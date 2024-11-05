Based Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Amendments 3 and 4 Have Failed

Florida could show the rest of the states how it's done. They've already counted their ballots, and the polls in the panhandle just closed about a half-hour ago.

Florida counted 90% of their 9 million votes in 1 hour. Yes, it CAN be done. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump is going to win the state — that's no surprise — but Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that both Amendments 3 and 4 have failed. Amendment 3 would have legalized recreational marijuana use, and Amendment 4 would have created a constitutional right to an abortion.

With polls now closed in Florida —



Amendment 3 has failed.



Amendment 4 has failed. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 6, 2024

Ron DeSantis is the Greatest governor in America and it isn’t even close! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2rxcQRmI64 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 6, 2024

That’s my Governor. He fights. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) November 6, 2024

Life wins! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 6, 2024

Based Florida. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) November 6, 2024

The best governor in America with two more wins for the people of Florida!! pic.twitter.com/sTUODalcJL — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) November 6, 2024

Dominant performance from the most effective Republican in the country @RonDeSantis. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) November 6, 2024

Nobody worked harder to defeat these horrible amendments than our amazing Governor.



THANK YOU RON DESANTIS!!!!



🇺🇲🐊💪 — Vincinnatus 🇺🇸🐊 (@Vincinnatus) November 6, 2024

Amendment 3 got smoked.



Amendment 4 got aborted. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 6, 2024

It’s all due to your incredible leadership!!! You have changed the political landscape of Florida. Democrats are no longer competitive there due to what you have done. Well done!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Kelly McCarty (formerly NONBidenary) (@KellyLMcCarty) November 6, 2024

Thank you for your leadership on these important issues. — Mayor of DeSantisville (@DeSantisville) November 6, 2024

"Don't New York My Florida" is more than just a bumper sticker expression. — Skank Williams Jr. 🍻 (@beerwhisperer) November 6, 2024

Congratulations, Governor. You were instrumental in this result. If there were 49 more of you, every state would be better off. — DrM 🇺🇸 (@DrMagnolias) November 6, 2024

Vance 2028 or DeSantis 2028? Or Vance-DeSantis, or the other way around?

