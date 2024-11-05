'Surest Sign It's Over': CNN Having Trouble Getting Comment from Silent Team Harris...
MSNBC Suggests Working Class Voters Are Ungrateful for the Jobs 'Literally Created for...
Remember the Iowa Poll Team Harris Was Bragging About? Yeah, That Just Aged...
Can You Sense a Total MSNBC Meltdown Building Based on These Clips? (Florida's...
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Claims the Electoral College Is Voter Suppression
Robert Reich Posts the Greatest Tweet Iowahawk Has Ever Witnessed
Here We Go! Ohio, North Carolina (and More States) Called for Trump
POLITICO Gives Advice on Not Drowning in X's Election Day Sewer
Based Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Amendments 3 and 4 Have Failed
CNN's Dana Bash Wonders If Kamala Harris Had Enough Time to Introduce Herself...
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Has Done Everything It Could to Save Us From...
Sen. Cory Booker Has Heard Guys Say Their Girlfriends Will Kill Them If...
Bomb Threats Delay Voting in DeKalb County, Georgia
Keeping An Eye On The Keystone State: Pesky Problems Plague Pennsylvania Polls

DecisionDeskHQ Predicts That Donald Trump Wins Georgia

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 05, 2024
Townhall Media

Earlier tonight, we referred to a recent POLITICO story asking if Stacey Abrams, president of United Earth, could "still" deliver Georgia for the Democrats and Kamala Harris. The answer is she didn't deliver it four years ago or two years ago, so we're not sure what POLITICO means by "still."

Advertisement

In any case, chalk it up to "Jim Crow 2.0" if you must, but Donald Trump has won Georgia. This, like North Carolina, was a tossup.


Cope.

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement

Which celebrity did Kamala Harris drag out in Atlanta? We guess it doesn't matter now.

Whatever you say, governor.

North Carolina was a huge pickup, and now we can add Georgia to that list.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION GEORGIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
'Surest Sign It's Over': CNN Having Trouble Getting Comment from Silent Team Harris Tonight
Doug P.
Robert Reich Posts the Greatest Tweet Iowahawk Has Ever Witnessed
Brett T.
MSNBC Suggests Working Class Voters Are Ungrateful for the Jobs 'Literally Created for Them'
Brett T.
Can You Sense a Total MSNBC Meltdown Building Based on These Clips? (Florida's a 'Fascist' State!)
Doug P.
Remember the Iowa Poll Team Harris Was Bragging About? Yeah, That Just Aged HORRIBLY
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement