MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Declares Elon Musk Co-President

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on November 09, 2024
Townhall Media

MSNBC's Chris Hayes says it's unprecedented that Elon Must spent $130 million of his own money to help get Donald Trump elected. It's too bad the Left doesn't have any billionaires who are spending money to influence our elections. Kamala Harris quickly raised a billion dollars and managed to spend it all, with reports saying she's $20 million in debt and vendors might not get paid. At least the celebrities she had appear at her rallies got paid. 

Chris Hayes thinks that Musk is essentially going to be co-president. We don't think that at all — we think he's going to be the secretary of DOGE … the Department of Government Efficiency. 

The post continues:

Dems had 83 billionaires backing Kamala, outraised and outspent Republicans by huge margins, control the entirety of the Propaganda Press and would rule with an iron fist if they were able.

The fact don’t matter.

Elon has been designated by Legacy Media as Public Enemy #2 and the propaganda is going to be relentless.

We keep hearing in the days following Harris' devastating loss is that the Left needs its own Elon Musk. Someone show Hayes all of the photos of Democrats posing with Alex Soros.

We noticed that too. Musk burned $22 billion to buy Twitter and turn it into a propaganda machine to elect Trump and yet still made even more money out of the deal.

Even with Musk's backing, Trump spent less than a third of what Harris spent.


Democrat administrations get millions of dollars of media airtime and column inches.

And still makes over a million a year for his deep insight.


If Hayes is worried about big money in government, he should look into how Nancy Pelosi made her millions.

