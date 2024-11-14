Sen. John Fetterman Calls Trump’s Nominations ‘God-Tier-Level Trolling

We Trump supporters have been having a great week hearing President-elect Donald Trump announcing his cabinet picks and his border czar. We were taken by surprise by his nomination of Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general, but that has seemed to upset all the right people; former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe said that Gaetz would "tear things up" at the FBI, which sounds like an endorsement to us.

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman has surprised us all with his support for Israel and common-sense takes, and it almost sounded with admiration that he called Trump's cabinet picks "God-tier-level trolling."

Still rocking the gray hoodie, we see.

He frequently comes up with the most clear takes on things. — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) November 14, 2024

Trump uses the extremism of the left against them. That’s his brilliance. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 14, 2024

Fetherman has been the only Democrat that turned out to be not as bad as expected. He actually tells the truth sometimes. — CallVoter 🇺🇸 (@CallVoter) November 14, 2024

I am starting to like Fetterman — Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) November 14, 2024

I still say Fetterman will switch parties, the crazy fun of 2024 is not over, just thinking out loud 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️. — Subliminal7 (@Subliminal73) November 14, 2024

Is it me, or does Senator @JohnFetterman sound way more based than most Democrats? — John D. Villarreal, JD, MBA, MA (@JohnDVillarreal) November 14, 2024

The recovery from the stroke might have done his brain some good.

One of the best things I’ve seen today. — Gordon (@AltcoinGordon) November 14, 2024

This dude is going to be #MAGA In a few weeks — K. L. Johnson (@realdivergents) November 14, 2024

He really needs to change sides@SenFettermanPA has more in common with the MAGA voters than 2/3 of the Republican establishment — William Barrett (@1778Barrett) November 14, 2024

He’s actually funny if you think about it — Nicholas Mugalli (@RealNickMugalli) November 14, 2024

That's just it … you certainly don't see him tearing up in this video. He knows the Democrats lost, but he still has a sense of humor.

