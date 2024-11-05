'Surest Sign It's Over': CNN Having Trouble Getting Comment from Silent Team Harris...
MSNBC Suggests Working Class Voters Are Ungrateful for the Jobs 'Literally Created for Them'

Brett T.  |  11:15 PM on November 05, 2024
If you have to watch cable news tonight, MSNBC is the channel to watch. The meltdowns have already begun. Lawrence O'Donnell wants to get rid of the Electoral College and Joy Reid thinks Florida has an extremist, fascist-type government. There's not a lot of joy over there.

The latest hot take from MSNBC is that working-class voters are ungrateful for the jobs that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris literally created for them. 


They were expecting 120,000 jobs, they got 12,000. And even that will be revised down, possibly into negative numbers.

***

