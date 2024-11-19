Trump’s Plan to Court Martial Afghanistan Officers Would Be a 'Political Bomb’

VIP
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

Last month, The Guardian reported that retired Gen. Mark Milley feared "being recalled to uniform and court-martialed should Trump defeat Kamala Harris next month and return to power." Milley was right to be afraid. 

Milley spoke to [Bob] Woodward for his previous reporting. Woodward now reports the former general as saying: “He is the most dangerous person ever. I had suspicions when I talked to you about his mental decline and so forth, but now I realize he’s a total fascist. He is now the most dangerous person to this country.

“A fascist to the core.”

Oh, so now Milley has issues about a president's mental decline.

Retired Army Gen. Barry R. McCaffrey says that President Donald Trump recalling retired generals to active duty so they can be court-martialed a "political bomb" that would be a disaster for military morale.

… not Stalinist show trials.

Really … it would be a disaster for morale. Maybe for the ones being court-martialed, but not the rank-and-file.

… The Afghanistan withdrawal debacle demands accountability as do General Milley's actions: disobeying a direct order, unauthorized information passed to our adversary, illegally inserting himself into the NC3 structure in which he is only an advisor by law. By law General. That's what we demand, accountability and justice by the law, our law, the UCMJ. You should be demanding it too. If @realDonaldTrump would make me a temporary General I would chair the panel proudly. Our DOD is severely damaged and only we should be fixing it. You and your GO/FO network disgust me with your willful insubordination to the Commander-in-Chief and protection of the institution instead of the Constitution. I don't really give a damn what you all think anymore if you won't demand accountability from one of your own.

A lot of people are scared of retribution. But why would they be scared if everything they did was above board? A lot of people in the intelligence community are lawyering up; maybe these retired generals should consider doing the same.

Finally seeing some accountability would be great for morale.

***

