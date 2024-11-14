Sen. John Fetterman Calls Trump’s Nominations ‘God-Tier-Level Trolling

Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen...
Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

We Trump supporters have been having a great week hearing President-elect Donald Trump announcing his cabinet picks and his border czar. We were taken by surprise by his nomination of Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general, but that has seemed to upset all the right people; former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe said that Gaetz would "tear things up" at the FBI, which sounds like an endorsement to us.

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman has surprised us all with his support for Israel and common-sense takes, and it almost sounded with admiration that he called Trump's cabinet picks "God-tier-level trolling."

Still rocking the gray hoodie, we see.

CABINET DONALD TRUMP TROLLING JOHN FETTERMAN

