Trump’s Plan to Court Martial Afghanistan Officers Would Be a 'Political Bomb’

Last month, The Guardian reported that retired Gen. Mark Milley feared "being recalled to uniform and court-martialed should Trump defeat Kamala Harris next month and return to power." Milley was right to be afraid.

Milley spoke to [Bob] Woodward for his previous reporting. Woodward now reports the former general as saying: “He is the most dangerous person ever. I had suspicions when I talked to you about his mental decline and so forth, but now I realize he’s a total fascist. He is now the most dangerous person to this country. “A fascist to the core.”

Oh, so now Milley has issues about a president's mental decline.

Retired Army Gen. Barry R. McCaffrey says that President Donald Trump recalling retired generals to active duty so they can be court-martialed a "political bomb" that would be a disaster for military morale.

Trump plans to recall retired officers to active duty to court martial them for Afghan withdrawal will be a disaster for military morale and a political bomb for him. The Uniform Code of Military Justice is a codified Congressional statute and operates under Federal law…. not… — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) November 18, 2024

… not Stalinist show trials.

Really … it would be a disaster for morale. Maybe for the ones being court-martialed, but not the rank-and-file.

The Left that inflicted the J6 hearings on the nation and the J6 overzealous “shock and awe” campaign is lecturing us about Stalinist show trials.



It’s pretty funny. — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) November 19, 2024

Wait, so, as a retired general, you don't think people should be held responsible for their actions? Funny, when I was a soldier, people actually expected those in the wrong to be held accountable. — Jo the Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) November 19, 2024

This is quite literally the opposite of true. — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) November 19, 2024

Failed senior military officers contributed mightily to lost wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and (now) Ukraine.



Many of you are now working for the Military Industrial Complex, profiting from your failure.



It’s time you’re recalled — and face your record. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) November 19, 2024

With all due respect Sir, the 13 heroes getting murdered that day was a fucking “disaster for military morale”. Holding the untouchables accountable would be a fundamental step towards restoring it… and it only took me one well-earned Purple Heart to understand this. https://t.co/mR3V07Z9aU — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) November 19, 2024





All these far-left political generals are terrified they may face accountability for their deadly incompetence. Love to see it. https://t.co/sav8V1bJGU — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) November 19, 2024

The rank-&-file in the U.S. military want accountability for the Afghan debacle, including holding DOD brass & generals accountable for the mistakes they made. Milley & McKenzie, for instance, made big blunders in 2021, and it would help, not hurt, morale to hold them to account. https://t.co/CSp62mqvZo — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 19, 2024

Military morale is already in the dumpster because troops are tired of seeing their friends get smashed for seemingly insignificant infractions while colonels and generals walk away scot free after committing serious crimes. I’m all in for risking a political bomb. https://t.co/9Qvp0K6gxF — Shoe (@samosaur) November 19, 2024

Yes, the UCMJ is the law and it is used to hold service members accountable to that law. Criminal investigations leading to court martial are not "Stalinist" you asshole and you know it. What the hell has happened to the GO/FO ranks in this country? The Afghanistan withdrawal… https://t.co/OUIncaezGE — Col. Rob Maness ret. 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) November 19, 2024

… The Afghanistan withdrawal debacle demands accountability as do General Milley's actions: disobeying a direct order, unauthorized information passed to our adversary, illegally inserting himself into the NC3 structure in which he is only an advisor by law. By law General. That's what we demand, accountability and justice by the law, our law, the UCMJ. You should be demanding it too. If @realDonaldTrump would make me a temporary General I would chair the panel proudly. Our DOD is severely damaged and only we should be fixing it. You and your GO/FO network disgust me with your willful insubordination to the Commander-in-Chief and protection of the institution instead of the Constitution. I don't really give a damn what you all think anymore if you won't demand accountability from one of your own.

Laughable that he claims morale will be impacted. Morale will begin to be restored when weak officers are punished, not before. — @joesmith76436 (@JoeSmit34957337) November 19, 2024

They are scared — BubbaLee (@BubbaLee20) November 19, 2024

A lot of people are scared of retribution. But why would they be scared if everything they did was above board? A lot of people in the intelligence community are lawyering up; maybe these retired generals should consider doing the same.

Finally seeing some accountability would be great for morale.

