Report: Trump to Send Trans Troops Packing on Day One

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 25, 2024
This is one of those posts where we put "Report" in the headline because we haven't heard it from official sources, and The Times of London's source is "defense forces." We already went through the hysteria of President Donald Trump's transgender ban from the military back in 2017, but it looks like we're doing it again. The ban, which was to go into effect on April 12, 2019, wasn't quite as comprehensive as people were making it out to be. As Military.com reported at the time in a update to a previous story:

Transgender troops who are currently serving will be allowed to remain in uniform, Defense Department spokesman Charles Summers told reporters. But that won’t be the case for everyone interested in joining the ranks.

“Those who are currently serving will continue to serve, and those who’ve had medical service for gender dysphoria will not be allowed to serve,” he said.

Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the proposed policy “is not a ban on service by transgender persons.”

“Under the proposed policy, no one may be denied entry into the military or involuntarily discharged based solely on gender identity,” he said. “However, a diagnosis or history of gender dysphoria, a medical condition requiring long-term treatment, can be disqualifying.

Now, The Times says defense sources say that Trump will send 15,000 troops packing on Day 1 of his administration.

The Times reports:

Donald Trump is planning an executive order that would lead to the removal of all transgender members of the US military, defence sources say.

The order could come on his first day back in the White House, January 20. There are believed to be about 15,000 active service personnel who are transgender. They would be medically discharged, which would determine that they were unfit to serve.

It would also lead to a ban on trans people joining the military and would come at a time when almost all branches of the American armed forces are failing to meet recruitment targets.

Trump, 78, has railed against “woke” practices in the military, saying that some high-ranking officers are often more interested in diversity, equity and inclusion than planning to fight.

The ban is expected to be wider ranging than a similar order made during his first term in office, when Trump prevented transgender people joining the armed forces, but allowed those already serving to keep their jobs. President Biden rescinded the order, but this time even those with decades of service will be removed from their posts, according to several sources.

For its part, this clip from MSNBC shows that the military is fighting back. As as far as those 400+ anti-LGBTQ laws being passed, almost all of them are to prevent minors from being transitioned through puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery.

Would such a ban have an impact on our military readiness? Is there such a widespread ban, or is this like Trump's "Muslim ban" that allowed Muslims into the country?

We're going to wait and see if this is a Day 1 priority for Trump. If it is, a lot of people don't seem too broken up about it.

***

