Go Vote and Keep the Faith

Professor Says to Remember January 6 in the Voting Booth

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on November 04, 2024
Twitter

It's always the professors. Allan Lichtman is a distinguished professor of history at American University, and he'd like us to forget the history of the past four years and remember January 6 in the voting booth. Yes, remember all of the political prisoners who were tracked down by an effort we've never seen by the FBI. They tracked cell phone pings and retrieved ATM transactions from around the Capitol to place people at the scene of the crime. Remember President Joe Biden lying about multiple police officers losing their lives that day when the actual number was zero. Remember Ashli Babbitt getting shot in the throat and dying. Remember the video the January 6 select committee didn't show you of Capitol Police escorting the dreaded QAnon Shamen into the building.

If only the Democrats and the media would bring up January 6 more often, perhaps people would remember.

We'll be remembering the past four years under President Joe Biden. It's a lot more recent and a lot more relevant.

As far as January 6, this editor will be remembering that vase that got broken.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION JANUARY 6

