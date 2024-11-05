MSNBC Suggests Working Class Voters Are Ungrateful for the Jobs 'Literally Created for Them'

If you have to watch cable news tonight, MSNBC is the channel to watch. The meltdowns have already begun. Lawrence O'Donnell wants to get rid of the Electoral College and Joy Reid thinks Florida has an extremist, fascist-type government. There's not a lot of joy over there.

The latest hot take from MSNBC is that working-class voters are ungrateful for the jobs that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris literally created for them.

Yikes. MSNBC just suggested that working class voters are ungrateful because they are working jobs "literally created for them" by Biden and Harris. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 6, 2024





The good thing is they’ll definitely learn from this. https://t.co/O7ml0YuPLk — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 6, 2024

Yeah, they each got 2 or 3 jobs! https://t.co/ZoRtS3iRey — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 6, 2024

The poor things. They’re delusional. — janice (@chestnuthell) November 6, 2024

Yeah what ungrateful peasants. They should show respect to their lords — EMAC (@emac_rex) November 6, 2024

Yeah, my husband has had his job for 35 years. I’ve had mine since 2016.



Biden literally created nothing for me. — Kathleen (@Calibamawife) November 6, 2024

*A big chunk of those jobs have been government bloat jobs and jobs for non-citizens... — Mike R (@I_am_Mutated) November 6, 2024

They were expecting 120,000 jobs, they got 12,000. And even that will be revised down, possibly into negative numbers.

