Shocker: Keith Boykin Makes Pete Hegseth's Nomination All About Race

A lot of progressives are really triggered that President-elect Donald Trump nominated Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense. Of course, they all leave out his education and 20-year military career when discussing him and refer to him only as the host of "Fox & Friends Weekend." And not only will he be replacing a four-star general, he'll be replacing a black four-star general.
Keith Boykin, author of "Why Does Everything Have to Be About Race," seems to remember Lloyd Austin as being called a DEI hire. We don't recall that.
So, when Biden nominated a Black 4-star general and former CENTCOM commander (Lloyd Austin) as Secretary of Defense, it was DEI. But when Trump nominates a white Fox News host to be Secretary of Defense, it’s meritocracy.https://t.co/lAC6UOigOJ— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 13, 2024
You can cry about it.— Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) November 13, 2024
That “Fox News host” also graduated from Princeton and Harvard, spent 20 years in the military, deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, then came back and ran a non-profit advocating for Veterans.— Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) November 13, 2024
This is what Lloyd Austin was... pic.twitter.com/Pv3uJzkBsK
Being Black is not a qualification for an appointment as Secretary of Defense…— Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) November 13, 2024
Who claimed Lloyd Austin was a DEI pick?— Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) November 13, 2024
I listen to 100% right wing people and no one claimed that, even when he mysteriously disappeared for a week.
Lloyd Austin? The guy that disappeared for days and nobody noticed?— HootahMan (@MarkHodder3) November 13, 2024
The 4-Star General botched the Afghanistan withdrawal and killed 13 US troops.— Salt Life (@SaltLifeGA) November 13, 2024
America has plenty of four-star generals who never won a war.
Didn’t Lloyd fuck up the Afghanistan withdrawal?— Brian Bauer (@JackBauerActual) November 13, 2024
Yeah. Yeah he did.
Well, to be fair, Lloyd Austin then presided over military policy that lowered our readiness, allowed a Chinese spy balloon to float all the way across the country, subjected the US Navy to predation by the Houthis, and exacerbated war on two continents. https://t.co/q9PRVjO9Rr— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 13, 2024
Interesting how you only list "Fox News Host" as if it's the only qualification.— David Fricke (@frickeville) November 13, 2024
But you list "Black" as a qualification for Austin.
I never thought General Austin was a DEI hire and don’t know anyone who does. He was qualified. But when you say “A white Fox News host”. You’re being intellectually dishonest b/c you obviously had to check is ENTIRE Bio. Right, bro?— Joseph Mohn (@Joe_Mohn) November 13, 2024
The Biden administration has had a lot of DEI hires, like Karine Jean-Pierre. But we don't remember anyone calling Austin a DEI hire.
A professional race hustler weighing in on DEI and missing all salient points. Color me shocked.— Ugly_Cassanova (@UglyCassanova) November 13, 2024
Why does everything have to be about race? Boykin literally wrote the book on the subject.
