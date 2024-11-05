MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Claims the Electoral College Is Voter Suppression
Based Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Amendments 3 and 4 Have Failed

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Florida could show the rest of the states how it's done. They've already counted their ballots, and the polls in the panhandle just closed about a half-hour ago.

Donald Trump is going to win the state — that's no surprise — but Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that both Amendments 3 and 4 have failed. Amendment 3 would have legalized recreational marijuana use, and Amendment 4 would have created a constitutional right to an abortion.

Vance 2028 or DeSantis 2028? Or Vance-DeSantis, or the other way around?

***

Tags: ABORTION FLORIDA MARIJUANA RON DESANTIS

