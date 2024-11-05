MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Claims the Electoral College Is Voter Suppression

We were waiting for someone to say something really stupid, and we're kind of surprised that MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is the first person who really stands out. Everyone knows that the Democrat is going to win California and New York. But think of all of the millions of registered voters in those two states who don't bother voting because the outcome is certain. Well, that's a form of voter suppression.
Lawrence O’Donnell says Californians & NYers who don't vote b/c their state always goes Democrat is a form of "voter suppression" created by the Electoral College pic.twitter.com/IS2yJUh3sy— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 6, 2024
So here's one more who wants to do away with the Electoral College. No other country has copied it … so why do we still have it?
They're just making things up at @MSNBC to fill time.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 6, 2024
Cry more— Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) November 6, 2024
Cry more that Kamala Harris was guaranteed to win California and New York, but not by bigger margins.
Jeebus— Political Sock (@politicalsock) November 6, 2024
Imagine being a Republican in CA or NY.
You’d never vote. Why torture yourself?
If anything, mass majorities suppress minority votes.
Then they should be happy, no?— Armyndy (@Armybratme) November 6, 2024
He's right for the wrong reasons.— End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) November 6, 2024
Republicans in CA and NY get screwed, so they don't bother to show up.
Wow, Poland and Nigeria, Venezuela and Afghanistan didn't copy the Electoral College. So what?— @KevinGutzman (@KevinGutzman) November 6, 2024
This sad rhetoric is all O'Donnell has. The media is the enemy of the people.— rdub67 (@rdub067) November 6, 2024
As commenters mentioned above, if any vote is being suppressed it's the Republicans. O'Donnell just felt he needed to cry about the Electoral College, which isn't going anywhere. These clowns can find "voter suppression" anywhere, even where they're winning.
Not a good sign for Harris that the MSNBC hosts have started complaining about the electoral college— Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) November 6, 2024
