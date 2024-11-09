MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Declares Elon Musk Co-President

MSNBC's Chris Hayes says it's unprecedented that Elon Must spent $130 million of his own money to help get Donald Trump elected. It's too bad the Left doesn't have any billionaires who are spending money to influence our elections. Kamala Harris quickly raised a billion dollars and managed to spend it all, with reports saying she's $20 million in debt and vendors might not get paid. At least the celebrities she had appear at her rallies got paid.

Advertisement

Chris Hayes thinks that Musk is essentially going to be co-president. We don't think that at all — we think he's going to be the secretary of DOGE … the Department of Government Efficiency.

Legacy Media is devoting hour after hour to ramped up propaganda attacks on @elonmusk.



MSNBC’s Chris Hayes labels him “Co-President” — says he set $22B "on fire” in order to "turn the social media platform into a right wing propaganda machine."



The hysteria here is next level.… pic.twitter.com/al0xE7DKAY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 9, 2024

The post continues:

Dems had 83 billionaires backing Kamala, outraised and outspent Republicans by huge margins, control the entirety of the Propaganda Press and would rule with an iron fist if they were able. The fact don’t matter. Elon has been designated by Legacy Media as Public Enemy #2 and the propaganda is going to be relentless.

We keep hearing in the days following Harris' devastating loss is that the Left needs its own Elon Musk. Someone show Hayes all of the photos of Democrats posing with Alex Soros.

My favorite part is where they say he set $22B on fire for no reason except “propaganda machine” and then say it made him richer. — J C (@jofjltn4) November 9, 2024

We noticed that too. Musk burned $22 billion to buy Twitter and turn it into a propaganda machine to elect Trump and yet still made even more money out of the deal.

Funny how the Left doesn’t seem to mind the mountains of money Google, Microsoft, and other big tech donate to the Democratic Party — Brad Lathrop (@BradLathrop) November 9, 2024

They never seem to have a problem when the money comes in for them.



Zuckerberg 2020 leaves them no platform on which to speak. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 9, 2024

Even with Musk's backing, Trump spent less than a third of what Harris spent.

The irony here is off the charts. "Co-President".......



This comment coming from a small fraction of the massive machine that is the democratic party.



Oh and it is also that machine that is currently running the country 🧐🙄 — HRamsey (@fwthindependent) November 9, 2024

This is rich, coming from the democratic propaganda arm of legacy media. The net worth of all legacy media worldwide, including television, magazines, and newspapers, has to be about a trillion dollars. And they spent nine years, 24 hours a day, going after Donald Trump. — Jason (@jason1Patterson) November 9, 2024





Democrat administrations get millions of dollars of media airtime and column inches.

But he doesn’t seem to care who is running this country NOW. It’s not Biden. — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) November 9, 2024

These are the same people who never questioned who was running the country when it was obvious that Joe wasn’t. They are irrelevant. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) November 9, 2024

Advertisement

This will continue for the next 4 years and beyond. The propaganda machine keeps grinding.



What’s going on with all those radio stations Soros bought? — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) November 9, 2024

Chris Hayes’ show gets fewer views than the average “yeah” post from @elonmusk — Hunter Ash (@ArtemisConsort) November 9, 2024

And still makes over a million a year for his deep insight.

Kamala campaign is a perfect example of government financial mismanagement. Can’t wait for @elonmusk to clean house — MilaS12346 (@Milena1776) November 9, 2024

I wish I could set fire to my money and get richer. — Hermit (@CryptoHermit_) November 9, 2024





If Hayes is worried about big money in government, he should look into how Nancy Pelosi made her millions.

***