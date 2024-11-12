The Bulwark Says Trump Voters Need to Do Some Soul-Searching Too

As Twitchy reported, one of the most entertaining meltdowns on Election Day came not from MSNBC but from the Never Trumper election night livestream. It was great fun to watch The Bulwark crew losing all hope as the night went on.

Democrats and Never Trumpers have been playing the blame game for a full week now, and they've landed on white women, white men without college degrees, misogynist Hispanics, black men, and the right-wing media and its disinformation campaign. They've not done a whole lot of looking in the mirror.

Democrats can continue to search for the answer to why Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump, but The Bulwark says that Trump voters have some soul-searching of their own to do. Actually, we're kind of busy this week with all of the winning and the great appointments to the upcoming Trump administration.

Scott Conroy writes:

Harris voters can reflect in good faith on whether we may have alienated getable voters with our “he/him” email signatures and collective failure to recognize the blinding brilliance of pushing our candidate to interact with Barron’s favorite podcast hosts. But can’t Trump voters also pause for a moment to consider the possibility that they might one day find themselves tongue tied if a future grandchild were to ask why they supported for president a man who made fun of people with disabilities, considered American military heroes suckers and losers, and rode into office as our nation’s first convicted felon and adjudicated sexual offender commander-in-chief?

We just saw an article about how Gen X'ers aren't getting any grandchildren, so we don't have to worry about that. If Democrats do have any grandchildren, they'll still be telling them the "suckers and losers" hoax anyways.

So, is it time for Trump voters to do some introspection of their own?

No, thanks. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 12, 2024

No we won. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) November 12, 2024

No, we good — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 12, 2024

Nah. I’m good. — J’s Gaming World (@just_games1984) November 12, 2024

LOL



No. — filius libertate (@76LibertyAlways) November 12, 2024

Soul searched. Found happy vibes there. No worries. — Randy Adams, occasional genius. (@randalladams) November 12, 2024

Hard pass. — tomwils1967 (@tomwils1967) November 12, 2024

There's no need for soul-searching. Our souls are safe. We voted for America. We want a better economy and access to our energy. A justice system that gives us justice. A border that behaves like a border. An end to government mandated racism and the celebration of perversion. — Dave Fox (@Izzysbinkie) November 12, 2024

The majority of people voted for all of these things.

We did. And voted for Trump. — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) November 12, 2024

The Bulwark faithful in the replies are all repeating that Trump voters have no souls to search. That's quite something to say about 75 million people. But if it comforts The Bulwark crew, let them believe it, and they'll just keep losing.

