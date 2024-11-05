MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Claims the Electoral College Is Voter Suppression

'Surest Sign It's Over': CNN Having Trouble Getting Comment from Silent Team Harris...
Brett T.  |  10:15 PM on November 05, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

We were waiting for someone to say something really stupid, and we're kind of surprised that MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is the first person who really stands out. Everyone knows that the Democrat is going to win California and New York. But think of all of the millions of registered voters in those two states who don't bother voting because the outcome is certain. Well, that's a form of voter suppression.

Advertisement

So here's one more who wants to do away with the Electoral College. No other country has copied it … so why do we still have it?

Cry more that Kamala Harris was guaranteed to win California and New York, but not by bigger margins.

As commenters mentioned above, if any vote is being suppressed it's the Republicans. O'Donnell just felt he needed to cry about the Electoral College, which isn't going anywhere. These clowns can find "voter suppression" anywhere, even where they're winning.


***

