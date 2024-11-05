Maryland Governor Explains How the Bible Encourages Him to Fight for Abortion
Just Like Old Times: Democrat Woman Wears Robe and Pointy Hat to the...
Bureaucracy Is On the Ballot! Amazing A.I. Video Shows What Democrats Are REALLY...
Ok, THIS Is Just RIDICULOUSLY Pathetic: Kamala BUSTED Faking a Phone Call With...
So BRAVE! Faux Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits She Voted for (Wait for...
Mark Hamill Shows the Very Masculine Version of the ‘Secret Vote’ Ad
Dairy State Dispatch: Another Update Shows Things Are Looking Good in Wisconsin (but...
'People Can Change Their Minds': Watch AZ Democrat Explain Why He Voted for...
SERIOUSLY? Check Out Google's Totally Not Biased Results When You Search for Voting...
No Teleprompter or Script? Trump Says Victory Speech Will Come From the Heart,...
BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and...
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her...
Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told...

Don Lemon Gives a Hug to a Terrified Transgender Woman

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on November 05, 2024
Townhall Media

Don Lemon has to be fuming that CNN re-hired Brian Stelter but left him out to dry. They'd even given him his own one-hour talk show on the subscription service CNN+ (which shuttered in less than a month). But he's still out there doing his thing with his microphone and iPhone.

Advertisement

His thing today was talking to a transgender woman who was terrified about what could happen tomorrow. "I'm nervous and afraid" she tells Lemon, going on to list her fears of not being able to get the medical care she needs or her children need (are they transgender also?). She tells Lemon she's been bullied and that she's the "terrifying, scary transgender woman your family warned you about in church." At that point, Lemon leans in to give a comforting hug.

Is it too much to ask that you not get naked in the women's locker room at Planet Fitness?

Exactly.

Recommended

Just Like Old Times: Democrat Woman Wears Robe and Pointy Hat to the Voting Booth
Warren Squire
Advertisement

There might be some gynecologists who'd pass on giving this woman cervical exams, but that has nothing to do with who's elected Tuesday.

***

Tags: DON LEMON ELECTION TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just Like Old Times: Democrat Woman Wears Robe and Pointy Hat to the Voting Booth
Warren Squire
Maryland Governor Explains How the Bible Encourages Him to Fight for Abortion
Brett T.
Ok, THIS Is Just RIDICULOUSLY Pathetic: Kamala BUSTED Faking a Phone Call With a Supposed Voter (Watch)
Sam J.
Bureaucracy Is On the Ballot! Amazing A.I. Video Shows What Democrats Are REALLY Fighting For
Grateful Calvin
Dairy State Dispatch: Another Update Shows Things Are Looking Good in Wisconsin (but Go Vote!)
Amy Curtis
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just Like Old Times: Democrat Woman Wears Robe and Pointy Hat to the Voting Booth Warren Squire
Advertisement