Don Lemon Gives a Hug to a Terrified Transgender Woman

Don Lemon has to be fuming that CNN re-hired Brian Stelter but left him out to dry. They'd even given him his own one-hour talk show on the subscription service CNN+ (which shuttered in less than a month). But he's still out there doing his thing with his microphone and iPhone.

His thing today was talking to a transgender woman who was terrified about what could happen tomorrow. "I'm nervous and afraid" she tells Lemon, going on to list her fears of not being able to get the medical care she needs or her children need (are they transgender also?). She tells Lemon she's been bullied and that she's the "terrifying, scary transgender woman your family warned you about in church." At that point, Lemon leans in to give a comforting hug.

This Transgender woman is fearful for this election. pic.twitter.com/yWWuGBfI2n — Don Lemon (@donlemon) November 5, 2024

There might be some gynecologists who'd pass on giving this woman cervical exams, but that has nothing to do with who's elected Tuesday.

