since Donald Trump won the election. We managed to get Eva Longoria and Ellen DeGeneres to leave the country, as so many have threatened to do. This summer, Stone was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy, and told the press she was considering moving to Italy because she'd never "actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

Stone returned to Italy this week to attend the Turin Film Festival and trash America. She said that she knew Italy had experienced fascism, and blamed America's uneducated population for being ignorant and arrogant.

"… "My country is in the midst of adolescence. Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything."

"Adolescence is naive and ignorant and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence."

"We haven’t seen this before in our country. So Americans who don’t travel, who 80% don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivete."

Stone certainly isn't in her adolescence anymore. Good for her that she is educated and has a passport and can afford to travel around the world to film festivals to collect awards.

She also had a message for men: They cannot continue to pretend their friends are good men when they are not good men, but rather dangerous and violent and need to be kept away from their daughters, wives, and girlfriends.

Maybe she will.

She should. America is in its adolescence, and she's far beyond that. She's too mature for the United States. Let her stay in Italy.

***

Tags: AMERICA ITALY

