Don Lemon Gives a Hug to a Terrified Transgender Woman

Don Lemon has to be fuming that CNN re-hired Brian Stelter but left him out to dry. They'd even given him his own one-hour talk show on the subscription service CNN+ (which shuttered in less than a month). But he's still out there doing his thing with his microphone and iPhone.
His thing today was talking to a transgender woman who was terrified about what could happen tomorrow. "I'm nervous and afraid" she tells Lemon, going on to list her fears of not being able to get the medical care she needs or her children need (are they transgender also?). She tells Lemon she's been bullied and that she's the "terrifying, scary transgender woman your family warned you about in church." At that point, Lemon leans in to give a comforting hug.
This Transgender woman is fearful for this election. pic.twitter.com/yWWuGBfI2n— Don Lemon (@donlemon) November 5, 2024
Is it too much to ask that you not get naked in the women's locker room at Planet Fitness?
Nobody cares!— Jennyjenny (@JenniferPelti16) November 5, 2024
Just quit fucking with the kids!
Exactly.
Congratulations: He's now acquainted to the fear he brings to other women when he walks in their bathroom.— COMMENT SECTION POLLS (@real_spectator) November 5, 2024
They're definitely not getting the medical care they need.— Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) November 5, 2024
Not a journalist and never will be.— BrooklynP8triot (@BklynP8triot) November 5, 2024
Tell him to calm down.— . (@LoneStarTexian) November 5, 2024
That is a dude who believes he is female.— Phil (@Phil6741400) November 5, 2024
Who is denying transgender women medical care?— TruthyMcTruthface (@Truthburg) November 5, 2024
I know of no medical provider who would do this.
There might be some gynecologists who'd pass on giving this woman cervical exams, but that has nothing to do with who's elected Tuesday.
***
