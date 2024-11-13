Shocker: Keith Boykin Makes Pete Hegseth's Nomination All About Race

A lot of progressives are really triggered that President-elect Donald Trump nominated Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense. Of course, they all leave out his education and 20-year military career when discussing him and refer to him only as the host of "Fox & Friends Weekend." And not only will he be replacing a four-star general, he'll be replacing a black four-star general.

Keith Boykin, author of "Why Does Everything Have to Be About Race," seems to remember Lloyd Austin as being called a DEI hire. We don't recall that.

So, when Biden nominated a Black 4-star general and former CENTCOM commander (Lloyd Austin) as Secretary of Defense, it was DEI. But when Trump nominates a white Fox News host to be Secretary of Defense, it’s meritocracy.https://t.co/lAC6UOigOJ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 13, 2024

You can cry about it. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) November 13, 2024

That “Fox News host” also graduated from Princeton and Harvard, spent 20 years in the military, deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, then came back and ran a non-profit advocating for Veterans.



This is what Lloyd Austin was... pic.twitter.com/Pv3uJzkBsK — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) November 13, 2024

Being Black is not a qualification for an appointment as Secretary of Defense… — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) November 13, 2024

Who claimed Lloyd Austin was a DEI pick?



I listen to 100% right wing people and no one claimed that, even when he mysteriously disappeared for a week. — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) November 13, 2024

Lloyd Austin? The guy that disappeared for days and nobody noticed? — HootahMan (@MarkHodder3) November 13, 2024

The 4-Star General botched the Afghanistan withdrawal and killed 13 US troops. — Salt Life (@SaltLifeGA) November 13, 2024

America has plenty of four-star generals who never won a war.

Didn’t Lloyd fuck up the Afghanistan withdrawal?



Yeah. Yeah he did. — Brian Bauer (@JackBauerActual) November 13, 2024

Well, to be fair, Lloyd Austin then presided over military policy that lowered our readiness, allowed a Chinese spy balloon to float all the way across the country, subjected the US Navy to predation by the Houthis, and exacerbated war on two continents. https://t.co/q9PRVjO9Rr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 13, 2024





Interesting how you only list "Fox News Host" as if it's the only qualification.



But you list "Black" as a qualification for Austin. — David Fricke (@frickeville) November 13, 2024

I never thought General Austin was a DEI hire and don’t know anyone who does. He was qualified. But when you say “A white Fox News host”. You’re being intellectually dishonest b/c you obviously had to check is ENTIRE Bio. Right, bro? — Joseph Mohn (@Joe_Mohn) November 13, 2024

The Biden administration has had a lot of DEI hires, like Karine Jean-Pierre. But we don't remember anyone calling Austin a DEI hire.

A professional race hustler weighing in on DEI and missing all salient points. Color me shocked. — Ugly_Cassanova (@UglyCassanova) November 13, 2024

Why does everything have to be about race? Boykin literally wrote the book on the subject.

