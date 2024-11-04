Professor Says to Remember January 6 in the Voting Booth

It's always the professors. Allan Lichtman is a distinguished professor of history at American University, and he'd like us to forget the history of the past four years and remember January 6 in the voting booth. Yes, remember all of the political prisoners who were tracked down by an effort we've never seen by the FBI. They tracked cell phone pings and retrieved ATM transactions from around the Capitol to place people at the scene of the crime. Remember President Joe Biden lying about multiple police officers losing their lives that day when the actual number was zero. Remember Ashli Babbitt getting shot in the throat and dying. Remember the video the January 6 select committee didn't show you of Capitol Police escorting the dreaded QAnon Shamen into the building.

Advertisement

Remember January 6th when you’re in the voting booth. — Allan Lichtman (@AllanLichtman) November 3, 2024

I remembered the name Laken Riley. Then I voted. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 3, 2024

Oh I definitely did. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 3, 2024

Ok. Advice taken. +1 for Trump/Vance✅ — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) November 3, 2024

Trump it is. thanks — Brandon Vann (@beckbrand123) November 3, 2024

I did for sure we won’t allow any rigging again. Voted Trump — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) November 4, 2024

Exactly why Trump has my vote. Political persecution has no place in this country — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) November 3, 2024

If only the Democrats and the media would bring up January 6 more often, perhaps people would remember.

Yep, me and the 4 other Trump voters l’m taking will remember. 👍 pic.twitter.com/gFtstNOcFM — Phaedrus Spatacular (@PhaedrusAnimus) November 3, 2024

Yep, me and the 4 other Trump voters l’m taking will remember. 👍 pic.twitter.com/gFtstNOcFM — Phaedrus Spatacular (@PhaedrusAnimus) November 3, 2024

I’ll also remember how much my grocery bill was this morning and how much it took to fill my gas tank — Kathy Tavoularis (@KathyTavoularis) November 3, 2024

You mean remember the J6 political prisoners? Thanks for the reminder! — The Agent of Ultra Magadonia (@UltraMAGA_Frank) November 4, 2024

I will. Voting for the guy who will pardon the political prisoners. #Trump2024 — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🌮 (@katbritton08) November 4, 2024

We did and I for one can’t wait to see Liz Cheney tried for witness tampering . — Greymane (@BranwynGreymane) November 4, 2024

What happened on January 6th? — Little Miss Muffet (@TruAmericanGal1) November 4, 2024

We'll be remembering the past four years under President Joe Biden. It's a lot more recent and a lot more relevant.

As far as January 6, this editor will be remembering that vase that got broken.

***