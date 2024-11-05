Based Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Amendments 3 and 4 Have Failed

Florida could show the rest of the states how it's done. They've already counted their ballots, and the polls in the panhandle just closed about a half-hour ago.
Florida counted 90% of their 9 million votes in 1 hour. Yes, it CAN be done.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024
Donald Trump is going to win the state — that's no surprise — but Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that both Amendments 3 and 4 have failed. Amendment 3 would have legalized recreational marijuana use, and Amendment 4 would have created a constitutional right to an abortion.
With polls now closed in Florida —— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 6, 2024
Amendment 3 has failed.
Amendment 4 has failed.
Pro-Life VICTORY! pic.twitter.com/412WaxVy1L— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 6, 2024
Ron DeSantis is the Greatest governor in America and it isn’t even close! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2rxcQRmI64— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 6, 2024
That’s my Governor. He fights.— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) November 6, 2024
Life wins!— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 6, 2024
Based Florida.— 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) November 6, 2024
The best governor in America with two more wins for the people of Florida!! pic.twitter.com/sTUODalcJL— Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) November 6, 2024
Dominant performance from the most effective Republican in the country @RonDeSantis.— Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) November 6, 2024
Nobody worked harder to defeat these horrible amendments than our amazing Governor.— Vincinnatus 🇺🇸🐊 (@Vincinnatus) November 6, 2024
THANK YOU RON DESANTIS!!!!
🇺🇲🐊💪
Amendment 3 got smoked.— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 6, 2024
Amendment 4 got aborted.
It’s all due to your incredible leadership!!! You have changed the political landscape of Florida. Democrats are no longer competitive there due to what you have done. Well done!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Kelly McCarty (formerly NONBidenary) (@KellyLMcCarty) November 6, 2024
Thank you for your leadership on these important issues.— Mayor of DeSantisville (@DeSantisville) November 6, 2024
"Don't New York My Florida" is more than just a bumper sticker expression.— Skank Williams Jr. 🍻 (@beerwhisperer) November 6, 2024
Congratulations, Governor. You were instrumental in this result. If there were 49 more of you, every state would be better off.— DrM 🇺🇸 (@DrMagnolias) November 6, 2024
Vance 2028 or DeSantis 2028? Or Vance-DeSantis, or the other way around?
