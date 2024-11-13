Heigh-Ho! Snow White Actress Wishes Trump and his Supporters Would Bite into a...
Shocker: Keith Boykin Makes Pete Hegseth's Nomination All About Race

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on November 13, 2024
Twitter

A lot of progressives are really triggered that President-elect Donald Trump nominated Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense. Of course, they all leave out his education and 20-year military career when discussing him and refer to him only as the host of "Fox & Friends Weekend." And not only will he be replacing a four-star general, he'll be replacing a black four-star general. 

Keith Boykin, author of "Why Does Everything Have to Be About Race," seems to remember Lloyd Austin as being called a DEI hire. We don't recall that.

America has plenty of four-star generals who never won a war.

The Biden administration has had a lot of DEI hires, like Karine Jean-Pierre. But we don't remember anyone calling Austin a DEI hire.

Why does everything have to be about race? Boykin literally wrote the book on the subject.

***

