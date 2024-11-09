Audio: Public High School Teacher Has an Epic Meltdown in Class

Universities had it easy after the election. Professors were free to cancel class the day after the election so that their students had time to process Kamala Harris' loss.

Harvard cancelled classes after Trump won. They did not cancel classes after the October 7th Hamas massacre. What does that tell you? https://t.co/4WLDGFWcTc — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) November 7, 2024

It's not so easy for a high school teacher to just cancel class, though. You just have to stick it out. Corey DeAngelis, champion of school choice, has found another reason why you should get your kids out of public schools. One student at Valley View High School hit "Record" on his phone when his public school teacher in California went on a post-election rant in front of the class.

BREAKING: A California public school teacher had a total meltdown in class because Trump won.



He compared Trump to Hitler, told kids they could end up in concentration camps, called them privileged, said Kamala lost because of racism/sexism & MORE



I have the audio

Buckle up👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

WARNING: This guy is verbally abusing these children 🚨



"This sh*t is not a f*cking game.. Can you end up in a concentration camp in your lifetime? YES! Can you end up with no human rights? YES! .. has Donald Trump quoted Hitler? YES! Does he embody some of Hitler's ideas? YES!" pic.twitter.com/lNF0IXU4Lm — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

"Donald Trump won.. because Black men and Brown men didn't show up to vote for Kamala Harris. I know a lot of Latino men on this campus that love Donald Trump and he has called their mothers rapists. He has called their fathers rapists.. and they did vote for him." pic.twitter.com/a8VKaaZ2Jw — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

"I know a lot of Latino men that wish they were White.. A lot of your fathers. A lot of your uncles. A lot of your grandfathers. God they wanna be White so bad but they never will be. I hate that sh*t. I hate Latino men that oppress the women in their family, their own daughters" pic.twitter.com/6et46mKdkW — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

"God I f*cking hate the patriarchy. If you're a young man right now in front of me, I hope you hate it too.. you get the privilege of not being born with a uterus.." pic.twitter.com/f90cZWlgHt — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

"Do you have privilege because you live here? YES! .. You got a f*ck ton of privilege living in this great state." pic.twitter.com/Uj365u7cJX — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

"Trump said people who fight for the military are stupid cowards. He got drafted into Vietnam and faked medical paperwork to get out of it. Is that someone you idolize? Why did he win the election? A rapist draft dodging coward. Treasonous scum. Why would he win?" pic.twitter.com/NKnYREHt6K — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

"Why would he win? Why did he win them? WHY DID HE WIN THEM? She [Kamala] has a vagina and uterus.. she has melanin." pic.twitter.com/OJvoAx6mpc — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

"When Joe Biden dropped out and Kamala took over, I cried for a week nonstop. I knew that there were White people and non-White people that were men that would show up and would rather vote for literally anybody except someone with a uterus who has melanin." pic.twitter.com/4Sfb7THMU8 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

"I cried for a week nonstop."

"We all deserve better. You know know what this country is. Is our country racist? Is our country patriarchal? Can we change it? Maybe." pic.twitter.com/F0qBWz9CMs — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

This was an AP World History Class, so it sounds like Mr. Maximilano Perez should have been teaching instead of ranting about his hatred of the country and of Latino men, some of them the fathers of his students.

I've obtained an email from the principal to a parent indicating that the incident involved "Mr. Perez's AP World History Class" at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley Unified School District.



"We do not condone the behavior that was exhibited in class [Wednesday]" pic.twitter.com/YTU7O3JL0o — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

UNBELIEVABLE: A "Mr. M. Perez" is listed as the school's advisor for the "AP Mental Club."



Purpose: "To focus on mental health and social resources for those students in an advanced placement course.. To experience social emotional wellness firsthand." pic.twitter.com/8tTrmmKA3O — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

Total Pay & Benefits: $106,442 pic.twitter.com/wPjkF483cu — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

2020 Medium article on lesson plans:



"I was able to talk about cultural erasure, colonialism, systemic racism, the fight.. against white and capitalistic American forces."



"The evidence and activities are centered around the understanding of inherit racism and white supremacy" pic.twitter.com/wn6hUHmyGy — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

I just obtained an email from the @MorenoValleyUSD Superintendent Alejandro Ruvalcaba to a parent



"Personnel matters are highly confidential. Please trust that the matter will be addressed and appropriate action taken as deemed necessary."



Just trust they'll do the right thing? pic.twitter.com/EFvC7B1pc5 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

Right, "appropriate action." If this clown isn't fired, the school didn't take appropriate action.

Superintendent Alejandro Ruvalcaba's base salary is $356,000.@MorenoValleyUSD pic.twitter.com/cdJv123ilr — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

BREAKING: "We do not condone the behavior that occurred, and an immediate investigation has been launched. The staff member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this review."



The school district just sent this message to parents. pic.twitter.com/Jq1JctKqjs — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

Ah, "administrative leave." So a paid vacation.

I assume Is Mr Perez no longer teaching kids. Correct? — Mikey Likes (@mliebow) November 9, 2024

Incorrect. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2024

If Mr. Perez is not fired, the Principal should be fired. If after the Principal is gone and Mr. Perez remains, then the Superintendent needs to go.



How can a conservative student, or even a moderate student, feel safe with their future in this man's hands going forward. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) November 9, 2024

Why hasn’t the district announced his firing? The language alone, I’m sorry, you don’t speak like that to your students, even if they’re in HS. But the content and the lies and racism, it’s stunning. He needs to have his certificate pulled. — Lhop (@Lhop963) November 9, 2024

He needs to be fired and his teaching certificate revoked — ToniWanKanobi (@tbird765) November 9, 2024

Agreed, but you know they'll just give him a week to cool off and he'll be right back in the classroom.

