DecisionDeskHQ Predicts That Donald Trump Wins Georgia

Earlier tonight, we referred to a recent POLITICO story asking if Stacey Abrams, president of United Earth, could "still" deliver Georgia for the Democrats and Kamala Harris. The answer is she didn't deliver it four years ago or two years ago, so we're not sure what POLITICO means by "still."

In any case, chalk it up to "Jim Crow 2.0" if you must, but Donald Trump has won Georgia. This, like North Carolina, was a tossup.

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Georgia.#DecisionMade: 10:26 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/9Jhl9PSVkq pic.twitter.com/FKA3zhaQn4 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

Decision Desk (via the Daily Wire) just called Georgia for Trump. pic.twitter.com/8yyTPbrl2l — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2024





Absolute massive pickup for Trump — Jonathan Martin (@JonathanKMartin) November 6, 2024

This race is not done yet. Not even close. — Nicholas M (@Nick_Mooree) November 6, 2024

Which celebrity did Kamala Harris drag out in Atlanta? We guess it doesn't matter now.

If this ends up being right I think he probably has it — Matt Johnson (@MattJ925) November 6, 2024

Whatever you say, governor.

North Carolina was a huge pickup, and now we can add Georgia to that list.

***