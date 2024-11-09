Dude So Upset He’s Going to Leave the US and Move to Hawaii
Audio: Public High School Teacher Has an Epic Meltdown in Class

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 09, 2024
Bravo/Meme

Universities had it easy after the election. Professors were free to cancel class the day after the election so that their students had time to process Kamala Harris' loss.

It's not so easy for a high school teacher to just cancel class, though. You just have to stick it out. Corey DeAngelis, champion of school choice, has found another reason why you should get your kids out of public schools. One student at Valley View High School hit "Record" on his phone when his public school teacher in California went on a post-election rant in front of the class. 

"I cried for a week nonstop."

This was an AP World History Class, so it sounds like Mr. Maximilano Perez should have been teaching instead of ranting about his hatred of the country and of Latino men, some of them the fathers of his students.

Right, "appropriate action." If this clown isn't fired, the school didn't take appropriate action.

Ah, "administrative leave." So a paid vacation.

Agreed, but you know they'll just give him a week to cool off and he'll be right back in the classroom.

***

